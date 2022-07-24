French Grand Prix in pictures

French Grand Prix in picturesLast updated on 37 minutes ago37 minutes ago.From the section Formula 1Carlos Sainz was in third after a battle with Red Bull's Sergio Perez. But the Spaniard finished fifth after a late pit stop and five-second penaltyIt was a sea of tricolores at Paul Ricard, but it is expected that the French Grand Prix will be dropped from the 2023 F1 calendarActor Matthew McConaughey was among the celebrities who watched the drama unfoldCharles Leclerc held the lead from Max Verstappen in the early stagesLewis Hamilton, in his 300th F1 start, moved up to second after Leclerc's crashTrack temperatures were scorching as George Russell took the last podium position after a frantic fight with Red Bull's Sergio Perez in the closing lapsThings seem to be looking up for Mercedes after both drivers got on the podiumRed Bull celebrated Verstappen's seventh win this season in front of the 'King Kong' statueThe reaction of this Ferrari mechanic said it allBut the lead wasn't to last and Leclerc's car had to be lifted away after his crash