Close menu

French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins from Lewis Hamilton after Charles Leclerc crashes out

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments663

Charles Leclerc's Ferrari being lifted off track
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had held the lead from the start when he crashed out

Charles Leclerc gifted Max Verstappen victory and a huge advantage in the World Championship by crashing out of the lead of the French Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver, in need of a good result to keep his title hopes alive, lost control at the Beausset right-hander two laps after the Red Bull had made its first pit stop.

Verstappen's seventh win in 12 races gives him a 63-point lead with 10 races to go.

Lewis Hamilton took a strong second, and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell third and the final podium place after a frantic and bad-tempered fight with Red Bull's Sergio Perez in the closing laps.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fifth, questioning his team's decision to make a second pit stop just after he had taken third place from Perez with 11 laps to go.

"The car was quick today - of course, unlucky for Charles, I hope he is OK - but I just did my race and looked after the tyres," said Verstappen.

"We still have a bit of work to do, over a single lap especially, so we just have to keep on working."

What happened to Leclerc?

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen
Leclerc withstood early pressure from Verstappen, who pitted first for new tyres just before the Ferrari driver crashed

Leclerc's catastrophic error rendered redundant questions as to who would prevail in what had until then been a finely-poised race between him and Verstappen.

Leclerc, who started from pole position, held on to the lead on the first lap and had to weather heavy pressure from Verstappen for the first 10 laps.

But after that, Leclerc managed to extend his advantage to more than a second, preventing Verstappen from using the DRS overtaking aid, to make his lead a little more comfortable.

Red Bull blinked first, bringing Verstappen in for his first pit stop on lap 16.

Leclerc stayed out and the question was how long he would run before his stop, and whether he would be able to regain the lead from Verstappen after he pitted.

But less than two laps later, none of that mattered, when the Ferrari looped into a spin at the demanding double-right corner after the long Mistral straight and the flat-out Signes curve.

Leclerc spun across the run-off area before nosing into the barriers, relatively lightly given the speed at which he lost control.

He tried to reverse out but couldn't, saying over the radio: "I can't go on the throttle."

Shortly after, well aware of the consequences of his error, he let out an anguished: "No!"

After returning to the paddock, Leclerc said: "Just not good enough. I am performing at a very high level since the beginning of the season but if I keep making these mistakes it is pointless to be performing at this high level, I will try to get better but this is not good."

It was the continuation of an extraordinary run for Leclerc, who led Verstappen by 46 points after three races at the start of the season.

Until now, the errors have nearly all been from Ferrari - two engine failures and two strategy errors while leading - but now Leclerc has made a big one, to add to the small mistake that turned third place into sixth at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix back in April.

Verstappen in control; Hamilton impressive

Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez
Lewis Hamilton comfortably held off Sergio Perez throughout the race after passing the Mexican at the start

Leclerc's error left Verstappen unchallenged at the front.

The field was closed up by a safety car for marshals to remove the Ferrari, giving those behind Verstappen a chance to close up to the Red Bull.

But at the restart Verstappen held off Hamilton comfortably and eased slowly into the distance.

Hamilton jumped Perez at the start, moving into third place, and drove a strong race, holding the Mexican off in the early laps before edging away into a three-second lead by the time of Leclerc's crash and the safety car.

Hamilton was comfortably faster than Perez for the remainder of the race and left him to fight with Russell and Sainz for the final podium place.

The seven-time world champion said: "It was a tough race because my drinks bottle didn't work but what a great result considering we've been so far off these guys all weekend.

"Reliability is one thing my team is amazing at so huge congratulations to the team back at the factories and the team here, without them we wouldn't get this podium. George did an amazing job as well."

A three-way fight for the podium

Sainz, fighting back from his back-row start as a result of a grid penalty for using too many engine components, was on the back of the Mercedes and Perez after the safety car.

His Ferrari passed Russell and then set about Perez, while debating with the team whether he should make a second pit stop on his inverted tyre strategy.

Sainz finally passed Perez at the final corner after some marvellous race-craft through the final sector of the lap, but his engineer called him into the pits during the battle.

"Not now," Sainz said, before claiming third place.

They called him for fresh tyres two laps later - a move Sainz questioned after pitting, saying he could have pulled away from Perez.

He was told the team believed his medium tyres would not last the remaining 11 laps of the race, a conclusion Sainz said he did not agree with.

The stop dropped him to seventh place. Sainz fought back past the McLarens of first Daniel Ricciardo and then Lando Norris, and the Alpine of Fernando Alonso.

Sainz's stop left Perez fending off Russell.

Lewis Hamilton pours champagne over George Russell on the podium
It is the first time both Mercedes have finished on the podium this season

The Mercedes dived for the inside on lap 41 at the Mistral chicane, getting alongside, but Perez cut the chicane and was not ordered to give the place back by the stewards, a decision Russell clearly felt was wrong.

But when the virtual safety car was deployed with three laps to go after Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo ground to a halt at Turn Six, Russell caught Perez napping at the restart.

Quicker onto the throttle, Russell snuck ahead of Perez on the twisting straight to Turn 14.

Perez came back at Russell and an error from the Mercedes driver on the penultimate lap brought him back into the danger zone at the start of the final lap, but Russell held on to take the final podium place.

Behind Sainz in fifth, Alonso took sixth to head the midfield, a result secured by a superb move at the first corner in which he passed both Russell and Norris to run fifth initially, and then clever tyre management thereafter.

Norris was next, followed by, Ocon, Ricciardo and the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll, who took the final point, and Sebastian Vettel.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

664 comments

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 15:49

    Headlines for every race for rest of the season:

    Ferrari secure pole
    Ferrari bungle tactics, or crash, or explode during race
    Red Bull (MV) have too much pace and cruise it on race day
    Merc get a "surprising" podium

    • Reply posted by JJFLASH, today at 15:52

      JJFLASH replied:
      Hahaha! About right.

  • Comment posted by Sports Fanatic, today at 15:50

    So Toto was right when he said LH’s performances were being affected by the porpoising and he was too busy trying to help the team find solutions. Ever since Mercedes sorted out their porpoising issues, LH has been outperforming GR. Seems the LH haters got way too excited a little too soon.

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 15:55

      Origo replied:
      Think you will find Russell was gaining hand over fist on Hamilton once into 3rd place.

  • Comment posted by aj, today at 15:46

    Well done Hamilton on 2nd

    • Reply posted by reggid, today at 15:48

      reggid replied:
      He didn’t do anything. Never a factor. No racing at all.

  • Comment posted by Chas7, today at 15:49

    Ferrari are finding new ways each and every week to make a pigs ear of things.
    Its like the Mickey Mouse club.
    Mercedes meanwhile very consistent.
    Max will coast to his 2nd title at this rate.

    • Reply posted by Kevin, today at 15:57

      Kevin replied:
      * 1st

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 15:53

    Well done Lewis. Great performance and result. Cue the Hamilton haters with their reasons as to how it was just lucky and nothing to do with his driving ability.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:05

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      no sainz penalty + leclerc not being a bottle job and he would 4th

  • Comment posted by Luca, today at 15:45

    Go on Hamilton!!! Beginning to show a lot more pace in the Mercedes now but not quite there yet

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:55

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      He came second? And never looked like winning.

  • Comment posted by Appellation, today at 15:46

    Great drive and entertainment from Sainz. Russell was sharp at the right moment.
    Hamilton can celebrate his 300th race.
    Verstappen was solid.
    Bad luck for Leclerc...
    Poor remainder of the champioship season it seems.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:58

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      bad luck??? he crashed out all by himself, he cant cope with the verstappen pressure

  • Comment posted by I like to comment first then reply to myself, today at 15:48

    Genuine question, can anyone name a mistake that Verstappen has made this year? He has been incredibly consistent as Leclcerc keeps making errors.

    Congratulations to Mercedes on a 2 3, though Russell a tad lucky not to pick up a time penalty for that way too late lunge on Perez methinks.

    • Reply posted by Ohsosad, today at 16:07

      Ohsosad replied:
      He pushed MS off the track illegally at Silverstone and should have been penalised. Apart from that he has been fairly flawless - much improved from last year.

  • Comment posted by dean, today at 15:52

    Ferrari throwing it away via every method possible. Lewis and George with a great podium.

    • Reply posted by PatsyDoo, today at 16:06

      PatsyDoo replied:
      Have you noticed the winner?

  • Comment posted by Arcangel, today at 15:46

    Congrats to Max and the Mercedes boys. Can’t help but feel like a Ferrari are justness handing the other teams points

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:00

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      once again verstappen beats the fastest car

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 15:51

    Mercs race pace looks on par with Red Bull, maybe not Max but certainly Checo. Good to see Alonso best of the rest and Hamilton nearer the top step. Awful race from Perez, however George’s moaning was child like, even Toto told him to shut up

    • Reply posted by seppo11, today at 15:54

      seppo11 replied:
      Yes, Alonso!!

  • Comment posted by aj, today at 15:46

    Well done Haimton on 2nd

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:04

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      behind verstappen as per 🐐

  • Comment posted by RRA, today at 15:48

    Fantastic driving by lewis Hamilton the true goat and GR.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:59

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Michael Schumacher is the GOAT.

  • Comment posted by KevinMichael, today at 15:43

    Well done Max!

    • Reply posted by Arcangel, today at 15:50

      Arcangel replied:
      Jeez there is a lot of max hate on here

  • Comment posted by affles, today at 15:50

    Hamilton still the best driver on the grid by a country mile

    • Reply posted by aj, today at 15:53

      aj replied:
      Nope

  • Comment posted by theinternet_, today at 15:51

    Gifted the win today just as he was gifted the WDC last year! 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Gary Mabbutts Knee, today at 15:54

      Gary Mabbutts Knee replied:
      I didn't know he plays darts too!

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 16:26

    In case you're not aware of the rules of the BBC F1 HYS, you have the following options:
    1. Laud/slate MV as the goat
    2. Laud/slate LH as the goat
    3. Laud Ferrari's pace and slate their tactics
    4. Slate each other
    5. If all else fails, slate the BBC for denying you your freedom of speech by deleting one if your comments!

    • Reply posted by MarkS, today at 16:36

      MarkS replied:
      6. Whine about HYS.

      You know, like you just did

  • Comment posted by Tebbitt was right, today at 16:29

    Why do some Hamilton's supporters refer to "Lewis haters"? Can't you understand the difference between not liking and hating? I don't like him but I certainly don't hate him.

    • Reply posted by Marc Hameleers, today at 16:32

      Marc Hameleers replied:
      Same here, but according to many here, if you do not agree that Lewis is the goat by a mile, you are a racist and a hater...

  • Comment posted by guysie, today at 16:15

    Great drive by Lewis and George, also good drive through the field by Sainz, Ferrari are imploding.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 16:12

    Championship number two incoming

    • Reply posted by Middleofroad, today at 16:18

      Middleofroad replied:
      Yep & this time he would have won it fairly.

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport