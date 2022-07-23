Close menu

French Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc on pole ahead of Max Verstappen

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments184

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc won the last race in Austria two weeks ago to close the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen to 38 points

Charles Leclerc beat title rival Max Verstappen to pole position at the French Grand Prix with help from his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc beat Verstappen by 0.304 seconds after Sainz, who has a grid penalty, gave him a slipstream on both laps in the final session.

Ferrari nailed the slipstream tactics on the second attempt after Leclerc was only 0.008secs ahead initially.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was third, ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion led a trio of British drivers, with McLaren's Lando Norris splitting Hamilton from Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso headed the midfield runners in seventh, with Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda, Sainz and Haas' Kevin Magnussen, who starts from the back like Sainz, completing the top 10.

Ferrari took advantage of the fact that Sainz will start from the back of the grid because of a series of penalties for excessive engine usage to deploy him to assist Leclerc in the bid for pole.

At the first attempt, the slipstream tactic did not work that well, Leclerc and Sainz not quite getting their co-ordination right.

But on the second runs Leclerc picked up Sainz's tow exiting the chicane that splits the long Mistral straight and had the slipstream all the way down through the flat-out Signes corner before Sainz moved out of the way into the Beausset double-left.

It allowed Leclerc to be more than 0.2secs quicker through the middle sector - Ferrari's weakest part of the track - than on his previous lap, and the car's pace in the corners of the final sector stretched him further ahead.

Leclerc said he was "surprised" Ferrari were so quick as Red Bull had appeared to have an advantage in practice.

"It was a great lap," he said, as he celebrated his seventh pole in 12 races this year. "I struggled all weekend to put a lap together and I managed to put it. But I must say thanks to Carlos because it would have been much closer without him."

However, Red Bull look ominous going into the race, because of the car's obvious advantage on the straights.

Verstappen said: "Overall we were lacking a bit in qualifying, just general grip. It was a bit more tricky than I would have hoped but we still have a decent race car.

"Tomorrow will come to our favour. We are quick on the straights and we can use that."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

184 comments

  • Comment posted by Spatel, today at 16:14

    Great quali. Run for the first corner tomorrow between Max & Charles. Sainz looks rapid will be interesting to see how much progress he can make. Mega lap from Norris.
    Wonder what excuses Hamilton haters will come up with for Russell being 4 tenths slower with the tow and one more practice session. 🤔

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 16:18

      Cole replied:
      Wish people wouldn't make it about Hamilton, he's achieved great things but isn't up there this year - no need for anyone to hate (not saying u are), just focus on other drivers..

  • Comment posted by taylor01pe, today at 16:20

    I find it hard to watch F1 this year. I watched it all my life (74 years) but last years farce is still hanging in the air every time is see the false champion carrying on like he deserved the title. I’m no Ham fan either, just a fan of integrity and fairness. The arrogance of RB and MV is astonishing.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:26

      GazR replied:
      I don’t get where this arrogance nonsense comes from? The only arrogant guy I can see out there is Toto! Hes controlling which is not healthy! Horner is very open to say the least!
      As for Max? I can’t take that seriously, everyone in the paddocks says how friendly and approachable he is.
      And Max was the one hard done by throughout most of that year, those who actually watched will know that!

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 16:17

    Another good session for Hamilton….

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:34

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      lucky in my books. theyre developing the car away from george i think

  • Comment posted by fieryjackdaw, today at 16:14

    Anybody but Max

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:24

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Anyone but Hamilton, Vettel and Leclerc.

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 16:20

    Great teamwork from Ferrari - I wonder how Red Bull will split tyre strategies tomorrow now. Good to see Hamilton close up the gap to the Red Bulls to 4 and 6 tenths.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 16:26

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Max will go long, perez short to try to force ferrari into an early stop.

      The only thing stopping an easy redbull 1-2 is a bad start for either of them.

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 16:18

    Fingers crossed that the new floors will shake everything up in Belgium.
    Tomorrow expect Carlos to come through very quickly and be in the top 10 by first pit stop.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:48

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      verstappen will still win whatever happens 🐐

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 16:31

    Awesome by by Charles. The guy is an animal on single lap. I was fist pumping Lando's Lap. Lando that was a mega effort. George well off Hamiltons pace.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:32

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yeah George is doing terrible at the moment. Every defeat to Lewis shows he’s not champion material.

  • Comment posted by Hookylw1500, today at 16:51

    Lamon Hill and Mckenzie-Pinkney appear to be everything that is wrong with the internet. I wonder if they are actually the same sad 12yr old who only starting watching F1 on Netflix last year

    • Reply posted by say it as it is, today at 16:53

      say it as it is replied:
      Same person methinks, wouldn't be surprised if one or two of the other accounts like GazR or Humble Chelsea Fan are too.

  • Comment posted by Zac, today at 16:20

    It's a long race, anything can and most likely will happen. I don't really care that much about who wins, but I would like an exciting race to watch.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:30

    So sorry I'm late to the HYS. I have just recovered (not fully mind you) from an epileptic fit brought on by watching qualifying on that LSD inspired track

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:28

    So it’s okay for Ferrari to be unsporting? Classic hypocrisy on these comments. Thought you lot were meant to call out injustice.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:34

      GazR replied:
      Agree! The bitterness is still running high on these chats!
      People are clearing not thinking straight lol. They seem to hate Max as a person which blows my mind!
      It just goes to show how people are infected by the media and people like Crofty hell bent on destroying reputations

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 16:21

    Good team work by Ferrari but I’m not sure it has a place in Q3 of Quali. May be better to ban the cars which start at the back from entering Q3 to stop the nonsense.
    Similar to Perez slowing Ham up purposely last year, you should always be pushing yourself in sport in my opinion.

  • Comment posted by RB, today at 16:40

    Ricciardo making positive noises about continuing with McLaren but qualifying effort was poor. Post qualifying he sounds so uncertain about the car set up and trying to put a brave face on it. Hope he can do something second part of the season or doubt he will be in F1 next yr!

    • Reply posted by Delfsefence, today at 16:47

      Delfsefence replied:
      Especially given how much he's being paid!

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:35

    Guys where’s the condemnation for the injustice of that qualifying? Awful hypocrisy.

    • Reply posted by Zac, today at 16:43

      Zac replied:
      It would appear that our knowledge of the sport is somewhat better than your own and consequently, we realise that there is no reason to condemn something that did not break any rules.

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 16:34

    Haas impressive again, despite the questionable track limits decision against MSC. It’s impossible to tell from the replay if he exceeded limits - so how do you DQ based on something you can’t see? Driver of day is KMag, who raced hard despite the grid penalties and knocked DR out in Q2 just because he could. Too funny.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:51

      GazR replied:
      Lol made me laugh about Kmag!
      MSC tyres were inside the track line(which is rare), I thought it was clear when I saw it, will take another look

  • Comment posted by F1fantraveltv on social media, today at 16:21

    Carlos sainz to come 2nd. He is on fire… and I don’t mean like in Austria…

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 16:21

    Max like a spoiled brat in the post interview - telling Jonny Herbert the difference between practice and quali.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:30

      GazR replied:
      Max was decent! And nonsense likes this gets up ticks lol

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:20

    10p each way on KMag getting in the points. Haas starting to look good again.

  • Comment posted by Wisdom, today at 16:50

    Red Bull are a magnificent F1 team, I love everything about them and Max Verstappen is the greatest driver I have ever seen. It is good that Ferrari are providing him with some competition.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:53

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      humble fans, u love to see it

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:48

    All the people moaning about Monaco? Do you prefer watching manipulated qualifying sessions instead. Baffling.

    • Reply posted by NOYB, today at 16:51

      NOYB replied:
      The tow isn’t new

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured