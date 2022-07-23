Close menu

French Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc on pole ahead of Max Verstappen

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments72

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc won the last race in Austria two weeks ago to close the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen to 38 points

Charles Leclerc beat title rival Max Verstappen to pole position at the French Grand Prix with help from his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc beat Verstappen by 0.304 seconds after Sainz, who has a grid penalty, gave him a slipstream on both laps in the final session.

Ferrari nailed the slipstream tactics on the second attempt after Leclerc was only 0.008secs ahead initially.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was third, ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion led a trio of British drivers, with McLaren's Lando Norris splitting Hamilton from Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso headed the midfield runners in seventh, with Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda, Sainz and Haas' Kevin Magnussen, who starts from the back like Sainz, completing the top 10.

Ferrari took advantage of the fact that Sainz will start from the back of the grid because of a series of penalties for excessive engine usage to deploy him to assist Leclerc in the bid for pole.

At the first attempt, the slipstream tactic did not work that well, Leclerc and Sainz not quite getting their co-ordination right.

But on the second runs Leclerc picked up Sainz's tow exiting the chicane that splits the long Mistral straight and had the slipstream all the way down through the flat-out Signes corner before Sainz moved out of the way into the Beausset double-left.

It allowed Leclerc to be more than 0.2secs quicker through the middle sector - Ferrari's weakest part of the track - than on his previous lap, and the car's pace in the corners of the final sector stretched him further ahead.

Leclerc said he was "surprised" Ferrari were so quick as Red Bull had appeared to have an advantage in practice.

"It was a great lap," he said, as he celebrated his seventh pole in 12 races this year. "I struggled all weekend to put a lap together and I managed to put it. But I must say thanks to Carlos because it would have been much closer without him."

However, Red Bull look ominous going into the race, because of the car's obvious advantage on the straights.

Verstappen said: "Overall we were lacking a bit in qualifying, just general grip. It was a bit more tricky than I would have hoped but we still have a decent race car.

"Tomorrow will come to our favour. We are quick on the straights and we can use that."

More to follow

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:31

    That unsporting behaviour by Charles, Carlos and Ferrari would never happen in a British team like Mercedes

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 16:31

    Awesome by by Charles. The guy is an animal on single lap. I was fist pumping Lando's Lap. Lando that was a mega effort. George well off Hamiltons pace.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:32

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yeah George is doing terrible at the moment. Every defeat to Lewis shows he’s not champion material.

  • Comment posted by Oldman, today at 16:30

    Ferrari can easily overall the points difference with remaining races, Ferrari's car advantage will give them 1-2 finishes for the majority of the season, it's just been bad luck and strategy that's kept them from already being in a dominant position.
    The season is more interesting because of it but Red bull will need a Ferrari engine to pop again sometime between now and end of season.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:30

    So sorry I'm late to the HYS. I have just recovered (not fully mind you) from an epileptic fit brought on by watching qualifying on that LSD inspired track

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:30

    How does Adrian newey and Ross brawn not have a knighthood but Lewis who doesn’t pay taxes does

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 16:29

    Hopefully CL gets max points tmo, and another podium for LH.
    Just have to put it out there, I cannot stand RB, from top to bottom they are toxic.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:31

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      No Mercedes are the toxic team. They’ve made F1 political.

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:29

    How pathetic from Sainz. The greats like Schumacher, Senna and Prost would never do something so weak.

    • Reply posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:32

      Lamon Hill replied:
      Schumacher, Senna and Prost never needed a toe unlike boring Charles

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:28

    Carlos is weak mentally, suits Ferrari

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:28

    Praise Lando?! Most overrated driver ever in the history of the sport. Shows how much of a loser he is signing a contract until 2025 with spygate McLaren

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:30

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      I know. He’s never even won a race.

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:28

    So it’s okay for Ferrari to be unsporting? Classic hypocrisy on these comments. Thought you lot were meant to call out injustice.

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 16:27

    Congrats to that Merc driver, Serlonis Hazelton, on taking advantage of grid penalties to qualify in the top 5. Smart!

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:27

    Good to see the update for Mercedes has been a colossal failure.

    • Reply posted by Hookylw1500, today at 16:29

      Hookylw1500 replied:
      OK bored of you now. 5 posts in 6 minutes.

  • Comment posted by Dr Grant, today at 16:26

    We know who will NOT win the drivers championship this year .... how strange that commentators, experts, and other odd-bods have chosen not to scrutinise the most significant event that happened before this new season even got started. Hello, a number of key engineers migrated from Mercedes to Red Bull. Join the dots.

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:26

    What an embarrassing qualifying session. Imagine if Perez did that for Verstappen, we’d never hear the end of it.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:28

      GazR replied:
      Exactly! The hypocrites will be out in force lol. Crofty was loving it too yet just imagine if it was Max

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:24

    Lewis Lewis Lewis Mercedes Mercedes Mercedes Mercedes . Let’s talk about Lewis and mercedes. Let’s keep lewis relevant. 300 races. lewis lewis Lewis.

    • Reply posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:26

      Lamon Hill replied:
      Monday morning of Grand Prix week: Lewis can win, Mercedes Mercedes. Race weekend- Lewis has a poor Saturday and Sunday

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 16:23

    With the new PU Carlos will rip through the field tomorrow, if his tyres hold up.

    • Reply posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:26

      Lamon Hill replied:
      Boring boring
      Carlos

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 16:23

    Anyone but Lewis will do nicely

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:23

    Terrible, thought F1 was a sport. Instead we drivers not setting laps but giving other a toe. Disgusting.

    • Reply posted by Silo, today at 16:27

      Silo replied:
      Terrible. You would have thought 10 toes would be enough for any driver!

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:23

    Easy win for meritocratic max tomorrow. Boring boring Charles will be down there with Perez and Fraudmilton

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 16:24

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      OK I’m out. Leave the under 12s to it.

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:22

    Good to see Ferrari cheating in qualifying? Don’t expect to see any criticism on these anti-red bull comment sections.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured