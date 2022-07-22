Close menu

French Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz fastest ahead of Charles Leclerc in second practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments12

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz will have at least a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's French Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two in Friday practice at the French Grand Prix.

The Ferrari drivers, separated by just 0.101 seconds, had a surprisingly large advantage over Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who was 0.550secs back in third at Circuit Paul Ricard.

But on race pace, the tables turned, with championship leader Verstappen faster than the Ferraris.

Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were next in fourth and fifth.

Russell was 0.764secs off the pace and fellow Briton Hamilton just over 0.2secs further back after missing the first session.

Sainz is likely to start the race from the back of the grid. He already has a 10-place grid penalty for using too many engine parts after Ferrari exceeded their allowance of electronics control units.

The team are expected to take further engine parts on Saturday morning after the fire that caused Sainz's retirement in Austria last time out.

The two title-contending teams appear to have some thinking to do overnight - Red Bull to work out how to improve their one-lap pace; Ferrari on their tyre degradation, which appeared to be high on Leclerc's long run.

Lando Norris set an encouraging time for McLaren following the introduction of a major upgrade with sixth fastest, ahead of the also heavily upgraded Alpha Tauri of Pierre Gasly, the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, the second McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez's Red Bull.

Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Comment posted by Dr Grant, today at 17:29

    So called 'expert' pundits and other assorted commentators still refuse to acknowledge the game changer that happened before this season started. A number of key engineers migrated from Mercedes to Red Bull. Now why did they do that and what are the likely consequences? Total silence from the 'politically correct' peeps that claim to understand their subject. Weird or What??!!

  • Comment posted by Customer Services, today at 17:25

    Whatever happened to tarmac and grass and gravel - looks awful

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 17:24

    Anyone but Red Bull

  • Comment posted by Fartface, today at 17:22

    Does this even matter? At the end of the race the race director can have a sudden change of heart, change the rules and subsequently favour one team over another. F1 is a joke. A total joke.

    • Reply posted by leighlaz, today at 17:28

      leighlaz replied:
      You ok hun?

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 17:20

    Carlos' engine penalty opens the door nicely for one of the Mercedes boys

  • Comment posted by Milano Red, today at 17:18

    The expected track temperature will be high. So might play into the hands of Mercedes’ for the actual race.

    Not the best looking track visually. Tracks like Mugello should be on there.

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 17:21

      BBC123 replied:
      On what basis? The bouncemobile hasn't exactly been any kinder on the tyres than the other cars. Plus Mercedes have had issues with overheating engines this year.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:18

    Tomorrow looks interesting. Ferrari look very fast then the usual suspects. Big shout for Nick De Vries in Q1 - looks a definite prospect for next year.

  • Comment posted by chrisg96, today at 17:15

    Ferrari once again will be undone by race pace. Their car is a quali monster but it isn't qualification that's gonna win you a championship.

    • Reply posted by dia6olo, today at 17:28

      dia6olo replied:
      Yet the two most dominant race wins, Australia and Austria were both won by Ferrari...

