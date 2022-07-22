Close menu

French GP: Carlos Sainz to have grid penalty as Charles Leclerc fastest in FP1

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments85

Max Verstappen
Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads the drivers' championship by 38 points from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will have a grid penalty at the French Grand Prix for using too many engine parts.

For now, he has only a 10-place penalty after using a third electronics control unit, one more than permitted.

But following his engine fire in the Austrian Grand Prix, Ferrari are expected to take further parts later this weekend, sending the Spaniard to the back of the grid.

Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc set the pace in first practice.

Leclerc and title rival Max Verstappen were separated by just 0.091 seconds as both tried out new parts, focused on developments to the floors of their cars.

Sainz, running the old floor at Circuit Paul Ricard so Ferrari could compare the data from both designs before deciding which to run for the weekend, was third fastest, 0.338secs off Leclerc.

Verstappen made a mistake on his fastest lap, running wide and bouncing over the kerb on the exit of the Beausset double left-hander, whereas Leclerc had a clean lap.

George Russell was fourth fastest in the Mercedes, which also features new parts, but he was 0.951secs off the pace.

Reserve driver Nyck de Vries was running in Lewis Hamilton's car as one of the two mandatory 'young driver' outings required of each team. The Dutchman was eighth fastest, 0.5secs slower than Russell.

Pierre Gasly was fifth fastest in the heavily updated Alpha Tauri, ahead of the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, who had a spin at Turn Six early in the session.

McLaren's Lando Norris was seventh fastest, ahead of Williams driver Alex Albon, De Vries and the second McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

85 comments

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 17:42

    Why on earth does this article justify a HYS. Sainz needs new engine parts, the rules say you get a penalty if you use new parts. Yes, it's worth reporting, but an HYS?? Seems to me to be an opportunity for
    a) Benson to get his click figures up
    b) Trolls to comment on anything to do with F1 except the fact that Sainz has got a ppenalty

  • Comment posted by HappenedSoFast, today at 17:07

    Hoping SP can get a good clean result this weekened. Two retirement in the last 3 races have really hurt him.

    18,4,2,2,4,2,1,2,R,2,R

    Fingers crossed for another '1' to keep in in touch.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:24

    goatstappen winning this sunday. u can quote me on that

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 17:25

      KingFreddy replied:
      You always try too hard with your trolling.

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 16:14

    Anyone but the jeweller.

    • Reply posted by The_Timalloys, today at 16:26

      The_Timalloys replied:
      Who's that?

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 15:50

    Take the 20 place penalty and get a new ICU and the rest of the gizmo's. Some on here don't seem to know/remember the famous quali engines of old, or the 3 lap quali tyres.

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 17:11

      Nick replied:
      some of us think gizmos needs an apostrophe

  • Comment posted by The_Timalloys, today at 15:41

    Anything to favour Lewis..................... and rightly so

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 16:11

      brackensmammy replied:
      He's the only one offsetting his carbon emissions

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 15:39

    Car management not racing.

  • Comment posted by Dutchjimbo, today at 15:33

    Lol. Ferrari and RB both testing new floors.

    Wonder why?!

    • Reply posted by F1andFootball, today at 15:43

      F1andFootball replied:
      they had a eureka moment ...... or the previous could be called Access!

  • Comment posted by German Shepherd, today at 15:32

    Oh dear what a shame

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 15:31

    F1 is responsible for a tiny fraction of carbon emissions caused by football. Do the simpletons want to ban football too?

    • Reply posted by Sanity Returns, today at 16:27

      Sanity Returns replied:
      Not to mention that technology developed for F1 finds it's way into road cars. F1 cars are the most efficient on the planet.

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 15:28

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 15:25

    Budget cap was put in place to stop richer teams buying themselves out of trouble,when minor teams with less resources do not have this luxury...hopefully giving every team an level playing field

    • Reply posted by F1andFootball, today at 15:28

      F1andFootball replied:
      they will be employing more lawyers / accountants looking budget cap loop-poles than engineers soon (a call to man city or PSG should help)

  • Comment posted by Happyface, today at 15:25

    No one cares about gas-guzzling F1. More important things happening right now.

    Save the planet - stop this madness.

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 15:30

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      "No one cares" ?

      You sure about that? The hundreds of thousands that turn up at GPs and the millions that watch on TV don't care?

      Or you mean you don't care, because you think it's all about you.

  • Comment posted by Harvey Smith, today at 15:24

    The "Sport" continues along farcical lines.

  • Comment posted by roman, today at 15:20

    This isn't racing, it's a procession of follow the leader zzzzzzz

    • Reply posted by MarkS, today at 15:22

      MarkS replied:
      Yawn... the 1970's called, they want their comment back.

  • Comment posted by ACP2010, today at 15:20

    Syd van der Vyver - South African driver from the 1960s

    [the 'no vowels' key debate of 1st practice ;-) ]

    • Reply posted by Josh65, today at 15:27

      Josh65 replied:
      ... except for the "a" in "van" and the "e" in "der", presumably?

  • Comment posted by icp44, today at 15:18

    F1 is still boring and these rules just don't help, we need less rules and more closer racing.

    • Reply posted by briblogg, today at 15:24

      briblogg replied:
      I'd like to see some real innovation. I think that the rules stifle it.

      Maybe say - right the car has to be a max of this wide and this long & have this sized engine along with safety cages etc.....after that knock yourselves out and see what you come up with.

      The bodywork, No of wheels, size of tyres, downforce enhancements, weird boost mechanisms - it's all up to you.

      Of for a 6-wheel Tyrell

  • Comment posted by OmNom, today at 15:16

    Watch as Ferrari somehow sabotage Leclerc's qualifying to get Sainz "pole" tomorrow. They have a knack for destroying Charles' prospects, stretching back to his rookie season.

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 15:19

      LifeGirl replied:
      His ''rookie'' season was in the worst Ferrari that we've ever seen. Have a little bit of perspective.

  • Comment posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 15:15

    F1 needs to change these silly engine rules. It just ruins the sport. There should be no limit, any team can afford it so it's no advantage. Many a race had been spoilt by this. Inevitably it will happen in a title decider on the last day of the season & it will just be ludicrous.

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 15:18

      LifeGirl replied:
      Any team ''can't'' afford it, that's the point. It was to stop the rich teams from putting a brand new engine in every week. Although I will agree that the penalty seems a bit too high given how Sainz literally caught fire. There should be a bit of leeway given for genuine problems.

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport