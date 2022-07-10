Close menu

Austrian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc claims commanding win to revive title hopes

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .

Charles Leclerc
Leclerc's victory was his third of the season - and first since the Australian Grand Prix in April

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc passed title rival Max Verstappen three times on his way to a commanding victory in the Austrian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz was on course to make it a Ferrari one-two before he suffered an engine failure with 14 laps to go - the latest in a series for Ferrari.

Leclerc faced a tense final 10 laps with a sticking throttle, as Verstappen came back at him, but he held on.

Leclerc cut Verstappen's championship lead to 38 points, to revive his hopes.

And it moves him back ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez to second in the standings.

Lewis Hamilton took third for Mercedes after starting eighth for his third podium finish in a row as his season finally begins to come together. Team-mate George Russell followed him home in fourth place.

The end of the race was far tougher for Leclerc than it had looked like being for much of the afternoon as for the first time since the Australian Grand Prix back in April the Ferraris had definitely stronger race pace than Verstappen's Red Bull.

The Ferrari's sticking throttle - the accelerator was not returning to zero when Leclerc lifted off - was also affecting the gearbox, as it refused to make some shifts because of the initial problem.

But Leclerc managed the problem well, despite expressing nerves and concern over the radio, to take his first win since Melbourne.

Since then, he has faced a brutal run of results, featuring two engine failures and two victories lost to strategy errors, as well as a start from the back, allowing Verstappen to build a significant advantage.

But this was Ferrari's most convincing result for two months and their pace in the race, although unexpected, will increase their confidence that they can come back at the Dutchman over the remainder of the season.

The relief was palpable in Leclerc's voice after the race, as he exhaled deeply, before saying: "Yes. Yes. I was scared. I was so scared."

Once out of the car, he added: "I definitely needed that one. The last five races have been incredibly difficult for me but also for the team, and to finally show we have the pace in the car and can do it was incredibly important."

Ferrari enjoy clear pace advantage over Red Bull

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen
Leclerc passed Verstappen three times en route to victory

Ferrari's speed came as something of a surprise on a track where Red Bull have been so strong in recent seasons.

Leclerc tracked Verstappen from the start of the race before making a superb overtaking move with a late dive down the inside of Turn Three on lap 10.

Three laps later, Verstappen pitted - very early - as Red Bull switched to a two-stop strategy in the hope of challenging Ferrari.

But as the race developed, it became clear the Ferraris were just too fast.

Leclerc pitted for the first time 13 laps later than Verstappen. He emerged 6.2 seconds behind and was soon closing in, passing the Red Bull - with relative ease this time - just nine laps later.

At that stage, the question was whether Ferrari would stick with the one-stop strategy, but after Verstappen pitted for a second time three laps after losing the lead, Leclerc himself made a second stop - again 13 laps after Verstappen.

This time, he emerged only 1.4secs adrift, and passed Verstappen for the lead again four laps later.

Verstappen was now left to try to fend off Sainz, who was rapidly closing in on the Red Bull and was shaping up for a move when his engine failed on lap 57.

It was another reliability concern for Ferrari, after the problems that have been faced by Leclerc and a number of the other cars powered by their engines, and it also meant Verstappen could cut his loss to Leclerc to the absolute minimum despite his weakest race for some time.

Another podium for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton salvaged a podium finish from a difficult weekend that saw him crash in qualifying and collide with Pierre Gasly at the start of the sprint

Hamilton bided his time in the early laps, in what is known as a DRS train behind slower cars, but made up ground by staying out as others were triggered into pit stops by Verstappen's early stop.

Soon, the seven-time champion was running in clear air, and when he stopped for the first time a lap after Sainz's Ferrari had made its first stop, he had only Esteban Ocon's Alpine ahead, passing it two laps later to seal the fourth place that became third on Sainz's retirement.

Ocon took fifth, ahead of Haas' Mick Schumacher, who took his best F1 finish in sixth, Lando Norris's McLaren, the second Haas of Kevin Magnussen and Daniel Ricciardo's McLaren.

Fernando Alonso made a late second stop for medium tyres and fought past Alex Albon's Williams and then the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas to take the final point after starting from the back of the grid.

Perez's hopes were dashed by a first-lap collision with Russell, for which the Briton received a five-second penalty, and the Mexican later retired after making no significant ground.

Comments

Join the conversation

326 comments

  • Comment posted by Rufus, today at 15:36

    Leclerc a class driver

    • Reply posted by Benson it is your father, today at 15:39

      Benson it is your father replied:
      In contrast to Lewis.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 15:40

    What a brilliant circuit, with every race that passes Monaco looks more and more ridiculous as a venue for F1.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 15:47

      Name replied:
      It will never get mentioned by anyone involved in f1 but the drivers themselves, because it's a nice weekend for all journalists etc to drink champagne and get selfies with supermodels

  • Comment posted by T on the wing, today at 15:41

    Brilliant race! That was crucial for the championship - the gap is still big but the fight is very much alive!

    The harassment and abuse faced in particular by female fans really marred the weekend, and disappointing to see another muted response from Formula One to repulsive behaviour

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 15:46

      LifeGirl replied:
      What female fans were those then? Genuine question. This is the first I've heard of it.

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 15:39

    Big win for Leclerc just as he needed it. Keeps him in the battle for the WDC and it keeps this season alive.

    Amazing result for Mercedes. Disaster on Friday but good results when it mattered - especially for Hamilton getting on the podium once again

    Top results for Haas as well. Both car in the top ten. Great to see. Now if only Alfa could do the same thing I throw a No. 10 Party all night long

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 15:37

    Now then Max fans
    If he is the best of all time and has the car to do the job why is he not winning

    Too much time crying to Daddy that his car isn't the best and they aren't fixing the result

    • Reply posted by Allo1, today at 15:39

      Allo1 replied:
      Well said.

  • Comment posted by RRA, today at 15:39

    Fantastic drive by lewis and GR. Good to see mercedes show consistency and reliability .

    • Reply posted by reggid, today at 15:42

      reggid replied:
      Ham was a total non-factor. Even with one fewer stop, he still finished more than half a minute back.

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 15:39

    That was a very entertaining race, 5 cars heading in to the same corner at one point. F1 wants to move around the world fair enough, but time and again it's the European circuits that deliver proper racing more often than not.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 15:44

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Yup agreed. Like Japan & Canada though. And Texas and Brazil. But yes my favourite are Silverstone & Spar.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 15:46

    A load of Max fans acting disgracefully towards women plus indulging in racism and homophobia.
    The sport needs tio get on top of this nonsense and quickly.

    It was a decent race, just a shame Sainz engine literally exploded on him.
    Merc are building up a decent amount of points given how bad their car is this season. Congrats to the drivers.

  • Comment posted by ls, today at 15:40

    Nice touch from the dutch fans cheering Lewis for 3rd place.

    • Reply posted by davey, today at 15:43

      davey replied:
      Are you sure it was not jeering?

  • Comment posted by FangioFan, today at 15:38

    Bravo, Ferrari! And nice to see both Haas cars in the points. Mercedes seems to have overcome at least some of their earlier woes.

    • Reply posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 16:01

      Hail Hakkinen replied:
      Mick Schumacher has been awesome these last 2 races.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 15:41

    Not a bad race actually. Loved Max closing on Leclerc at the end, but just not enough time. Things tightening up. Got to give Merc credit for their constructors points that are adding up. And I'll give it to Lewis today...thought he drove well.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 15:36

    Thought Sainz was desperately unlucky but looking at how quickly that fire was spreading, perhaps the opposite is true.
    Fantastic race all the same.

  • Comment posted by Bored, today at 15:49

    Just listened to the commentary. Jamie Chadwick is superb. Insighful comments, authorative and so useful in the commentary. Thank you so much.

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 16:13

      LifeGirl replied:
      Wow. Creepy.

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 15:38

    Get in there Charles. A long merited third win of the season that . Good results for the Brits too.

  • Comment posted by Craig Miller, today at 15:38

    Three overtakes on MV and no issues? Hmmmmm.,.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 15:40

      Name replied:
      Golden boy max overtaken so many times in front of the Dutch fans. You love to see it

  • Comment posted by John Baker, today at 15:39

    Love how a Red Bull tried to squeeze a Mercedes off the track and paid the price for their lack of consideration. The Crashtappen way of give up or crash not working for Checo either

    • Reply posted by reggid, today at 15:41

      reggid replied:
      Are you painting in a closed room, by chance? You may want to open a window.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 15:42

    Good race!

    • Reply posted by Bored, today at 15:45

      Bored replied:
      Agreed. Feel orry for Perez and Sainz. Two great drivers but both DNFs through no fault of the driver. Imagine what would have been if Perez and Sainz were in the mix and fighting at the end.

  • Comment posted by atva, today at 15:45

    Who was the female commentator today? An excellent, calm and technically good contribution.

    • Reply posted by Jamal, today at 15:49

      Jamal replied:
      I believe it was Jamie Chadwick, she’s an actual racer and might be the best Female Driver in Open Wheel Racing

  • Comment posted by Grevster, today at 15:55

    Listen to Horner…. Winge winge moan winge Mercedes winge winge complain winge Mercedes winge winge moan
    The man’s fixated, it’s in his head eating away.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 15:40

    Long time since a car has brewed up like that. Checo's luck continues. Hat's off to Haas for another good showing.

    • Reply posted by Best Lewis fan 9999, today at 16:09

      Best Lewis fan 9999 replied:
      I think the last time it happened was to Lewis like 5 years ago

