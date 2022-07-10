Close menu

Austrian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc claims commanding win to revive title hopes

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Charles Leclerc
Leclerc's victory was his third of the season - and first since the Australian Grand Prix in April

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc passed title rival Max Verstappen three times on his way to a commanding victory in the Austrian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz was on course to make it a Ferrari one-two before he suffered an engine failure with 14 laps to go - the latest in a series for Ferrari.

Leclerc faced a tense final 10 laps with a sticking throttle, as Verstappen came back at him, but he held on.

Leclerc cut Verstappen's championship lead to 38 points, to revive his hopes.

And it moves him back ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez to second in the standings.

The end of the race was far tougher for Leclerc than it had looked like being for much of the afternoon as for the first time since the Australian Grand Prix back in April the Ferraris had definitely stronger race pace than Verstappen's Red Bull.

The Ferrari's sticking throttle - the accelerator was not returning to zero when Leclerc lifted off - was also affecting the gearbox, as it refused to make some shifts because of the initial problem.

But Leclerc managed the problem well, despite expressing nerves and concern over the radio, to take his first win since Melbourne.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 15:40

    What a brilliant circuit, with every race that passes Monaco looks more and more ridiculous as a venue for F1.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 15:39

    Russell is soon becoming Maldonado-esque, crashing into everyone and yet lecturing about safety to others haha, practice what you preach hey!

    Unlucky for Ferrari & RB both to have 1 DNF each, making Merc pick up the pieces yet again for third, a meagre 41 odd seconds behind. Lucky engine advantage & party modes all gone now, back to reality to the midfield.

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 15:39

    Alonso should have been DOTD but alas Alpine had to mess it up again. Having to pit twice in two laps because they did not fasten the tires correctly…

  • Comment posted by John Baker, today at 15:39

    Love how a Red Bull tried to squeeze a Mercedes off the track and paid the price for their lack of consideration. The Crashtappen way of give up or crash not working for Checo either

  • Comment posted by RRA, today at 15:39

    Fantastic drive by lewis and GR. Good to see mercedes show consistency and reliability .

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 15:39

    Big win for Leclerc just as he needed it. Keeps him in the battle for the WDC and it keeps this season alive.

    Amazing result for Mercedes. Disaster on Friday but good results when it mattered - especially for Hamilton getting on the podium once again

    Top results for Haas as well. Both car in the top ten. Great to see. Now if only Alfa could do the same thing I throw a No. 10 Party all night long

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 15:39

    That was a very entertaining race, 5 cars heading in to the same corner at one point. F1 wants to move around the world fair enough, but time and again it's the European circuits that deliver proper racing more often than not.

  • Comment posted by Grow up Lewis, today at 15:39

    Never been a fan of Lewis, but I'm starting to warm to him.

    • Reply posted by Benson it is your father, today at 15:39

      Benson it is your father replied:
      Said Carlos Sainz…

  • Comment posted by FangioFan, today at 15:38

    Bravo, Ferrari! And nice to see both Haas cars in the points. Mercedes seems to have overcome at least some of their earlier woes.

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 15:38

    Get in there Charles. A long merited third win of the season that . Good results for the Brits too.

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 15:38

    Another lap, and Max would have had him, but congrats to Leclerc for holding on for a nice win. And big props to Haas for another solid weekend. Meanwhile, as usual, Merc finishes exactly where expected with the third-fastest car with two retirements ahead of them, but Benson and the BBC will sing the praises of the also-ran Hammy, who was a total non-factor anyway. Good times!

  • Comment posted by Craig Miller, today at 15:38

    Three overtakes on MV and no issues? Hmmmmm.,.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 15:40

      Name replied:
      Golden boy max overtaken so many times in front of the Dutch fans. You love to see it

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 15:38

    I have to say what a race. Also Alonso needs to move away from Alpine, he would have gone from P20 to P6 but they failed to fasten his tires correctly and thus had to pit twice. Ridiculous

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 15:37

    Now then Max fans
    If he is the best of all time and has the car to do the job why is he not winning

    Too much time crying to Daddy that his car isn't the best and they aren't fixing the result

    • Reply posted by Allo1, today at 15:39

      Allo1 replied:
      Well said.

  • Comment posted by Mr singh, today at 15:37

    Once GEORGE CRASHALL causes another crash. Should have been a 10 second penalty.

  • Comment posted by Benson it is your father, today at 15:37

    Third race in a row Lewis on the podium, Third race in succession Mercedes eliminates a car in the first lap of the race.

    It is Silverstone and Hungary 2021 all over.

    Mercedes are an utterly disgusting team.

    • Reply posted by steed, today at 15:40

      steed replied:
      Awww. Are you crying poor thing

  • Comment posted by Rufus, today at 15:36

    Leclerc a class driver

    • Reply posted by Benson it is your father, today at 15:39

      Benson it is your father replied:
      In contrast to Lewis.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 15:36

    Thought Sainz was desperately unlucky but looking at how quickly that fire was spreading, perhaps the opposite is true.
    Fantastic race all the same.

  • Comment posted by Mr singh, today at 15:36

    Once AGAIN LEWIS BEATS GEORGE 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆

    • Reply posted by LewisHamiltonFanGuy44, today at 15:40

      LewisHamiltonFanGuy44 replied:
      Great team result, shouldnt matter about who beat who rlly 😕

