Close menu

Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins sprint to extend title lead

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments82

Max Verstappen
Verstappen was never troubled as he took a lights-to-flag victory and eight more World Championship points

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a controlled victory in the sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix to edge further ahead in the championship.

The Dutchman beat Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, extending his lead over Leclerc to 44 points.

Leclerc fought off an early challenge from Sainz but was safe in second once far enough ahead of his team-mate to lose the DRS overtaking aid.

Mercedes' George Russell took fourth and Lewis Hamilton eighth.

Hamilton's race was hampered by a tangle at the start that saw Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly pitched into a spin, and then getting stuck behind the two Haas cars, before eventually overhauling Mick Schumacher for the final point.

The sprint result made little difference to the starting order for Sunday's main event, other than to enable Red Bull's Sergio Perez to recover ground from his 13th place to finish fifth, where the Mexican will now start the grand prix.

Perez benefited from the Red Bull's strong straight-line speed to make impressive progress, whereas Hamilton was hampered by the Mercedes' struggles in that area.

The big loser was Fernando Alonso, whose Alpine would not start on the grid and had to retire before turning a wheel.

A comfortable win for Verstappen

verstappen
Verstappen's lead over Leclerc now stands at 44 points

The only time Verstappen was under remote threat was at the start, when he defended hard against Leclerc, who was quicker off the line.

Verstappen pushed Leclerc towards the pit wall, and their fight gave Sainz an opportunity to challenge his team-mate into Turn One and again at Turn Three on the first lap.

Verstappen took advantage of the scrap between the Ferraris and was two seconds clear by the end of the third lap, as Leclerc fought to hold off Sainz.

The Spaniard, benefiting from the lap-time gain from having the DRS overtaking aid because he was less than a second behind Leclerc, actually took second briefly into Turn Three on lap seven, only for Leclerc to reclaim the place on the exit.

And from then on, Leclerc began to edge away. Once he was more than a second clear of Sainz, he lapped consistently more quickly and set his sights on trying to close down Verstappen. Sainz was hampered, he said, because he had overheated his tyres behind Leclerc.

But although Verstappen said the tyres were "tricky", he was able to manage them and hold on.

The world champion said: "We had good pace at the beginning and after that we were very closely matched, it was as a sprint should go, it was quite flat out. I do expect tomorrow is going to be a very interesting battle again."

Leclerc, who finished just 1.6 seconds behind Verstappen, told his team over the radio afterwards: "We are quick. We can get them tomorrow."

But he was more circumspect in his television interview afterwards.

"It was tricky," he said. "The first part of the race was all about managing. Max was pushing and I was just trying to look after my tyres. I had a small fight with Carlos and then I started to push towards the end and could close in a bit but it was very close."

How did the rest fare?

Mick Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton and Schumacher provided much of the entertainment as they battled for position for several laps

Russell had a lonely race in fourth place, while Perez provided entertainment in his climb through the field.

Encouragingly for Mercedes, though, Russell lost only 1.5 seconds to Perez in the 10 laps to the end once the Red Bull moved clear of Esteban Ocon's Alpine into fifth place behind the Briton.

Hamilton had another difficult sprint, in an afternoon that mirrored to some extent the last such event at Imola back in April.

At the start, the seven-time champion found himself pincered, colliding with Gasly as the Frenchman came across, not realising Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas was on Hamilton's inside.

The incident dropped Hamilton from what had been eighth place at the start following Alonso's problem to 11th, and he faced a difficult afternoon trying to make up ground in a car that lacked straight-line speed.

After passing Alex Albon's Williams and Bottas, Hamilton found himself stuck behind the two Haas cars of Kevin Magnussen and Schumacher.

The German benefited from having the DRS behind Magnussen and Hamilton struggled to get close enough to make a passing move at the end of the straights, despite being much quicker in the corners.

Hamilton finally passed Schumacher with two laps to go to take a solitary championship point.

Red Bull Ring
Pretty as a picture: The Styrian mountains provide a stunning backdrop to the action at the Red Bull Ring

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

84 comments

  • Comment posted by steed, today at 16:43

    No entertainment in that format whatsoever. Driver starts at front then unseen until the last 5 seconds and finishes at the front. All the coverage solely on a few minor battles in the midfield. Why bother burning fuel and tyres for this.

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:42

    Wow, did you see how Hamilton battled his way up to 8th? He passed Alonso like he wasn't moving then pulled off a stunning overtake on the Hass which as we all know is one of the fastest cars of all time, true GOAT. Shhhhh, don't mention Perez. Pretend that he didn't just cruise past the GOAT.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:42

    Yet another hys.Difficult to find much to say when there's one on a FP session....much the same for a sprint race to be honest. Was it good? not really. Was it more entertaining than a proper Saturday qualifying session?....certainly not. Did someone win that wasn't expected to? No. Were any of the top three finishers any other than you would expect?...no

    Bring on tomorrow..dab of rain apparently

  • Comment posted by Wisdom, today at 16:41

    Yet another brilliant performance from Max Verstappen. He is in a completely different class to the rest of the field and must be considered the greatest driver that we have ever seen.

  • Comment posted by moleman, today at 16:38

    There’s some bile on here, enjoy the race for goodness sake and leave your childish behaviour in the blinking school yard

  • Comment posted by Working Class Lad, today at 16:38

    I think Sky think this is good tv at £18 a month or whatever. The owners of F1 will tell you its fantastic racing really. Watch Motogp Wsbk, WRC, IOMtt and see proper men racing and pushing to the limit. F1 has become a farce beyond belief, I don't support any particular team or individual but this this is neither competitive or entertaining its like wrestling orchestrated dreadful wake up F1.

    • Reply posted by Sa6411, today at 16:41

      Sa6411 replied:
      Wrestling was more legitimate than Abu Dhabi. Absolute snooze fest of a season this year too.

  • Comment posted by Thomaslord1, today at 16:34

    Max is so super isn’t he, but spare a thought for poor Lewis having an uncompetitive car, for the first time in8 years! Oh well I guess he will have to suck it up, sulk a bit and find a ‘right on’ cause to support!

    Meanwhile Max can relax with Christian Horny in the back of the Red Bull garage and smoke a large joint! Not quite as classy as the days of when Lord Hesketh produced the champagne.

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 16:33

    All the little Hammys will be sucking lemons the more Max hits poles, fastest laps and race wins. 😂

    • Reply posted by Robofleeds, today at 16:35

      Robofleeds replied:
      You know it’s not normal to have an obsession don’t you?

  • Comment posted by cantthinkofone, today at 16:32

    As always Benson. The drive of that race was Perez coming from 13th to 5th and you drop it in as a by the way comment. Had Hammy gone from 9th to podium you would have been describing it as the drive of the century.Ridiculous excuse for a F1 journalist.

    • Reply posted by Sa6411, today at 16:43

      Sa6411 replied:
      British publication focusing on British driver. You can’t be that ignorant to see why? Like noodle together 1 or 2 brain cells.

  • Comment posted by Chas7, today at 16:30

    Good battle between Lewis and Schumacher, if they'd kept the two Haas' within DRS range Lewis wouldn't have got past as the defending was perfect.

    • Reply posted by cantthinkofone, today at 16:35

      cantthinkofone replied:
      No no didn’t you hear MSC had gone off the track at least four times.... well according Hamilwhine.... funny how we haven’t heard OK Lewis it’s Hammertime for a while now since he no longer has his just drive past engine partymodes.

  • Comment posted by provyd, today at 16:29

    Funny how George Russell (remember him?) wasn’t hampered by his car.

    • Reply posted by Nohumour, today at 16:34

      Nohumour replied:
      🤦‍♂️

  • Comment posted by AL4444, today at 16:29

    Albon gets a penalty for crowding a car off track. What was different today to what the two RB drivers did last week at Silverstone. F1 really need to sort out driving standards and application of rules.

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 16:28

    Rain for sure tomorrow. Depends if it’s at the start or comes through the race. Will make the race tricky for all the cars as it chucks down in Austria but rain or dry the Red Bull with Max at the wheel is super quick.

  • Comment posted by Yorky, today at 16:27

    Master class from Hammy breezing through the field from 9th to eerrrrr 8th !

    • Reply posted by Nohumour, today at 16:42

      Nohumour replied:
      yeah he showed good patience. 👍

  • Comment posted by virgil, today at 16:27

    Funny how last week, when Russell was in the same position off the start, it wasn't his fault but today when Gasly did exactly the same thing to Hamilton it was Gasly's fault! SKY your commentary's rubbish!

    • Reply posted by Robofleeds, today at 16:38

      Robofleeds replied:
      Probably becuase that was the right conclusion

  • Comment posted by canuck, today at 16:25

    The poor so called GOAT looking more like a donkey again this week. It seems the car has become un-drivable again, which signals the requirement for immediate spinal reconstruction surgery after the race tomorrow...

    • Reply posted by Tacush, today at 16:27

      Tacush replied:
      Croaky radio voice incoming no doubt.

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 16:24

    Apparently last week there was nothing George could do and it was a complete accident when he cut across the track and caused a massive accident.

    This week Gasly “has to take responsibility” for it.

    😂

    Woeful.

  • Comment posted by Zephyr, today at 16:22

    Amusing comment that Lewis's race was hampered by the two Haas cars. He should have qualified better. He is starting to winge better than Nigel Mansell and that is hard to do!

    • Reply posted by Tacush, today at 16:26

      Tacush replied:
      With his pantomime sick boy voice when he crashed in quali. Hilarity.

  • Comment posted by dayo, today at 16:22

    What a waste of time and electric to watch on a TV Mickey a Mouse sprint race you would do better watching the traffic in your high street

    • Reply posted by it is all going panwards, today at 16:24

      it is all going panwards replied:
      Grab a deckchair and go for it…

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 16:21

    Looking forward to The up front battle tomorrow strange how some people just seem preoccupied with Hamilton, move on Jesus!

    • Reply posted by Tacush, today at 16:31

      Tacush replied:
      The some people being BBC, Benson, David Croft and SKY.

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport