Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen on pole as both Mercedes crash

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton walks away from his broken Mercedes. The Briton will start 10th on the grid

Red Bull's Max Verstappen pipped the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc to pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix with his final lap of qualifying.

The world champion's earlier fastest time had been beaten by Leclerc and his team-mate Carlos Sainz with their final laps but Verstappen snatched pole back.

The Dutchman was just 0.029 seconds quicker than Leclerc, with Sainz only 0.082secs off pole in a close session.

Both Mercedes crashed, leaving George Russell fifth and Lewis Hamilton 10th.

Verstappen, who was serenaded by thousands of fans from his home country at his team's home race, looked as if he had missed out as he headed into the final sector of his final lap.

At that point, he was not improving his time, and ahead of him on track Leclerc and Sainz were both doing so, and both slipped ahead of him.

But Verstappen was still pushing, and although he was slower than Leclerc through the final sector, he was quick enough along with his greater straight-line speed in the first sector, to grab pole back.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by patrickF1, today at 17:41

    Excellent quali, how tight can it be? Shame about the Mercs, not quite there yet on pace. Pushing way to hard to extract the performance. Perez not good enough yet again. I expect a double win for Max this weekend.

  • Comment posted by Daddy Duck, today at 17:40

    Well that’s left Lewis with a bit of work to do, but on the bright side he has the sprint face to gain a few places before the actual race.

    Seems like it’s been a while since we saw Max and Charles battle on track, that rivalry looks set to continue tomorrow, and I can’t wait.

    Poor Danny Ric, seems like it’ll only be a matter of time now. He’s just not getting the job done.

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 17:39

    Max 1st closely followed by two Ferraris with Perez 4th quite a way behind on a small track and people claim the RB is the fastest car?

    Wake up folks! Max is just fast and makes a difference!
    Mercs we’re looking good especially Ham!

  • Comment posted by Sports Fanatic, today at 17:39

    Surprised with the pace the Mercedes had, particularly with Hamilton, they had good pace up untill the crash. Hope he makes up the places on the sprint.
    Redbull looks to have an overall better package, Ferrari is close but just not enough.

  • Comment posted by Gurin Jeimuzu, today at 17:38

    Crashes aside, Mercedes’ seemed to be really on with the pace and keeping up with Red Bull and Ferrari on a track they didn’t do so well engine wise before.

    Could be a very interesting 2nd half to the season

  • Comment posted by Masanilo, today at 17:38

    After the booing at Silverstone a nice bit of karma for Mercedes. At least Sky F1 will now not talk 100% of the race about LH.

  • Comment posted by 51yearsofF1, today at 17:37

    A shame to see the crowds reaction to the 2 Mercs crashing out. It sadly started at the British GP and has now become the norm. This behaviour has no place in F1 no matter who the unlucky driver is. If you are a true F1 fan then appreciate every drivers skill, forget past politics, and wonder at the artistry of these drivers that we will never have.

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 17:36

    Makes me laugh , Sky TV why do fans have to boo when a rival driver crashes out.

    Didn’t seem to bother Sky back at GB GP in 2021 when Max went on on lap 1 or last week when the floor of his car was falling off. The British crowd went nuts both in 2021 and last week.F1 is now entirely engulfed in British media. To be fair I like the dutch fans today was pumped when Hamilton lost it.

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:40

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      I think you'll find it goes back to the 70's with Hunt and later with Mansell. D Hill never had that sort of manic support.

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 17:35

    Big congrats to Sir Lewis Hamilton on a top 10 finish!

  • Comment posted by Wurls, today at 17:34

    Excellent last section, showing the true speed of the Red Bull.
    No matter what your opinion of the man or the team it must be admitted they've produced a pretty good car!

    • Reply posted by Sheila, today at 17:36

      Sheila replied:
      Last section? I thought he was slower in the last section!

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:34

    Interesting session. Aston and McLaren going backwards, Hass and Alpine going forwards. Glad to see Ferrari pit crews wearing masks, unlike every other team.

    • Reply posted by United Fan, today at 17:37

      United Fan replied:
      Masks dont work for stopping the endemic virus and this has been well documented so no wonder most teams dont bother with them.
      They are just uncomfortable for the wearer. They do keep dust out though so if its dusty at the track they may do some use.

  • Comment posted by quicksesh, today at 17:33

    Mercedes engineers now have a nightmare of an evening ahead.

  • Comment posted by United Fan, today at 17:33

    MV showing his class once again.

    • Reply posted by reggid, today at 17:39

      reggid replied:
      Hammy really hung in there against the Haas cars, and came oh-so-close to out-qualifying them. Give him another few races under his belt, and if he can avoid crashing into someone else or crashing himself again, he just might make the top 8! Teamwork makes the dream work, Hammy!

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 17:32

    LOL

