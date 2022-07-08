Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen on pole as both Mercedes crash
Red Bull's Max Verstappen pipped the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc to pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix with his final lap of qualifying.
The world champion's earlier fastest time had been beaten by Leclerc and his team-mate Carlos Sainz with their final laps but Verstappen snatched pole back.
The Dutchman was just 0.029 seconds quicker than Leclerc, with Sainz only 0.082secs off pole in a close session.
Both Mercedes crashed, leaving George Russell fifth and Lewis Hamilton 10th.
Verstappen, who was serenaded by thousands of fans from his home country at his team's home race, looked as if he had missed out as he headed into the final sector of his final lap.
At that point, he was not improving his time, and ahead of him on track Leclerc and Sainz were both doing so, and both slipped ahead of him.
But Verstappen was still pushing, and although he was slower than Leclerc through the final sector, he was quick enough along with his greater straight-line speed in the first sector, to grab pole back.
Seems like it’s been a while since we saw Max and Charles battle on track, that rivalry looks set to continue tomorrow, and I can’t wait.
Poor Danny Ric, seems like it’ll only be a matter of time now. He’s just not getting the job done.
Wake up folks! Max is just fast and makes a difference!
Mercs we’re looking good especially Ham!
Redbull looks to have an overall better package, Ferrari is close but just not enough.
Could be a very interesting 2nd half to the season
Didn’t seem to bother Sky back at GB GP in 2021 when Max went on on lap 1 or last week when the floor of his car was falling off. The British crowd went nuts both in 2021 and last week.F1 is now entirely engulfed in British media. To be fair I like the dutch fans today was pumped when Hamilton lost it.
No matter what your opinion of the man or the team it must be admitted they've produced a pretty good car!