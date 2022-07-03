Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Protesters invaded the circuit during the start of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Around five people, wearing T-shirts protesting against global oil usage, walked on to the Wellington straight as cars passed at low speeds, before being removed by police.

The race had been red flagged following a large crash on the opening lap.

Racing, which had started at 15:00 BST, resumed under an hour later.