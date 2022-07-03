Close menu

British Grand Prix race images

From the section Formula 1

British GP
Following a huge crash at the start Zhou ended up stuck between the catch-fencing and the barrier - he was declared uninjured by medics
British GP
It all began as the lights went out
Britsih GP
Zhou flipped immediately
zhou
And travelled hundreds of metres at great speed upside down
zhou
The car dug into the gravel and flipped over the barrier
British GP
The end result shows how close Zhou came to serious injury after the roll hoop (above the driver's head) collapsed
british gp
Tom Cruise was amongst the celebrities who watched the drama unfold
british gp
A record 140,000 fans attended the race
british gp
Russell lept out of his Mercedes to try to help Zhou

