Close menu

British Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz on pole in thrilling wet qualifying

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments404

sainz
The British GP is live on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz snatched pole position for the British Grand Prix from Max Verstappen with the last lap of a thrilling wet qualifying session.

Verstappen looked favourite for pole in treacherous conditions at Silverstone after topping the first two sessions.

But Sainz snuck ahead by just 0.072 seconds at the end of the top-10 shootout, with his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in third.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took fifth, behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Sainz, who had been slower than Leclerc for much of the session, giggled in disbelief over the team radio as he was told he had taken pole. "I didn't expect that one," he laughed, saying how difficult conditions had been.

It was another strong performance from the Spaniard after he pushed Verstappen all the way for victory in Canada last time out, losing out by less than a second.

Sainz was cheered by the huge Silverstone crowd as he began his qualifying interviews and said: "I was struggling with the standing water and it was easy to lose the car and lose the lap.

"That didn't feel too good but in the end it was pole position and a bit of a surprise."

The difficulty of the conditions was underlined by Verstappen making a couple of mistakes early in the final session, spinning out of Stowe on his first flying lap, and then misjudging his braking and running too deep into Vale on his next.

Mansell and Sainz
Nigel Mansell congratulated Sainz

When he started to put it together after that, the Dutchman looked in imperious form, but a yellow flag forced him to back off on his final lap and deprived him of the chance to try to snatch pole back from Sainz.

"It was raining, drying, you had to be on the track at the right time," Verstappen said.

"Overall the car was working really well. In Q3, it is always a bit of lottery. I got a bit hindered on my final lap with the yellow flag but to be on the front row is good for us, and we have a good race car in the dry and in the wet."

Leclerc, too, had a spin - and his was costly, as it came on his final lap and he, like Verstappen was pushing to overhaul Sainz.

"Happy for Carlos," Leclerc said. 'He did a great job today, I spun in the last lap. I knew it was the lap I had to put everything together and I didn't so I didn't deserve to be on pole."

Leclerc has admitted this weekend that he needs to win on Sunday to revive his title hopes after seeing his early-season title race lead turn into a 49-point deficit to Verstappen in recent races.

Russell on bouncing cars, Hamilton and Silverstone

A mini Mercedes revival

Mercedes appear to have made a step forward at Silverstone after introducing some upgrades aimed at increasing their car's downforce.

Hamilton was in the hunt at the front for much of qualifying, vying with Verstappen and Leclerc, with team-mate George Russell also in the frame.

But both slipped back in the final seconds of qualifying and Hamilton ended up a second off pole - further than it had looked like he would be.

Hamilton said: "Oh man I was having so much fun out there. I was fighting for the front row and I knew I had the pace. The team told me to back off on the second to last lap and push on the last lap but it rained more on the last lap and it was slower. But that's racing."

Russell was in eighth, less than 0.2secs behind Hamilton, saying he had the pace to be fourth or fifth but had made a mistake on his final lap.

In between them were strong performances from Lando Norris in the McLaren and Fernando Alonso, who followed up his brilliant front-row qualifying in the Alpine in Canada with another powerful showing.

Chinese Zhou Guanyu, impressive throughout in the Alfa Romeo, was ninth, with team-mate Valtteri Bottas down in 12th.

And there was another standout performance from the man in 10th place.

Canadian Nicholas Latifi not only equalled his best ever qualifying performance in the Williams, but did so despite being deprived of the major car upgrade that was put only on team-mate Alex Albon's car.

Albon was knocked out in the first session and lines up 16th.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

404 comments

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 16:19

    Great to see Sainz get his first pole, well deserved and very special on his 150th Grand Prix

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:25

      GazR replied:
      Well max deserved it but he had to slow for the yellow flag on his last run but I am happy for Carlos!
      Max was in a league of his own, so far ahead of his team mate!

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 16:16

    I'm sick to death of watching sporting events where the British fans are booing the other side. We have some of the most unsportsmanlike fans in the world. Disgraceful behaviour.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:22

      GazR replied:
      Agree, many sheep will be attending this weekend so probably not a surprise!

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:17

    Poor response by the crowd booing MV in the post race interview. So much for the sporting British public. Tomorrow should be interesting with some drivers out of position.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:21

      GazR replied:
      It just shows the average IQ of someone who goes to watch F1 in the UK!

  • Comment posted by Dimmock, today at 16:21

    What a Q3, pretty much all the drivers staying out for the duration and just banging in lap after lap going for it.

    Really wish Q3 was always like that.

    • Reply posted by kris, today at 17:10

      kris replied:
      Really wish the comment section was like that as well, but too much to expect from this society. Genuinely sad.

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 16:16

    So sad to hear the crowds booing Verstappen

    • Reply posted by sad, today at 16:19

      sad replied:
      Many other crowds around the F1 circus have booed Hamilton over the years and before him Schumacher got booed too.

      Doesn’t mean it’s right

  • Comment posted by Geoffrey Stanley, today at 16:20

    Ah yes the boos from an event 12 months ago that both drivers have moved on from. Epitomises why the continent thinks we're bellends in both F1 and football.

    • Reply posted by hskfpoajz, today at 16:28

      hskfpoajz replied:
      Are they booing because of that? Cant see, even in their own uneducated heads, how they square that. Lewis took out Max with a very dirty move and put him in the hospital, then very crassly celebrated like he'd won the WDC. Horrible person.

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 16:19

    Silverstone fans don’t boo, do they?

    Well done Sainz. Max looking a beast for race day.

    • Reply posted by nigelg, today at 16:42

      nigelg replied:
      Hoping for same result for mv as last year.

  • Comment posted by Bigglesworth, today at 16:21

    If the media keeps on pitching Max as the bad guy, there is going to be booing, it isn’t fair but I guess people aren’t often fair unless they have to be. I would like more mutual respect in sport, but I think I may have to wait a long time for it.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:23

      GazR replied:
      Agree it’s the people who listen to the biased Crofty!
      They should listen to the likes of Button and Rosberg and educate themselves!

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 16:40

    I guess we will not be hearing much from Hammy from now on given he is the oldest driver in F1. Great drive Sainz. 👍

    • Reply posted by SLOPPY, today at 16:44

      SLOPPY replied:
      Not sure he meant it literally, I took it as not giving older generation a platform with out dated views. Piquet refared to the rest of the drivers using names, but not Lewis. No excuses please.

  • Comment posted by SenseAndSensibility, today at 17:05

    No mention of the disgusting behaviour of the British fans booing Max? Seems bullying and hateful behaviour is only called out by Benson when it fits his agenda. Embarrassed by the British fans today.

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 17:25

      Peter replied:
      I say well done to the British crowd for booing the racist-sympathising plastic "world champion:"

  • Comment posted by iamwrong, today at 16:23

    Blame Hamilton when he mixes politics with sport. He doesn't understand that people have the right to say what they want even if they are wrong. Its for everyone to bring down the people who have the wrong attitude. However saying "older people" shouldn't have views is crass. P.S Lewis you are getting older too ,new stars might not like what you say - its called "freedom of speech".

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:25

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      Unlike your handle, your not!

  • Comment posted by 51yearsofF1, today at 16:16

    Looks set for a great race tomorrow, bring it on

  • Comment posted by Geoffrey Stanley, today at 16:22

    Silverstone fans keeping British sport classy with their boos. Pretty funny considering both drivers have moved on, guess their "fans" can't do the same.

    • Reply posted by napoleons army, today at 16:36

      napoleons army replied:
      OK when the Dutch fans boo Hamilton tho right!

  • Comment posted by Fan Boy Ben Son, today at 16:44

    5th in the 3rd fastest car is branded a “mini- revival”…. Benson clutching at straws as per usual

    • Reply posted by Jedi_Master, today at 17:14

      Jedi_Master replied:
      Faster than Russell, the only one in the same car.

  • Comment posted by It is Five O Clock Somewhere, today at 16:32

    Well done Sainz and Max!

  • Comment posted by robert, today at 17:12

    Sad crowd today! Keep in mind LH was well received by the Dutch crowd at Zandvoort despite being the cause of mv crash before…

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 17:16

    What is HAM on about older people making unacceptable remarks. So it's OK for younger people to make those remarks? Obviously it isn't, but that's the implication. In this country there are, unfortunately, plenty of young people who make similarly unacceptable comments, just as there are plenty of old people who don't Guilty of the same sort of prejudice that he's complaining about (ageism).

    • Reply posted by Billy R, today at 17:21

      Billy R replied:
      Maybe he needs to be careful what he wishes for.

      Isn't HE now approaching what might be considered the older generation?

  • Comment posted by Scurvy Buccaneer, today at 17:11

    Mr Benson, you are reponsible for much of what is said on this HYS, are you not in the slightest bit embarressed. The fools that make stupid comments do it because of you, you goad them into it and allow it to contunue. Clean out the cess pit or stop putting it up.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 17:01

    So on his fav track and optimal conditions the goat is 5th? Must be all about the car then??

    • Reply posted by NOYB, today at 17:27

      NOYB replied:
      Zeikzak

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:58

    ...wish 'our Nige' was out there today in a Ferrari to show them how it's done without all the electronic aids and telemetry

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured