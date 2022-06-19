Close menu

Canadian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen holds off Carlos Sainz to extend championship lead

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Montreal

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments264

Max Verstappen
Verstappen's win was his 26th in F1 - one more than legendary former world champions Jim Clark and Niki Lauda

Red Bull's Max Verstappen held off a late challenge from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to win the Canadian Grand Prix.

The two started the final 15 laps nose to tail after a late safety car but, despite heavy pressure from Sainz, Verstappen held on with older tyres.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell took third and fourth for Mercedes as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc recovered to fifth from the back of the grid.

Verstappen extended his championship lead over Leclerc to 49 points.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez remains in second place despite retiring from the race with an engine problem but is only three points ahead of Leclerc.

Fernando Alonso, who starred in wet qualifying to start on the front row for the first time in 10 years, suffered from a questionable strategy from Alpine and some technical issues to finish seventh, behind team-mate Esteban Ocon.

Charging Sainz just comes up short

Verstappen and Sainz played a cat-and-mouse game throughout a race punctuated by two virtual safety cars in addition to the final full safety car.

Red Bull pitted Verstappen under the first VSC on lap nine, caused when Perez pulled off, while Sainz stayed out, before the Spaniard stopped under the second 11 laps later, caused by Mick Schumacher's Haas stopping out on track.

That set up a race defined by tyre offsets, with Sainz closing slowly on Verstappen through their second stints before the Dutchman stopped for a second time on lap 43.

Sainz then benefited from the final safety car, caused by Yuki Tsunoda crashing his Alpha Tauri on his way out of the pits.

The Ferrari driver had a six-lap tyre advantage over Verstappen for the final shootout but he was unable to get close enough to the Red Bull to mount an attack, despite following within a second for the entire final 15 laps.

Verstappen held on for his fifth win in six races, Red Bull's sixth in a row, and his own sixth victory in nine races this season to further consolidate an ever-more convincing championship advantage.

Alonso's strong weekend fades to P7 finish

Alonso had talked after qualifying about challenging Verstappen for the lead on the first lap, but the Red Bull made too strong a start and the veteran Spaniard had to settle into second place.

Sainz soon passed the Alpine, who then seemed to fall foul of mistaken thinking during the two virtual safety cars.

Alonso did not stop under either, while both Mercedes drivers did - Hamilton under the first and Russell under the second.

This leapfrogged both ahead of Alonso, and the 40-year-old also lost out to team-mate Ocon as the Frenchman stopped with Russell under the second VSC.

The decisions left Alonso in no-man's land and he had to stop a few laps later under racing conditions, dropping behind Leclerc as well.

That meant Alonso was running sixth behind Ocon and ahead of Leclerc for the final run to the flag.

Leclerc passed both to take fifth and do a decent job of damage limitation in the championship, although there are questions as to whether Ferrari made strategy errors - which a slow pit stop did not help - as simulations suggested he should have been able to beat the Mercedes as well.

Although Alonso had stronger pace than Ocon, he was unable to pass.

Alonso was battling with an engine problem and asked the team whether they would swap positions, claiming he had been "100 times faster" than Ocon during the weekend.

He did indeed maintain his significant pace advantage throughout but the team chose not to accede to his request and Ocon finished ahead of Alonso, with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu taking eighth and ninth for Alfa Romeo, and Lance Stroll taking the final point in 10th.

What's next?

A two-week break before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Ferrari really need to halt Red Bull's momentum and the track should suit Mercedes better.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

269 comments

  • Comment posted by RRA, today at 20:59

    Good to see Lewis on the podium .

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 21:11

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      i would rather 19 other drivers to be honest

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 21:01

    Driver in fastest car wins 🤪

    • Reply posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 21:10

      Psychoarsenalysis replied:
      It’s different now it’s Max 🤪, it’s all about Max.

  • Comment posted by Mutley, today at 21:07

    Sainz is a very entertaining driver...great stuff!

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 21:19

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      no gravel traps in canada = success

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 21:04

    Get in there Lewis, awesome drive
    For the first time this season, pace for pace, without any lucky gambles and favourable pit stops for Russell, Lewis proves he has faster race pace than him.
    After the last restart following VSC, and with same tyre type and freshness, Lewis left Russell trailing. Russell was almost 6 secs behind him at the end.
    Now lets hear your sorry theories haters.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 21:06

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      wrong. he got lucky with pitstops and remind me where russell started today? close to p10. + they gave him russells setup, which personally is a bit cheap

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 21:03

    There was no driver of the race till the last safety car, most definitely Verstappen after them last 15 laps.

    To take pressure like that of staying within the DRS zone twice a lap for 15 laps and still coming out on top under pressure is the mark of a true champion.

    He was the best driver last year & most definitely driving like one this year.

    • Reply posted by Im, today at 21:18

      Im replied:
      Yeah agree - Max is really showing his class, had it under control no matter what the commentators try and make you believe

  • Comment posted by Bash, today at 21:03

    What happened to Russell? I thought he was supposed to be one of the greatest of all time now he is "destroying" Hamilton.

    Surely he should have breezed passed Hamilton after the safety car?

    • Reply posted by Mr singh, today at 21:07

      Mr singh replied:
      Most operated driver in the history of F1.

      Last 5 races he has been lucky due to safety cars working for him.
      Once again can someone let me know a date when he is actually going to win a race?
      He is same age as MV and LeClerc.

  • Comment posted by Wurls, today at 21:09

    Was that an interesting race?
    Certainly an improvement on Monaco I hope we can agree on that!
    Well done Verstappen and good drives by everyone, lots of hard but fair racing.
    Anyone know where the "bouncing" problems went this weekend?

    • Reply posted by harmoniser, today at 21:18

      harmoniser replied:
      New FIA rules, but they were bad on Friday. Baku was also much bumpier

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 21:02

    Really enjoyed the end of that race, a great battle between Max and Sainz and well driven by both. Hopefully we can get back to talking about racing today instead of bouncing now that the Mercedes performed well.

  • Comment posted by Gurin Jeimuzu, today at 21:05

    I hope the haters see that on virtually identical tyres after the restart that Hamilton built a good lead in a short time on Russell. Hopefully the win does him some good for confidence.

    • Reply posted by Gurin Jeimuzu, today at 21:07

      Gurin Jeimuzu replied:
      *podium

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 21:03

    I think you'll find that Perez retired because of a gearbox issue. Felt sorry for Charles and KMag. But the Sky commentary was bizarre - DRS zones are too long, 5 laps later DRS zones too short! Make your mind up.

    • Reply posted by 23Mike, today at 21:20

      23Mike replied:
      And every lap commentary said 'Sainz is closer this time'.....even though he wasn't

  • Comment posted by It is Five O Clock Somewhere, today at 21:04

    Great controlled drive by Max. Sainz missing out... again. Nice to see a smile on Lewis' face again. Pity Alonso wasn't part of the mix in the end.

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 21:07

    Driver of the day - leClerc for me but shout out for Tsunoda; regrettable exit but safety car led to such an exciting Finish. Red Bull had too much speed and credit to Max keeping it together under intense pressure

  • Comment posted by Bacaruda, today at 21:03

    Carlos Sainz is a good driver, but when does the breakthrough happen. Today was what we saw at Red Bull, very little between MV and CSJr, but it is a charisma gap. All the cards fell for Carlos today and he finished 2nd.

    MV is a machine for now.

  • Comment posted by Phoenix Descending into Obscurity, today at 21:05

    Awesome drive from Max did well to defend from Carlos.
    Also fantastic from Carlos so close!
    Hamilton gets a 3rd.
    Driver of the day… LeClerc! 19th to 5th on a 1 stopper…

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 21:05

    Wow! What a totally awesome finale to a bodacious GP. That was some next level racing from downtown all the way to DC!!!!

    Not…
    Sainz had to bury DRS on every lap just to keep in touching distance of MV. Not only is the RB faster than anything else on the grid, it manages its tyres better. Good race for Leclerc and feel for Magnusson.

    • Reply posted by Jeronimo, today at 21:15

      Jeronimo replied:
      What car in this world can manage tyres on its own. A step too far for you to complement the driver, isn't it?

  • Comment posted by Idlewild, today at 21:00

    Enthralling race, as are most of the Canadian Grands Prix.
    Interesting to see what the Hamilton haters imaginations come up with to detract from his excellent podium....

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:14

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Are there a lot of Hamilton haters on here

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 21:12

    Max to win 13 races this year. Will probs have the record for wins by 2027. What a guy !

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 21:16

      kevirl replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:07

    Why cant every grand prix be like this as most race circuits around the world are designed not to see much overtaking

    • Reply posted by Chas7, today at 21:10

      Chas7 replied:
      This one isn't either. Always exciting but not great for overtaking, rarely is.

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 21:07

    Weird how the front runners don’t seem to crash anymore ? Wonder what changed this year.

    • Reply posted by PITSTOP, today at 21:10

      PITSTOP replied:
      Max got the fastest car

  • Comment posted by bakes1191, today at 21:15

    Hamilton fans celebrating his podium like he has won the world championship!! That’s the desperation of Hammy fans nowadays he is getting schooled week in week out by Max. Easy easy easy (for Max!!) love it!!

    • Reply posted by PITSTOP, today at 21:17

      PITSTOP replied:
      It's the car not Max your should know that by now

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured