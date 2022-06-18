Close menu

Canadian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Fernando Alonso to pole in Montreal

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Montreal

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments213

Max Verstappen
Verstappen's pole was just his second of the season despite winning five of eight races so far

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position in a wet qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix with Alpine's Fernando Alonso a surprise second.

Verstappen was in control throughout the session as the track started wet and progressively dried and ended up 0.645 seconds clear of the field.

Alonso took his first front-row grid slot since he was on pole for the 2012 German Grand Prix in a Ferrari.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third, ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen's title rival Charles Leclerc qualified 15th having not run in the second session because he has a penalty for using too many power-unit components that means he will start from the back of the grid.

The second Mercedes driver George Russell was ahead of Hamilton throughout qualifying until taking a gamble on running dry-weather slick tyres for the final run and dropping down to eighth.

Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher impressed to take fifth and sixth and with it Haas' best ever team qualifying result.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon, McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu completed the top 10.

There was a notable performance from British-born Thai Alex Albon in the Williams in 12th place. McLaren's Lando Norris ended up 14th after an engine problem prevented him completing a lap in the second part of qualifying.

Evergreen Alonso rolls back the years

Fernando Alonso
Alonso fell just short of his first F1 pole position since 2012

It was a masterclass from Verstappen, who looked in a league of his own whenever he competed a lap throughout the session.

Starting from pole, he now has a golden opportunity to inflict maximum damage on Leclerc in the championship, as Ferrari's dismal run continues following an 80-point swing in Verstappen's favour in the championship over the last five races.

While Verstappen looked a strong bet for pole in the Red Bull throughout, his team-mate Sergio Perez fared less well and crashed in the second session, ending up 13th.

But although Verstappen was hugely impressive, as always in the wet, arguably the star of qualifying was Alonso, who has looked quick all weekend, wet or dry, and continues to prove at 40 that age has not dimmed his talent - as he has always insisted since he returned to F1 at the beginning of last year.

Quick in the dry in practice on Friday, Alonso continued his form after rain hit the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the start of the weekend, and he danced the Alpine around the track, power-sliding it out of the last corner seemingly for fun to out-qualify his team-mate Ocon by 1.585secs.

"We were P1 in FP3 this morning so it seemed we were quick in the wet but it was not really wet at the end, it was almost dry," Alonso said. "But the car was fast in the dry and in the wet today so it has been a very competitive weekend."

Hamilton had been out-qualified by Russell for three consecutive races and it looked set to be four until the younger man took a gamble that the track might be ready for slick tyres on the final runs.

The risk did not pay off - Russell ran wide at the second corner on his first attempt, put a wheel on the painted pit-exit line and drifted into a slow spin. He tried again but his first sector was 10 seconds off the pace and the game was up.

Hamilton, who has been spending the week receiving treatment to his back after suffering badly from the Mercedes' bouncing on the straights at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, said: "This past week has been a real challenge and every day working through the pain and getting my body right.

"We are still struggling with the car, so to get top four in those conditions is awesome.

"It is my best qualifying this season and feels similar to my first ever qualifying in Australia in 2007, I was so excited."

  • Comment posted by DodgyGeezer, today at 23:00

    Nice to see Fernando back on the front row, the old man still has it.

    • Reply posted by Govind75, today at 23:34

      Govind75 replied:
      Would love to see him get a drive in a dominant car for once.

  • Comment posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 23:02

    Alonso again shows what a class act he is.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 23:09

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      2007 just shows that was his weakest season in f1 and still only missed out on the wdc by a point. he will always be the best driver of this generation, dont need to be a genius to see that

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 23:06

    Good to see the normally over zealous race director(s) not red flagging any of the qualifying session- only until absolutely necessary to retrieve a car. Allows us mere mortals the chance to appreciate the skills in the wet of the supposed 20 best drivers in the world. Long may it continue.

  • Comment posted by harmoniser, today at 23:03

    Put Alonso in a RedBull, spice this season up. He’s still got it.

    • Reply posted by Eggsy, today at 23:12

      Eggsy replied:
      Put him in LH Mercedes and that would spice things up too.

  • Comment posted by shimtoan, today at 23:03

    Good showing by Mick

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 23:11

    rain always brings out the best drivers and its no surprise to see alonso and verstappen dominate the field

    • Reply posted by napoleons army, today at 23:16

      napoleons army replied:
      And the fastest car on pole!

  • Comment posted by Brontosaurus, today at 23:04

    Formula One is so much more interesting in the wet.

    • Reply posted by Blaydon Racer, today at 23:25

      Blaydon Racer replied:
      Always is the best drivers come to the fore when wet

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 23:07

    Great drive by the old man Alonso to get front row. There's hope for me yet!

    Similarly great to see the two Haas cars up in the top 10.

    Disaster for Leclerc. What a mess at Ferrari. The new regs were supposed to make F1 more competitive but clearly that's not the case. Bring back the regs from last year I say. At least we had a real competition leaving aside the final lap...

    Go the groundhogs!

    • Reply posted by Ross, today at 23:38

      Ross replied:
      I’m really enjoying seeing Hass do so well. I just hope they don’t mess it up on the big day. I know we all have our moans about Ham, Ver..more so Horner! But they did give each other a good run for the title. Ferrari are just to nice, I don’t think anyone on here has said anything nasty about them and their drivers. They need that ruthless side that Merc and Redbull have.

  • Comment posted by TuskinRaider, today at 23:03

    Amazing from ALO.

    How great if he could win. Would be the story of the year.

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 23:21

    In a way it's actually quite funny watching the likes of 'Mckenzie-Pinkney', 'Finkelstein' & 'Humble Chelsea Fan' trying to spam this HYS with some subtle and some not-so-subtle digs at Hamilton, hateful posts might have been irritating but this is bordering on juvenile obsession regardless of what happens on a race weekend - laughable considering it makes not one jot of a difference to anything.

    • Reply posted by Brontosaurus, today at 23:26

      Brontosaurus replied:
      With Leclerc sitting it out, Perez crashing out and Russell's gamble not paying off, the third fastest car should have been in 3rd place.

      Best keep quiet and not mention Hamilton as he has once again underperformed. Past glories (and there were many) are no guide to future performance. Lewis is currently the equivalent of BitCoin.

  • Comment posted by Philofficer, today at 23:15

    All the usual guff but surely the biggest congratulations and promise for the sport has to be the Haas performance.

    • Reply posted by Neutral Sports Fan, today at 23:41

      Neutral Sports Fan replied:
      Love seeing them in the mix. Great drives. If it rains tomorrow, expect them to be thereabouts.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 23:12

    No surprise to see the two best drivers take first and second in those conditions.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 23:36

      Harry replied:
      yeah lets pretend this isn't Alonso's first front-row start for ten years and that there hasn't been a wet quali since. smh

  • Comment posted by Rohan_M, today at 23:10

    Alonso and Alpine flying but Max and RBR even more faster.
    Ferrari of Carlos may stick around. The rest are more than a second slow, so no chance for Mercedez

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 23:05

    Great to see both Alpine and Haas doing so well. Pity it's unlikely to last too long. Again weather masks some chassis weaknesses.

  • Comment posted by Ibn Rushd, today at 23:12

    Verstappen great, Alonso impressive. Where’ everybody else?

  • Comment posted by Brontosaurus, today at 23:03

    Good on George Russel for having a go. We need more of that.

    Great to see Fernando Alonso at number two

    Charles Leclerc has already been penalised by losing points when his engine(s) failed. Very silly rule unless the engine is replaced between races, those that fail during the race should be replaced freely.

    No real opposition to Verstappen which could make for a boring race tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 23:07

      Bluffest Checkbite replied:
      If there were no penalties for engines that fail during races, then teams will again be running units designed for maximum power and barely able to last a single race, and it will be those teams with the biggest R&D pools that benefit (again).

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 23:06

    Good luck to both Mercedes drivers tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 23:08

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yawn. Why not support McLaren or Aston Martin ?

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 23:21

    What a performance from Alonso ! Deserved far better equipment over the last 10 years !!

    • Reply posted by Rohan_M, today at 23:30

      Rohan_M replied:
      HAM schooled him for too long and His own attitude has let him down, should have won more

  • Comment posted by George Bevan-Thomas, today at 23:18

    Super duper result for the Haas’, hopefully Mick can grab some points that have eluded him so far!

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 23:26

      thenestofvipers replied:
      unlikely.....so far he's got exactly what he deserves in the points this year.

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 23:17

    Well driven Max and Fernando. Rain separates the men from the boys and those two were utterly dominant. Sainz about on par, Russell unlucky with the gamble.

    Well done to the Haas duo though; cracking drives from both.

