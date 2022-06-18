Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position in a wet qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix with Alpine's Fernando Alonso a surprise second.

Verstappen was in control throughout the session as the track started wet and progressively dried and ended up 0.645 seconds clear of the field.

Alonso took his first front-row grid slot since he was on pole for the 2012 German Grand Prix in a Ferrari.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third, ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen's title rival Charles Leclerc qualified 15th having not run in the second session because he has a penalty for using too many power-unit components that means he will start from the back of the grid.

The second Mercedes driver George Russell was ahead of Hamilton throughout qualifying until taking a gamble on running dry-weather slick tyres for the final run and dropping down to eighth.

Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher impressed to take fifth and sixth for the Haas team, ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu completed the top 10.

There was a notable performance from British-born Thai Alex Albon in the Williams in 12th place. McLaren's Lando Norris ended up 14th after an engine problem prevented him completing a lap in the second part of qualifying.

More to follow.