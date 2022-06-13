Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton climbed out of his car gingerly after the race and rubbed his back

Lewis Hamilton says he will be at the Canadian Grand Prix and "wouldn't miss it for the world" despite experiencing pain in Sunday's race in Baku.

The Briton had said he was "worried" about the upcoming race in Montreal following what he described as "the toughest race" of his career.

"Yesterday was tough and I had some trouble sleeping, but I've woken up feeling positive today," Hamilton said.

"My back is a little sore and bruised but nothing serious thankfully."

The seven-time world champion added in an Instagram post: "I've had acupuncture and physiotherapy and I'm on my way to my team to work with them on improving.

"We have to keep fighting. I'll be there this weekend - I wouldn't miss it for the world."

The high-speed bouncing of his car meant the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in which Hamilton finished fourth, was "the most painful" race he has experienced.

He added that the car was bouncing so badly at the start of Baku's pit straight that he thought he might crash.

Mercedes have been afflicted by bouncing, which has a number of causes, since the beginning of the year.

Team boss Toto Wolff said the driver was "definitely" a doubt for the Canadian Grand Prix following Sunday's race, but Hamilton tweeted later on Sunday to tell his fans he would see them all next week.