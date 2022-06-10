Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel (centre) and Lewis Hamilton (right) have been vocal during race weekends in support of various issues

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel say they will continue to speak out on issues after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem questioned whether they should.

The boss of Formula 1's governing body suggested last week that drivers should not "impose their beliefs" on others.

Hamilton said it was important the sport continues to be a platform "to spark more conversations".

Vettel said diversity and environmental matters were "bigger than us, bigger than the sport can ever be".

Ben Sulayem said in an interview with GrandPrix247: "Vettel drives a rainbow bicycle, Lewis is passionate about human rights and [Lando] Norris addresses mental health.

"Everybody has the right to think. To me, it is about deciding whether we should impose our beliefs in something over the sport all the time.

"I am from an Arabian culture. I am international and Muslim. I do not impose my beliefs on other people? No way. Never."

A day after the interview was published, he seemed to row back on his remarks, posting on Twitter: "As a driver, I have always believed in sport as a catalyst of progress in society.

"That is why promoting sustainability, diversity and inclusion is a key priority of my mandate. In the same way, I value the commitment of all drivers and champions for a better future."

Hamilton and Vettel have been outspoken on diversity issues in recent years, while Vettel has also started to champion environmentalism.

Hamilton said it was "positive" Ben Sulayem had clarified his remarks.

He said he was "proud" of his Mercedes team for using logos on their car at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix to promote Pride month, adding: "I encourage all the drivers to be more outspoken and use their platform."

Vettel added: "It is important to express and mention [these topics], raise awareness, making people aware there are lots of things we can improve on."

Their remarks came in the official news conference before this weekend's race in Baku.

And later there was an awkward moment when the drivers were asked whether they had confidence in Ben Sulayem and the FIA.

Hamilton and Vettel were alongside Alpine's Fernando Alonso, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Williams driver Nicholas Latifi. Initially, none of them wanted to answer the question.

Eventually, after both Vettel and Hamilton refused to be the first to answer, Alonso said: "I have full trust in the FIA president."

Alonso, who has been outspoken in his criticism of some of the FIA's race-management decisions this year, added: "Maybe we saw a few things at the beginning of the year that were not as consistent as we asked for.

"There is room to improve but I have full trust in the FIA president that he will fix the things that need to be fixed."

Leclerc said: "I would like to see a bit more consistency. There is room for improvement and now we just need to make things better."

Hamilton added: "On Mohammed, it's a huge role and big shoes to fill. There are lots of things he wants to do and change."

The drivers' remarks come against a backdrop of increasing unhappiness within F1 about the way the FIA is running the sport, to the extent that commercial rights holders Liberty has explored whether it could sideline the governing body, reducing it to a ceremonial role.