The incident caused a red flag for stewards to repair the barrier

Haas driver Mick Schumacher said he was "feeling alright" after a heavy crash at the Monaco Grand Prix left his car split in half.

The German walked away from the crash, which did initially look distressing.

He later brushed off concerns and described the incident as "very annoying" for his team.

It is the second time Schumacher's car has split in half after a crash earlier this season in qualifying in Saudi Arabia left him out of the race.

"I'm feeling alright - obviously it's very annoying. I think in terms of pace we were definitely there, it's just a matter of keeping it on track, and unfortunately I wasn't able to do that," he said.

"We just ended up being a little too wide, which is maybe a matter of 10cm at the end, and that was enough to lose all grip that you thought you had. And unfortunately the result is as it happened," he said.

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner added: "We obviously saw what happened. It's not very satisfactory having a big crash again. We need to see how we move forward from here."

The safety car was deployed and the race eventually red flagged after the rear of the car ripped away from the main chassis in an incident not dissimilar to the one involving Romain Grosjean in Bahrain in 2020, where his car split in half and set on fire.

"A horrible crash to see. Once again another Haas car has broken in half, like Grosjean in Bahrain. It's good Schumacher has walked away and the car has done what it needs to do - but it looked like a horrible crash," said BBC Radio 5 Live's Formula 1 reporter Jennie Gow.

Schumacher's team-mate Kevin Magnussen also retired from the race, which was won by Red Bull's Sergio Perez, with a power unit issue, leaving Haas out of the points for three consecutive races.