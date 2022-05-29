Close menu

Monaco Grand Prix: Sergio Perez wins chaotic wet-dry race after Mick Schumacher crash

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Monaco

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments414

perez
Perez has now won three F1 races

Sergio Perez won an incident-packed, wet-dry Monaco Grand Prix after his Red Bull team outfoxed rivals Ferrari.

The Mexican rose from third to the lead during a part of the race in wet conditions after the start was delayed for an hour after a downpour of rain.

Red Bull's strategy also vaulted Max Verstappen from fourth to third, behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz but ahead of the Dutchman's title rival Charles Leclerc.

As a result, Verstappen extended his championship lead to nine points.

Perez, meanwhile, is only six points behind Leclerc, after a strong weekend in which he outpaced Verstappen in qualifying and drove superbly in the race to deliver on Red Bull's improvisational strategy calls.

Leclerc, so outstanding in taking pole position on Saturday, was left ruing strategy blunders by Ferrari as he saw a comfortable lead turn into fourth place within the space of just four laps.

After the race was red-flagged for a second time after 30 laps because of a heavy crash by Mick Schumacher's Haas at the Swimming Pool section of the track, Leclerc asked whether they would run to the end from their current positions.

When told they would, knowing the difficulty of overtaking in Monaco, Leclerc, voice heavy with sarcasm, said: "Oh, perfect."

At the end, he said over the team radio: "No words. The season is long, but we cannot do that."

The top four were nose to tail for the final 10 minutes - as the delayed race had to be called after 64 of the scheduled 77 laps because of time restrictions in the rules - but Perez held on from Sainz, Verstappen and Leclerc.

Monaco
Hamilton arrived for the race by boat in the sunshine

How did Red Bull do that?

When the race finally started, one hour five minutes late, it was behind the safety car for two laps, with all cars forced to be on the 'extreme' wet tyres, before race director Eduardo Freitas was convinced it was safe to let the cars free.

Leclerc immediately began to eke out an advantage over Sainz, Perez and Verstappen behind him and was four seconds clear of Sainz after 10 laps, and 5.3 ahead after 16, when Perez pitted for intermediate tyres.

Red Bull had taken the cue from Pierre Gasly's Alpha Tauri, who pitted for inters shortly after the start, but was for several laps stuck behind slower cars.

Once in free air, the Frenchman started setting fastest times, proving the track was ready.

When Perez pitted, Ferrari called Sainz immediately for intermediates on the following lap, but the Spaniard refused, saying they should stay out on the wets and switch straight to dry-weather slicks.

Two laps after Perez pitted, Leclerc and Verstappen also stopped for inters, but such had been Perez's pace, Leclerc emerged from the pits behind the Red Bull, albeit still ahead of Verstappen.

But even that was soon to change.

Three laps after stopping for intermediates, Leclerc was in again, as Ferrari pitted both cars for hard-compound slicks, bringing Sainz in from the lead and stacking Leclerc behind him.

But by the time Sainz pitted, Perez was only 3.9secs behind, so he was comfortably in the lead when Sainz re-emerged.

A lap later, Red Bull brought Verstappen in for his hard tyres, and his in lap combined with Leclerc's struggles with tyre temperature on his out lap leapfrogged the world champion ahead into third place.

Within five laps, the race was stopped because of Schumacher's crash. It restarted, but the result was effectively already decided.

Into the last 10 minutes, Sainz began to put heavy pressure on Perez, with Verstappen and Lerclerc right behind him, as the leader struggled with tyres he had damaged with a lock-up on the first lap after the restart, and which were also graining - suffering from surface tearing and a lack of grip.

But Monaco lived up to its reputation as a place where it is almost impossible to overtake and they stayed in line astern to the flag.

George Russell took fifth place in the Mercedes after a strong weekend, beating McLaren's Lando Norris, Alpine's Fernando Alonso and the second Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel took the final points places after Alpine's Esteban Ocon was penalised five seconds for a collision with Hamilton earlier in the race.

Learn how to train like an F1 pro with Red Bull junior driver Juri Vips

What about all the delays?

The start of the race was delayed by one hour five minutes after a downpour shortly before the scheduled start.

There were questions as to whether it could have begun in the conditions existing at the scheduled start time.

But once it had been delayed, the FIA had its hands tied, as a heavy downpour started about 15 minutes later and made the track unsafe for racing.

There were questions also as to whether the FIA waited too long to restart the race, and also whether the second red flag for Schumacher's incident was necessary.

What happens next?

A two-week break before two races in quick succession - a brutal 'double-header', first in Baku in Azerbaijan and then Montreal in Canada.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

419 comments

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 17:28

    No matter how many time Martin Brundle screamed "what a race", it was, as usual, an utter snorefest that even the rain couldn't provide much in the way of entertainment. It didn't matter that Chico's tyres were going off and bunching the top four if nobody can get past. Please bin this race from the calendar.

    • Reply posted by Dogger, today at 17:31

      Dogger replied:
      I had exactly the same thought.

  • Comment posted by Carl, today at 17:27

    I've watched F1 for over 40 years, this track is great for glamour but oh so boring for racing, the only excitement comes from crashes, boring😴😴

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:35

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      It’s fascinating watching the drivers push so close to the walls and errors are very common. Maybe formula e is more ur cup of tea if u want Mickey Mouse racing all the time

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:25

    You may like the changes Liberty Media gave brought to Formula One. But i think they have got it spot on about getting rid of the Monaco Grand Prix as every year the race is so mind numbingly boring. Please get rid

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:50

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      Don’t get rid of the gp. Fix the cars, they weight more than my road car, their dimensions are similar to a Range Rover

  • Comment posted by Mutley, today at 17:27

    Russell beats Hamilton again

    • Reply posted by bagseye, today at 17:35

      bagseye replied:
      I wonder what this weeks excuse is from the ‘fanboys’

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:28

    Why keep having a race on the calendar where you cant overtake. Time to get rid and to be replaced by a race that has a lot of overtaking

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:33

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      There were loads of overtakes, just none from hamilton which is what seems to matter most around here…

  • Comment posted by Benny Fitz-Sponger, today at 17:23

    Can it really be called a race when it is impossible to overtake the car in front of you no matter how much quicker than them you are?

    • Reply posted by Eggsy, today at 17:42

      Eggsy replied:
      There was lots of over taking, just none by Tinkerbell.

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 17:27

    Well that was a rather different Monaco from the usual routine of a possession although it took a hurricane and a massive accident for it to happen.

    Having said that I'm pleased that Perez won today. He is a very underrated driver and is a lot better than his results would otherwise suggest. Sad that Leclerc's chances were ruined by bad calls from the team.

    Yay for Russell get another top five.

    • Reply posted by Bigphil1999, today at 17:38

      Bigphil1999 replied:
      Same old Monaco, the actual racing bit of the day was boring. Well done Perez though.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:22

    The thing about Monaco is that it is great to look at. But good lord, the grand prix is so boring. So good for insomniacs if they have trouble sleeping at night

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 18:12

      LifeGirl replied:
      Hopefully Liberty Media has the same thought and doesn't let the fact that this is an ''historic'' track get in the way of progress.

  • Comment posted by Barofam, today at 17:21

    How did ferrari manage to mess that up? Unbelievable!

    • Reply posted by Gurin Jeimuzu, today at 17:45

      Gurin Jeimuzu replied:
      Not exactly their first time

  • Comment posted by Bigphil1999, today at 17:25

    Monaco = Great event, rubbish race track. Well done to Perez, but it was only the rain that made the afternoon mildly entertaining. Even the last 10 or so laps with the 2 RBs and 2 Ferraris at each other was inevitably leading to no overtaking. Borefest.

    • Reply posted by Jon Walker, today at 17:57

      Jon Walker replied:
      So, just like Miami then!

      Agree though - would be an absolute travesty if they drop Spa for yawn racing like Miami, Monaco or Baku. ‘What a race’ huh!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:22

    Can someone please tell me what is the point of the Monaco Grand Prix when you cant overtake. And if you miraculously do overtake which is very rare then you will still go on to finish in the race practically in the same position as there is no way another car will go pass you unless you make a mistake like crashing your car. The race today was mind numbling boring and should be scrapped for good

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 17:24

      Paul replied:
      Didn’t get a ticket then?

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:23

    Just goes to show, the only way for the Monaco race to have any excitement is to make it wet. It's loss would not be a great loss as unlike the 60's and 70's overtaking is effectively impossible.

    • Reply posted by u664541, today at 17:27

      u664541 replied:
      How did the rain make it better? For all the crashes (1?) and all the overtaking (1)?

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:29

    Despite losing Monaco is a possibility it won't happen. Too much money involved with the residents and hanger-on's. More worrying is the possible loss of circuits like Spa.

    • Reply posted by Barofam, today at 17:48

      Barofam replied:
      Monaco pay the lowest race fee of all the GP's & put less into f1 coffers than any other race. In that sense the race is in Liberty's sights as they want more money.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 17:28

    Yet another Monaco stinker, a terrible track and Alonso sitting in front of Hamilton for 77 laps was shocking with no hope of a pass. Please FIA, do not renew the contract. 90% of Monaco races are truly awful.

    • Reply posted by LH44crycrycry, today at 17:30

      LH44crycrycry replied:
      So the ones Shamilton won were super bad then? 😂🤡

  • Comment posted by RB, today at 17:20

    Well done Perez , really making his mark now at Red Bull

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:28

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      I thought rb were a despicable team that wont let checo win? Huhhhhhhh

  • Comment posted by Billy R, today at 17:56

    Russell best of the rest. Hamilton just can't seem to catch the luck that he's used to getting.

  • Comment posted by Newsense, today at 17:27

    Race directors need to give their heads a wobble. Another race where they have struggled to do the basics.

  • Comment posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 17:21

    George making his humbleness look average....again.

    • Reply posted by luke ned , today at 17:26

      luke ned replied:
      Amen

  • Comment posted by Eggsy, today at 18:11

    Perez was brilliant, George Russell showed once again how good the Mercedes is and Lando Norris drove a great race too, over achieving his final position.
    Tinkerbell once again under achieved in his Mercedes.
    Alonso put 5 seconds between the Mercedes driven by LH and himself once he was happy his tires would see the race out.

    • Reply posted by Bazrat, today at 18:14

      Bazrat replied:
      Because believe it or not Alonso cost his team any points, and by the time he speeded up it was to late

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 18:03

    Always entertaining to listen to Hamilton crying over on air.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured