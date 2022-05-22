Close menu

Spanish Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins in Spain to take title lead as Charles Leclerc retires

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen's victory was his 24th in F1, level with legendary five-time champion Juan Manuel Fangio

Max Verstappen fought back from an early spin to win the Spanish Grand Prix after title rival Charles Leclerc retired from a dominant lead.

It was Verstappen's fourth victory in six races this year, helped by Red Bull imposing team orders on Sergio Perez.

And it gave him the championship lead for the first time in 2022 and he heads to Monaco next weekend with a six-point advantage over Leclerc.

Mercedes' George Russell took a strong third after a long and valiant attempt to hold Verstappen at bay early in the race.

And his team-mate Lewis Hamilton fought back to fifth place following a first-lap collision with Kevin Magnussen's Haas, which gave the seven-time champion a puncture and dropped him to the back of the field.

Hamilton moved into fourth behind Russell with a move on Ferrari's Carlos Sainz around the outside of Turn One with six laps to go.

But Hamilton lost the position again after both Mercedes drivers were told to lift and coast entering corners in the final two laps, as they were overheating because of a water leak on the power-units of both cars.

Verstappen salvages victory from mistake

Verstappen has had his share of bad luck this season, with two retirements from the first three races, but he certainly enjoyed some good fortune in Spain.

Leclerc was on course for a comfortable victory after a rare error from Verstappen saw the world champion spin into the gravel at Turn Four on lap nine.

The race had looked finely poised between the two until that point, with Leclerc leading by two seconds, but Verstappen's spin changed the complexion of the race.

It put him behind Russell, and despite the Red Bull's much greater pace, Verstappen was unable to pass the Mercedes.

Verstappen was held back by a DRS overtaking aid that rarely worked, but at the same time Russell put in a superb defensive drive to hold the Red Bull back for 19 laps.

In the end, Red Bull decided to switch strategy to get Verstappen past Russell, and stopped him on lap 28 for a set of soft tyres.

That allowed him to run in clear air, and when he stopped again on lap 44 for a final set of mediums, he emerged ahead of Russell, with only Perez ahead.

Red Bull told the Mexican not to hold Verstappen up, and he was past into the lead a few laps later, a decision Perez said was "unfair". On his slowing down lap, he said: "I am happy for the team, but we have to speak later."

Heartbreak and concern for Leclerc and Ferrari

Charles Leclerc
Leclerc has seen a commanding championship lead eroded over the past three races

Verstappen's spin left Leclerc alone and unchallenged out front and he was nearly 30 seconds in the lead when he made what should have been his first pit stop for fresh tyres on lap 21.

The Ferrari re-emerged nearly six seconds in the lead, and with Russell still holding back Verstappen, Leclerc was 12.6secs in the lead and in total control when his engine failed six laps later.

Leclerc will be a strong favourite for victory in Monaco given the Ferrari's pace in the slow and medium-speed corners in Spain but the team are facing a difficult moment and must bounce back quickly.

Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz was unable to salvage their day.

He made the same mistake as Verstappen, albeit two laps earlier - both drivers caught out by a tail wind at Turn Four. And after that, hampered by floor damage that reduced his car's downforce, he lacked the pace to recover as strongly as might have been expected.

He would have finished a disappointing fifth had it not been for Mercedes' reliability problems at the end gifting him a free pass back on Hamilton.

A mini Mercedes revival

George Russell
George Russell underlined Mercedes' improvement by running strongly with the Red Bulls

Mercedes arrived in Spain with a car upgrade which succeeded in limiting the porpoising problems on the straight that have hamstrung them so far this season.

Russell followed it with the team's best grid position of the year in fourth place, and he drove an outstanding grand prix.

Holding off Verstappen, Russell displayed the sort of defensive skills that his forerunner in the seat, Valtteri Bottas, so often failed to do.

Ultimately, Red Bull were able to pincer Mercedes on strategy and unleash the extra pace of their car and Russell was helpless to hold them back.

Hamilton, meanwhile, had a dispiriting start. He was fighting for fifth with Sainz going into Turn Four on the first lap, but he collided with Magnussen as the Dane tried to go around the outside and punctured his left-front tyre.

Rejoining at the back, Hamilton soon radioed to the team that he thought they might be better to retire and save engine miles. They replied that they thought he could recover to eighth.

He over-achieved significantly, driving a superb comeback race to enter the final laps behind Russell, only to slip back again.

Team boss Toto Wolff came on the radio to Hamilton on his slowing down lap to tell him that he had the fastest race time of any driver, and would have been contending for victory without his problems.

Behind him, Alfa Romeo's Bottas took sixth, from the Alpine of Esteban Ocon and McLaren's Lando Norris.

And local hero Fernando Alonso drove superbly to recover to ninth after the two-time champion started from the back because of an engine change before the race.

Yuki Tsunoda took the final point for Alpha Tauri.

Comments

Join the conversation

398 comments

  • Comment posted by Slightly Damp Pigeon, today at 15:46

    Well done George Russell.

  • Comment posted by Max G, today at 15:48

    Next stop, Monaco. The shortest race in F1 (to the first corner) followed by numerous processional laps.

    • Reply posted by dean, today at 15:51

      dean replied:
      Qualifying is the main event. Just put all performance into qualifying haha

  • Comment posted by plm56, today at 15:44

    I can only imagine what people would be saying if LH and GR's races had been reversed. Tagged, 19th but drive to finish only 2 places behind your team mate who had no issues. GR gets driver of the day for that. LH has to settle for knowing that he is one of the goats who for whatever reason lots of his own countrymen hate...hmm what is that reason?

    • Reply posted by dean, today at 15:47

      dean replied:
      When Lewis does it, it’s the car. Anyone else does it and they are legendary

  • Comment posted by aqua94, today at 15:45

    What a great race by both mercedes drivers. Lewis with everything stacked against him and still managing to finish 5th and George putting up such a great fight against max for so long. As for redbull's treatment of perez, the less said the better

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:51

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      What an over dramatic princess to want to retire the car after the first lap when you’ve got the 2nd fastest car on the grid

  • Comment posted by guysie, today at 15:52

    Another great drive by Russel, and a good recovery drive by Hamilton

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 16:19

      Name replied:
      And another crying sesh from Max when he doesn't get drs to help him overtake a slower car

  • Comment posted by T-Tray, today at 15:48

    So sad for Perez but I get it, that's the way red bull work. Russell had a brilliant drive and Hamilton finally had a half decent race in this merc. Gutted for Charles ;(

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 16:01

      Name replied:
      Yep, Max has to be gifted victories. Him crying on the radio that he didn't have drs to help him overtake a slower car was hilarious

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 15:46

    What a drive from LH, from 19th to finish 5th is simply amazing.

    Extremely harsh that being rammed cost him 14 places, mind you.

    • Reply posted by Slightly Damp Pigeon, today at 15:49

      Slightly Damp Pigeon replied:
      What a drive. Or what a car that is so much more powerful than the mid pack cars that it can go from 19th to 5th so easily?

  • Comment posted by A Gift from Masi, today at 15:46

    Superb race by Russell and an excellent recovery drive from Lewis.

    Shame for Perez being told to move over.

    • Reply posted by Max G, today at 15:57

      Max G replied:
      Verstappen was lapping at a second a lap faster so that was just common sense.

  • Comment posted by Dimmock, today at 15:52

    I don't care much for Lewis normally but that was a phenomenal drive today to recover from the lap one incident. Shame his engine tried to blow itself up as it was going to be a well deserved 4th place.

    • Reply posted by Slightly Damp Pigeon, today at 15:55

      Slightly Damp Pigeon replied:
      Phenomenal is a tad over the top. It was the equivelant of overtaking several drivers called Betty, Ethyl or Doris on the way to the supermaket. Not difficult coz they are driving much slower than you are.

  • Comment posted by Bigphil1999, today at 15:44

    Decent race, both Merc's did well, Leclerc unlucky, Red Bull dominant.

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 15:51

      Hello replied:
      Hard to listen to maxes persistent little girl nonsense about the drs flaps. Punting it into the gravel was hilarious. Petulant child.

  • Comment posted by dean, today at 15:45

    Great revealing race. So unlucky for Charles- but a concern though now for Ferrari engines. What the hell was going on with turn 4! George is the real deal, such a fantastic talent and the defence on show was great- but my god how can’t RB get the basics of DRS right. Shocking luck again for Lewis with Mag which I’m sure a fair few of you on here enjoyed, but he drove fantastically to get p5!!

  • Comment posted by Nimrod Ping, today at 15:49

    "Happy for the team but we need to talk later".....ooooh

    • Reply posted by Chalkie, today at 16:22

      Chalkie replied:
      Checo was signed as Number 2 and today was his bitter reminder.

  • Comment posted by Max G, today at 15:46

    Before the hateful comments start, it really is hitting home how important the reliability of cars is.

    Mercedes enjoyed an almost impeccable spell for the last ten years, which contributed significantly to their dominance.

    Congrats to Russell on a podium, tough on Leclerc, Red Bull looking ominous.

    • Reply posted by Liofa73, today at 16:05

      Liofa73 replied:
      I think you’re doing a disservice to the driving of LH. There were plenty of times when he pulled out a stellar drive when the car wasn’t right.

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 15:49

    Well what promised to be a very good race turned into an average one thanks to Leclerc's retirement. Added to this was the team orders from Red Bull. The season is still young and they're already resorting to team orders! Come on Red Bull, you can do better than this.

    Meanwhile well done Russell! This lad keeps on getting better and better. Give him a good car Mercedes and he'll win races for you

    • Reply posted by caymankai, today at 16:13

      caymankai replied:
      What’s the issue with team orders merc did it for years

  • Comment posted by Give my thoughts, today at 15:48

    The recovery drive from Hamilton was amazing. It’s like I could visibly see the moment he gained confidence in the car.

    • Reply posted by Max G, today at 15:55

      Max G replied:
      Was that when he had lots of slow cars in front of him?

  • Comment posted by afoctlan, today at 15:48

    Excellent race, sickening for Leclerc but that's F. Sainz kept it together to get a good fourth and Hamilton from nowhere on Lap 1 achieved a creditable 5th.
    The new regulations do seem to be providing some closer racing but nothing will improve Monaco, it'll be a procession as always.

    • Reply posted by afoctlan, today at 15:51

      afoctlan replied:
      *F1*

  • Comment posted by unconvinced, today at 16:03

    Bad luck for Perez, having to race under team orders so early in the season, he should have been P1

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 16:05

      twinprime replied:
      He had no chance of winning. Once they changed Max strategy he was a sitting duck. He was 1.5 seconds per lap slower at that stage. Try watching the race next time.

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 15:51

    listening to Horner and Verstappen is hilarious, like two whining little girls in the play ground.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:53

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      What’s even more hilarious is begging your team to retire the car after 1 lap

  • Comment posted by Kevin1958, today at 15:45

    Well done Max - unlucky for Charles. Mercedes are making great progress.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 16:02

      Name replied:
      Well done max for only crying for half the race

  • Comment posted by Wisdom, today at 15:51

    Verstappen is just leagues ahead or everyone else. He is a worthy champion and a brilliant driver. George Russell is the real surprise of the season though. The guy is doing fantastically well and now appears to be the top driver at Mercedes. What a star .

    • Reply posted by Cycles, today at 15:56

      Cycles replied:
      I agree he mikes ahead and it begs the question why it was necessary to Rob Lewis Hamilton so obviously of his record breaking 8 th World Championship. Still at least the race director got fired but the title should have gone to its rightful owner . It will be good to see if Verstappen can maintain this form and truly win his first World Championship fair and square!

