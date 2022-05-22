Close menu

Spanish Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins in Spain to take title lead as Charles Leclerc retires

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Max Verstappen fought back from an early spin to win the Spanish Grand Prix after title rival Charles Leclerc retired from a dominant lead.

It was Verstappen's fourth victory in six races this year, helped by Red Bull imposing team orders on Sergio Perez.

And it gave him the championship lead for the first time in 2022 - Verstappen heads to the Monaco Grand Prix next weekend with a six-point advantage over Leclerc.

Mercedes' George Russell took a strong third after a long and valiant attempt to hold Verstappen at bay early in the race.

And his team-mate Lewis Hamilton fought back to fifth place following a first-lap collision with Kevin Magnussen's Haas, which gave the seven-time champion a puncture and dropped him to the back of the field.

Hamilton moved into fourth behind Russell with a move on Ferrari's Carlos Sainz around the outside of Turn One with six laps to go.

But Hamilton lost the position again after both Mercedes drivers were told to lift and coast entering corners in the final two laps, as they were overheating because of a water leak on the power-units of both cars.

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by A Gift from Masi, today at 15:46

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Slightly Damp Pigeon, today at 15:46

    Well done George Russell.

  • Comment posted by VoodooMagicMan, today at 15:46

    Things that make a driver the goat - Colliding with another driver and thinking it’s totally the other guys fault 🤦‍♂️
    Throwing the toys completely out of the cot & wanting to give up after said collision causes the goat to pit and put him at the back of the pack 🤦‍♂️

    Bet he was on to Toto asking for Bottas & then Russell to slow down so he could finish higher too 🤷🏻‍♂️🤣

    🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐

  • Comment posted by Jules, today at 15:45

    “Never give up” turned into “let’s save the engine” in just 6 laps time…

  • Comment posted by danguee, today at 15:45

    Max is the real deal. It slightly pains me as a career-long Lewis fan to concede that Max > Lewis.

  • Comment posted by Kevin1958, today at 15:45

    Well done Max - unlucky for Charles. Mercedes are making great progress.

  • Comment posted by NikNak99, today at 15:45

    Another gifted win for MV, RB are shameful. Checco might as well go somewhere else.

  • Comment posted by dean, today at 15:45

    Great revealing race. So unlucky for Charles- but a concern though now for Ferrari engines. What the hell was going on with turn 4! George is the real deal, such a fantastic talent and the defence on show was great- but my god how can’t RB get the basics of DRS right. Shocking luck again for Lewis with Mag which I’m sure a fair few of you on here enjoyed, but he drove fantastically to get p5!!

  • Comment posted by aqua94, today at 15:45

    What a great race by both mercedes drivers. Lewis with everything stacked against him and still managing to finish 5th and George putting up such a great fight against max for so long. As for redbull's treatment of perez, the less said the better

  • Comment posted by plm56, today at 15:44

    I can only imagine what people would be saying if LH and GR's races had been reversed. Tagged, 19th but drive to finish only 2 places behind your team mate who had no issues. GR gets driver of the day for that. LH has to settle for knowing that he is one of the goats who for whatever reason lots of his own countrymen hate...hmm what is that reason?

  • Comment posted by powelld, today at 15:44

    Ah good, yawnfest over. Always like an afternoon kip.....

  • Comment posted by KMan34, today at 15:44

    Good win for Verstappen and Red Bull, overcame the DRS issues through strategy. So unlucky for Leclerc, had the race under control and Sainz needs to pick up the pace to capitalise on days like this.

    Russell once again doing a brilliant job carrying the Mercedes team while the GOAT cries and asks to quit. Also funny how everyone else on the grid can race cleanly with Verstappen 🤔

  • Comment posted by Bigphil1999, today at 15:44

    Decent race, both Merc's did well, Leclerc unlucky, Red Bull dominant.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:44

    "To all the kids out there, never give up"
    Drives a bad car: "let's retire and quit" 😆😆😆

    The biggest princess in F1 history?

