Spanish Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc sets pace from Mercedes duo in second practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Charles Leclerc
Leclerc leads the drivers' standings with 104 points after five races

Charles Leclerc headed the Mercedes drivers to set the pace in Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver's title rival Max Verstappen was fifth fastest, 0.336 seconds off the pace, but looked strong in race trim later in the session.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were second and third fastest, after Mercedes introduced an upgrade they hope may fix some of their problems.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fourth, and Alpine's Fernando Alonso sixth.

Mercedes were just one of a number of teams to introduce significant design changes at the sixth race of the season.

Russell was just 0.117secs off the pace, and Hamilton only 0.087secs further adrift, but there will be scepticism as to whether their performance represents a genuine step forward given the difficulty of judging true performance in practice.

Mercedes also looked genuinely competitive on Friday at the last race in Miami but slipped back to their usual position as the third fastest team in qualifying and race.

Ferrari, too, have their first significant upgrade of the season, the centrepiece of which is a new floor, while Red Bull have continued their programme of taking mass out of their car to try to get it down to the minimum weight limit.

It is said that a further 4kg - equivalent to about 0.14secs in a lap time - has been shed from the Red Bull since Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix two weeks ago, the equivalent of a little more than 0.1secs.

While the Ferrari showed promise on one lap, it struggled for race pace.

Leclerc was on average more than 0.5secs slower than Verstappen on the race-simulation runs later in the session, on the same 'medium' tyres, and complained over the radio to the team that "the tyres are going into pieces".

Behind Alonso, Red Bull's Sergio Perez was seventh, ahead of Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel, an encouraging performance from the British team who have the single biggest upgrade of any team this weekend.

The Aston Martin features brand new bodywork that bears a striking resemblance to the Red Bull, leading to an off-track controversy.

The design has been cleared by governing body the FIA, but Red Bull are still not happy and have questioned whether some of their intellectual property has made its way to Aston Martin, who have poached several employees from the multiple champions in recent months.

McLaren and Alfa Romeo also both have major upgrades, albeit less controversial ones, but they did not have good days.

Lando Norris ran wide at the fast Turn Nine early in the second session and damaged the McLaren's floor, bringing an end to his session.

And Valtteri Bottas's Alfa Romeo broke down after he had briefly supplanted Alonso in the time sheets early in the session. The Finn ended the day down in 16th.

Comments

Join the conversation

112 comments

  • Comment posted by Trentatre, today at 17:30

    I love the insight from the BBC that 0.14 seconds is "the equivalent of a little more than 0.1secs".

    It's these technical insights that make all the difference ;¬)

    • Reply posted by UB1998, today at 17:35

      UB1998 replied:
      i'm surprised it doesn't say 40% more....

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 17:42

    come on aston martin, beat the red bulls

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:44

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      lol

  • Comment posted by pauld, today at 17:39

    Anyone but red bull so happy days, hopefully the same in the race

    • Reply posted by daveyboy, today at 17:53

      daveyboy replied:
      Hopefully the Mercedes can get in between the Ferrari and redbull so creates a bigger points gap just to see horners face 😂

  • Comment posted by Mr Pele, today at 17:47

    Hopefully Lewis and George will have a half decent car to drive soon, come on Mercedes sort it out sharpish.

    • Reply posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 18:10

      ubercurmudgeon replied:
      Doubtless there will be people along soon to say that Hamilton is a bad driver because of his 0.087 seconds gap to Russell, or because he wears jewellery, or because "he talks like a foreigner", or some other dog-whistling gibberish.

  • Comment posted by Luke Curtis, today at 17:59

    "It is said that a further 4kg - equivalent to about 0.14secs in a lap time - has been shed from the Red Bull since Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix two weeks ago, the equivalent of a little more than 0.1secs."

    Ever heard of "proofreading"?

    • Reply posted by HappenedSoFast, today at 18:05

      HappenedSoFast replied:
      You mean never herd off 'proof reeding" !

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 17:31

    Nice to see Aston Martin moving up as it was looking all very bleak for Vettel. Too good a talent he is to get wasted like that. Even though he already has 4 WDCs but still he's fairly young to grab one or two more WDCs in the right car.

    Good to see Merc also improving on their porposing for now as it's not nice for their drivers to go through such physical pain, after all they are someones kids.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:54

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      I am a massive Seb fan. But he is not going to win the championship again. Maybe one or two more victories.
      The only way it could happen is if he took Hamilton's seat next year, but I reckon that will go to a younger driver.
      I would absolutely love to be proved wrong on this one.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 17:49

    Messi and Ronaldo are GOATS just because they're not as good as they used to be does not alter the fact..

    Lewis is a GOAT but in his F1 twilight years, anyone who know anything about F1 knew Russell would give him trouble.

    There said it!

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 18:01

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      What you said was that hamilton is the GOAT, as if its fact.
      It's not.

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 17:35

    Again do not try to derive any kind of actual pace data from free practice. Reminder Russell finished top in fp2 and qualified 14th in Miami…

    • Reply posted by Joe_unknown, today at 17:46

      Joe_unknown replied:
      In Miami, George's FP2 time was a full 1.2 seconds slower than Leclerc' qualifying time. The track got quicker. When they were all going slower, no porpoising and Merc were competitive. I don't think Merc will compete for pole, but I think they have taken a step forward as the car was able to run lower and hit speeds without porpoising

  • Comment posted by A Gift from Masi, today at 17:51

    The Red Bull does look better in green frankly.

    • Reply posted by Marty G, today at 18:19

      Marty G replied:
      Strange that, the green bull looks better in red.

  • Comment posted by Buffetology, today at 17:26

    great work by mercedes :-)))

  • Comment posted by Beyond stats, today at 17:52

    As we all (hopefully) know practice headline times mean very little apart from a very general pecking order. But what was quite telling for me was the positive reaction from George/Lewis/Toto. Clearly not perfect but progress. Does that mean that Merc are a few tenths closer? We will only know tomorrow but fingers crossed they can join the battle. Also great interview Alonso, incompetent FIA haha

  • Comment posted by Socks, today at 17:51

    Aston Martin copying another team’s car, surely not!?

  • Comment posted by Redbullu5er, today at 17:49

    It's only 1st and 2nd practice, everyone needs to calm down hahaha.

    • Reply posted by MGJohn, today at 17:53

      MGJohn replied:
      Probably the comment with the most salient content on this HYS yet!

      Have an UP!

  • Comment posted by black_eagle, today at 17:37

    Stand-out from that for me was FA, beating the RB. Got to admire him still delivering whenever he gets the chance. Right place to be doing it too !!

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 17:57

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      What did FA win for this feat?

  • Comment posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 18:09

    Pesky George a little quicker again, fancy that.

    • Reply posted by AD , today at 18:12

      AD replied:
      Yes quite right, the 7 times workd champion is really a bad driver and never been any good

  • Comment posted by ron, today at 17:57

    What is it with Red Bull, always whingeing about the other teams when they make a change, "Sir, Sir , they're cheating Sir"

    • Reply posted by Doc Williamson , today at 18:00

      Doc Williamson replied:
      Do you want a list off all the other teams, what they protested and dates/years?

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 17:32

    Someone who is used to driving bad performing cars, over time will surely master how to get the best out it. Its just natural logical fact.

    However someone who is used to driving good performing cars for long time, will surely struggle when suddenly handed a bar performing car. Therefore it will take him time to adjust and master it. Again, its just natural order of things.

    MERCEDES.

    • Reply posted by The Holey one, today at 18:21

      The Holey one replied:
      Yeah, but great drivers should be able to adapt and perform with whatever tools they have.

      Just goes to show how much of an advantage those AMG MB guys had for the last decade or so.

  • Comment posted by and reelaaaxx, today at 17:58

    Somebody needs to tell McLaren that upgrades are supposed to 'upgrade' the car! They must have fitted a boot to it judging by where they are now.

    • Reply posted by memnon, today at 18:19

      memnon replied:
      You know that when everyone is running, you actually need to run faster than the competition? You also know that upgrades don't just work, you need to work out how to use them....

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:55

    Some very strange times in FP2. Alfa and McLaren seem in bother whilst Haas continues to hold the mid-pack placings of late. Qualifying may be quite interesting given the wide time difference of 3.718 seconds. Much greater than recent races.

  • Comment posted by MGJohn, today at 17:39

    Some interesting times there. Perez and Vettel similar times.. that cannot be a true indication of those cars

    Similarly Verstappen and Alonso. If those are a reliable indication of race form, we're in for a very interesting weekend. Excellent ... Bring it on.

