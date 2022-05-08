Close menu

Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes hard-fought win over Charles Leclerc

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments325

miami

Red Bull's Max Verstappen survived a late-race assault from title rival Charles Leclerc's Ferrari to win the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen was cruising to an easy win after passing Leclerc early on but a late safety car brought them together for a re-start with 10 laps to go.

Leclerc strained everything for five laps to get close enough to pass but Verstappen broke his challenge.

Verstappen's win cut Leclerc's championship lead to 19 points.

It was an unexpectedly dramatic finish to a race that had appeared to be petering out after Verstappen's early climb from third on the grid to the lead.

The world champion passed the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz around the outside of Turn One and into Turn Two then chased down Leclerc before taking the lead at the start of the ninth lap.

From there, Verstappen edged out his advantage through the pit stops to seem to be cruising to victory with an eight-second lead before a safety car was introduced for a bizarre crash between McLaren's Lando Norris and Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly.

Venus and Serena Williams
More celebrities seemingly than ever before coverged on the paddock before the race - including tennis champion sisters Venus and Serena Williams

Closing up the field gave Leclerc another chance when it appeared his hopes were gone, and he gave it everything to try to reclaim the lead.

He was within a second of Verstappen for five laps after the restart but was always agonisingly just too far away to make a proper lunge for the lead.

Eventually, Verstappen put his superior pace to good effect to ease out his lead to just over a second, preventing Leclerc from benefiting from the one-second advantage provided by the DRS overtaking aid, and the race was done.

It was Verstappen's second consecutive win - the first time a driver has achieved that this year - and it continues his run of either winning or retiring this year, albeit both retirements coming when he was in second place having lost a fight with Leclerc.

It was an impressive recovery after losing a lot of track time on Friday from a series of reliability problems that he felt had prevented him fighting for pole position.

The two title rivals were in a league of their own, leaving their team-mates well behind.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz hung on to third for the final podium position, despite Perez having the advantage of fresh tyres after Red Bull pitted him for new medium tyres at the safety car period.

miami
Verstappen overtook Leclerc with some late braking on lap nine

Russell stars behind big two

George Russell drove an excellent race to take fifth place as best of the rest ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Russell fought up from 12th on the grid, running the hard tyre at the start and going long. At one point he said to the team they should keep going and hope for a safety car, and his wishes came true.

That gave him a cheap pit stop - in which he loses less time to rivals because they are lapping more slowly - and put him on new medium tyres behind Hamilton on old hards at the restart, and the 24-year-old used his extra grip to good effect to pass the former world champion.

He had to do the move twice as the first attempt was ruled out by race control for being unfair, because he made it after benefiting from going off track before making it. But having been told to let Hamilton back past, Russell re-passed him straight away into Turn 11.

"The strategy's not been kind to me, man," Hamilton said over the radio to race engineer Peter Bonnington as he bemoaned the second time in three races he has lost out as a result of the timing of a safety car.

He and Bonnington discussed the idea of stopping for fresh tyres during the safety car period but ultimately decided not to because it would mean losing a place to Russell at least, but that happened anyway, as it always looked likely to in the circumstances.

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas was ahead of them at the restart but slid wide at the last corner and lost out to both Mercedes.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon - another man to benefit from a long first stint on the hard tyres and a chance to change under the safety car - took eighth ahead of team-mate Fernando Alonso, who was penalised five seconds for a collision with Gasly, while Alex Albon produced another strong race to take the final point for Williams in 10th.

Norris' accident with Gasly came shortly after the Frenchman's touch with Alonso.

Gasly ran wide through Turn Eight and was on the radio complaining about a problem with the car when he and Norris somehow came together accelerating onto the long straight that follows, Gasly's front left wheel hitting Norris' rear right and tipping the McLaren into a spin.

There is now a two-week break before F1 returns to Europe for the Spanish Grand Prix, and Ferrari need to do something about Red Bull's building momentum.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

323 comments

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 22:39

    Worst GP venue ever. Pure cringe fest and a boring track. Vegas will be unbearable

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:44

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Hey it's USA where everything is bigger and Blander!

  • Comment posted by Mutley, today at 22:43

    Real circuits please

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:51

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Agree, street circuits tend to provide boring races, the open circuits specifically built for F1 racing is where the action is.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 22:41

    In the race:

    Verstappen wins (as expected)
    Ferrari does well but not enough to trounce the raging Bull
    Russell is not the best team mate as he's not subserviant and faster too
    Hamilton talks about jewellery and wears pink shirt and sunglasses.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:44

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Hamilton should have retired at the end of last season. He is a fading force now. Doubtful he is be challenging for the overall title anymore going forward.

  • Comment posted by lukey2981, today at 22:42

    When the sky sport commentators say that a safety car would really spice the race up, it says it all really. Well they certainly got their wish!

    • Reply posted by Rohan_M, today at 22:54

      Rohan_M replied:
      Its almost felt like last year 2021 abudhabi that made a fraud champion.

  • Comment posted by DaveMBA, today at 22:45

    I see they have not fixed that whine coming from Hamilton’s car yet.

    • Reply posted by dupont, today at 22:50

      dupont replied:
      Maybe he would like a slice of cheese with that whine?

  • Comment posted by eggymooo, today at 22:42

    Go go go George Russel!

    • Reply posted by Rohan_M, today at 22:54

      Rohan_M replied:
      Literrally on new set of faster tyres. you having a laugh

  • Comment posted by NiallWS, today at 22:41

    Another Max masterclass, can only hope these two early retirements don't spoil his season at the end

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:52

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      It's a long season, two retirements should have that much of an effect overall if he continues to do well.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 22:40

    A better race than expected. Excellent action up and down the grid. But still not a fan of the track.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:43

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      This year’s F1 championship is a straight fight between Verstappen and LeClerc. Hamilton? He’s just there to make up the numbers.

  • Comment posted by KMan34, today at 22:41

    Good win for Max, held on despite Leclerc’s late challenge. Ferrari need to find a solution for their straight-line deficit to Red Bull or it’ll cost them later on.

    According to experts yesterday, many of us “shot their hateful bolts a tad early” but we were proven right yet again. The “GOAT” whinging and crying on the radio when things don’t go his way and out-performed by his superior teammate

    • Reply posted by Chas7, today at 22:43

      Chas7 replied:
      No Hamilton fan but only the safety car and the chesp pit stop got Russell anywhere near Hamilton.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 22:40

    Fair play to Russell, despite team orders he overtakes the ear ring guy, keep up the good work.

  • Comment posted by Puke-in, today at 22:46

    I respect that Vertaps isn’t everyone’s cup of tea & he’s too aggressive but I’m a fan of his so very happy!! 🏎

    • Reply posted by derf, today at 23:00

      derf replied:
      Over hyped... 7 years of crashes to be given a wdc

  • Comment posted by coen, today at 22:42

    "Verstappen put his superior pace to good effect”, last year he would have written Hamilton with his inferior driving qualities outdrove his opponent. Secondly it seems that Russel only beat Hamilton because of his superior tires. When are we getting unbiast reporting from this man? Maybe when the goat is being out to pasture?

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 22:47

      kevirl replied:
      Max is still young 🐐🐐

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 22:40

    Max improves 2 positions to win on a track where overtaking is almost impossible. What a driver!!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:02

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Max Verstappen said the reliability struggles during qualifying with the Red Bull car were harming his chances of defending his World Championship becaùse of his lack of knowlege of the car on this race track. Methinks Max has been telling us a few porkies

  • Comment posted by Craig Miller, today at 22:45

    Is Hamilton moaning again? Not to do with strategy: Russell gambled and got lucky with a safety car.

  • Comment posted by Getcher Handsoff, today at 22:42

    Now then, now then, jewellery, jewellery, beaten by George

    • Reply posted by Rohan_M, today at 22:51

      Rohan_M replied:
      Team mates in same car finishing 5th and 6th not bad aint.. you take the hands off your ass

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 22:42

    Not a bad race given the track is a bit meh. Verstappen is just a machine, tremendous consistency. In all honesty the Red Bulls knack for exploding is the only thing keeping this a contest right now.

    Hilarious seeing Mercedes do a "Valterri, it's James" only for Russell to just go an overtake Hamilton again.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 23:15

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Where are all the posters who, earlier this week, were saying "Give Miami a chance it could be a great race". Well it was not, now have your opinions changed?

  • Comment posted by Hacksaw, today at 22:50

    Verstappen is the one to beat now.
    What a performance of this chap!

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 22:53

      kevirl replied:
      👏🐐

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 22:41

    Lewis fans back to saying it's the car again 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 22:55

    Celebrities and influencers. Revolting people 🤮

    Anyway. The track needs a lot of work. Without the safety car that was a pretty dull race.

    • Reply posted by gazza, today at 22:57

      gazza replied:
      Thank you

  • Comment posted by Woger, today at 22:43

    Well done to Max & Redbull, I'm a Mercedes supporter. Don't know why sky have to have Horner talking every 30 mins, turning the F1 coverage into the 'Christian horner show'

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 22:46

      kevirl replied:
      Because he is interesting and doesn't cry like Toto

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured