From the section Formula 1

Red Bull's Max Verstappen survived a late-race assault from title rival Charles Leclerc's Ferrari to win the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen was cruising to an easy win after passing Leclerc early in the race but a late safety car brought them back together for a re-start with 10 laps to go.

Leclerc strained everything for five laps to get close enough for a passing move but Verstappen eventually broke his challenge.

Verstappen's win cut Leclerc's championship lead to 19 points.

