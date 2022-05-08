Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes hard-fought win over Charles Leclerc
Last updated on .From the section Formula 1
Red Bull's Max Verstappen survived a late-race assault from title rival Charles Leclerc's Ferrari to win the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.
Verstappen was cruising to an easy win after passing Leclerc early in the race but a late safety car brought them back together for a re-start with 10 laps to go.
Leclerc strained everything for five laps to get close enough for a passing move but Verstappen eventually broke his challenge.
Verstappen's win cut Leclerc's championship lead to 19 points.
More to follow