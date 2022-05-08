Close menu

Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes hard-fought win over Charles Leclerc

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

miami

Red Bull's Max Verstappen survived a late-race assault from title rival Charles Leclerc's Ferrari to win the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen was cruising to an easy win after passing Leclerc early in the race but a late safety car brought them back together for a re-start with 10 laps to go.

Leclerc strained everything for five laps to get close enough for a passing move but Verstappen eventually broke his challenge.

Verstappen's win cut Leclerc's championship lead to 19 points.

More to follow

Miami GP
More celebrities seemingly than ever before coverged on the paddock before the race - including Geri Halliwell and Serena Williams

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured