Miami Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc on pole as Ferrari take front row lock-out

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments72

Charles Leclerc led Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari front-row lock-out at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

The Ferrari drivers jumped ahead of Red Bull's Verstappen as the world champion's final run fell apart on the circuit around the Hard Rock stadium.

The Dutchman made an error at Turn Five, running wide, swearing on the radio as he realised he had messed up.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was fourth ahead of the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.

Qualifying was held in front of a phalanx of celebrities led by former First Lady Michelle Obama at a race that has quickly jumped to the top of the list of Formula 1's most glamorous and sought-after events.

A crowd said to be 82,500, after tickets sold out within a day of going on sale last year, cheered Leclerc as the championship leader crossed the line for his third pole in five races so far this year.

"It is incredible to be here and see how the sport has grown in the US in the last few years," Leclerc said. "It's amazing."

Michelle Obama was in the paddock for qualifying

Leclerc referenced the error he made chasing Perez for second place at the last race at Imola, which dropped him from third to sixth and cost him seven points in the championship.

"The last weekend hasn't been great for me - I did a mistake in the race," he said. "But today went well.

"Red Bull are extremely quick in the straight lines. We are quick in the corners and it will be a tight challenge and hopefully we will come out on top."

Verstappen bounced back from a difficult Friday in which he lost plenty of running because of overheating problems in the first practice session, a gearbox change which delayed his start to the second, and then a hydraulic leak.

"Overall, I was pretty pleased with qualifying," he said. "I only did four or five laps yesterday. Today was about learning the track and the car.

"I was pleased to be so competitive. Overall we did a good job but we have to stop making the weekends so difficult. The car is handling quite well and I am looking forward to it."

Sainz, too, bounced back from a difficult Friday, when he crashed heavily early in second practice.

To be only 0.19 seconds behind his team-mate, a renowned expert qualifier, after that was a decent achievement. He pipped Verstappen by just 0.005secs.

Sunday's Miami Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Mercedes flatter to deceive

Mercedes failed to live up to the promise they had shown through Friday practice, when George Russell was consistently close to the top of the times and actually ended the day fastest after the team introduced upgrades to their car.

Before qualifying, team boss Toto Wolff had cautioned against expecting too much of the team, saying: "We need to be also honest with ourselves: it's not like that we have brought a ground-breaking solution."

And he was proved right, as both drivers struggled throughout the session.

Russell in fact failed even to make it into the final part of qualifying and ended up 12th, saying to the team: "I don't think that was good enough. I just didn't have the confidence in the car today."

Hamilton fared better. He had a tricky first session and was on the verge of being knocked out at the first hurdle until a strong lap right at the end of it, but he was Mercedes' strongest performer after that.

But even so, he was unable to get close to the dominant forces of Ferrari and Red Bull, and was even beaten by former team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the Alfa Romeo by 0.15secs.

Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda were seventh and ninth, split by McLaren's Lando Norris, with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll impressing by making it into the top 10.

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by Frankie, today at 22:53

    Michelle Obama was there,...... Yeah, OK, so were 82,500, just as important, people.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 22:51

    Perez currently at 20/1 after qualifying. Worth a tenner I think.

  • Comment posted by Nik, today at 22:51

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by montana, today at 22:51

    anyone with an iq of 75 or above knew that it was the car that was doing the job during period 2014-2021

  • Comment posted by Choosy54, today at 22:50

    Well that's a dull circuit. Americans clearly have no idea about Formula 1..........................

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 22:46

    Hopefully another DNF for Mad Max tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by bagseye, today at 22:51

      bagseye replied:
      Silly boy

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 22:45

    Lewis and seb are so irrelevant. Give it up. So boring

    • Reply posted by Meluhha, today at 22:49

      Meluhha replied:
      And you are even far more insignificant, don't you realise that simple

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 22:44

    Swear Lewis needs the whole planet to get behind him for him to perform well

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 22:44

    The former lady of the United States can’t even help Lewis perform well

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 22:43

    Well done Lewis! Sixth in the third best car ! Phenomenal!

    • Reply posted by you go chavez, today at 22:46

      you go chavez replied:
      That would be about right
      Since there are two of each cars

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 22:43

    You all need to get a life and pull your head out of the sand

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 22:42

    Please can you losers not make out the Alfa Romeo is a rocket compared to the Mercedes. You are all delusional so won’t be surprised

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 22:42

    Can’t beat bottas without team orders

  • Comment posted by SLOPPY, today at 22:41

    Just downloaded F1 2022 for my Playstation. Does anyone know which is the race director botton?
    I would like him to change the rules towards the end of the race, you know, just to make it more entertaining for the fans.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:44

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      thats not a feature in real life let alone on the game. besides f1 2022 isnt out yet, unless ur a content creator like tiametmarduk and got early access

  • Comment posted by RB, today at 22:41

    Great to see the red cars at the front. Charles Leclerc is a decent guy unlike the brat in the Red Bull

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:46

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      do you know him personally? he is a great guy by those who him. i could list the amount of drivers who are friends with max including the ferrari drivers

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 22:41

    I guess that Hamilton has been allowed to wear his precious jewellery otherwise he was threatening to pull-out of the race. BLESS. I've heard he will win the prize for having the most expensive jewellery on show. What a cad!

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 22:41

    Mercedes show “signs of pace”. Benson what a cracking performance by the GOAT to pop bottas

  • Comment posted by Coolcmsc, today at 22:40

    That Alfa must be good.

  • Comment posted by Moimoi, today at 22:40

    Mercedes now getting thier MOJO back.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 22:40

    Max will win comfortably tomorrow

