Miami Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc on pole as Ferrari take front row lock-out

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Miami

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments188

Charles Leclerc led Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari front-row lock-out at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

The Ferrari drivers jumped ahead of Red Bull's Verstappen as the world champion's final run fell apart on the circuit around the Hard Rock stadium.

The Dutchman made an error at Turn Five, running wide, swearing on the radio as he realised he had messed up.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was fourth ahead of the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.

Qualifying was held in front of a phalanx of celebrities led by former First Lady Michelle Obama at a race that has quickly jumped to the top of the list of Formula 1's most glamorous and sought-after events.

A crowd said to be 82,500, after tickets sold out within a day of going on sale last year, cheered Leclerc as the championship leader crossed the line for his third pole in five races so far this year.

"It is incredible to be here and see how the sport has grown in the US in the last few years," Leclerc said. "It's amazing."

Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama was in the paddock for qualifying

Leclerc referenced the error he made chasing Perez for second place at the last race at Imola, which dropped him from third to sixth and cost him seven points in the championship.

"The last weekend hasn't been great for me - I did a mistake in the race," he said. "But today went well.

"Red Bull are extremely quick in the straight lines. We are quick in the corners and it will be a tight challenge and hopefully we will come out on top."

Verstappen bounced back from a difficult Friday in which he lost plenty of running because of overheating problems in the first practice session, a gearbox change which delayed his start to the second, and then a hydraulic leak.

"Overall, I was pretty pleased with qualifying," he said. "I only did four or five laps yesterday. Today was about learning the track and the car.

"I was pleased to be so competitive. Overall we did a good job but we have to stop making the weekends so difficult. The car is handling quite well and I am looking forward to it."

Sainz, too, bounced back from a difficult Friday, when he crashed heavily early in second practice.

To be only 0.19 seconds behind his team-mate, a renowned expert qualifier, after that was a decent achievement. He pipped Verstappen by just 0.005secs.

Lewis Hamilton
Sunday's Miami Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Mercedes flatter to deceive

Mercedes failed to live up to the promise they had shown through Friday practice, when George Russell was consistently close to the top of the times and actually ended the day fastest after the team introduced upgrades to their car.

Before qualifying, team boss Toto Wolff had cautioned against expecting too much of the team, saying: "We need to be also honest with ourselves: it's not like that we have brought a ground-breaking solution."

And he was proved right, as both drivers struggled throughout the session.

Russell in fact failed even to make it into the final part of qualifying and ended up 12th, saying to the team: "I don't think that was good enough. I just didn't have the confidence in the car today."

Hamilton fared better. He had a tricky first session and was on the verge of being knocked out at the first hurdle until a strong lap right at the end of it, but he was Mercedes' strongest performer after that.

But even so, he was unable to get close to the dominant forces of Ferrari and Red Bull, and was even beaten by former team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the Alfa Romeo by 0.15secs.

Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda were seventh and ninth, split by McLaren's Lando Norris, with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll impressing by making it into the top 10.

  • Comment posted by BILR, today at 22:26

    Congrats to Ferrari and Bottas. Good performances in both cases.

    I assume all the people who gleefully spent Friday telling us how Russell was schooling the washed up Hamilton will now nibble on some humble pie? May have shot their hateful bolts a tad early...

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 23:05

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      it is all down to the car and unfortunately for russell he was given a terrible car for qualifying. remember this is still hamiltons team and not russells. he is up against it at the moment

  • Comment posted by Kratos, today at 22:22

    Will be watching the comments how the Hamilton haters will explain away the poor performance from Russel :)

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:24

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      it was not a poor performance, the car was dreadful

  • Comment posted by cheesecake_muncher, today at 22:24

    Go Bottas! It's nice to see him doing well.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:27

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      imagine if he was still at mercedes, the team would probably blame him for the cars poor performance

  • Comment posted by Comic Relief, today at 22:40

    You know you're having a bad day when an Alfa Romeo goes faster than a Mercedes...

    Having said that, congratulations to Bottas. Mega drive!

  • Comment posted by wullymc89, today at 22:25

    Congrats on making top 10 Lewis

    • Reply posted by pwilson, today at 23:15

      pwilson replied:
      Cannot decide if your post is sarcasm or joy. Seems like we need to lose the driver championship and just have constructors as the quality of the car appears to be the winning factor. It will be fun tomorrow though.

  • Comment posted by RB, today at 22:28

    Lewis managed to struggle through today but Car is still way off leaders

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 22:24

    Well my thoughts of a Mercedes renaissance, lead by Russell, lasted for all of a day. Either that or George didn't have Bovril for lunch today.

    Meanwhile good on Leclerc and Ferrari for gaining pole and the front row. That was some great stuff by both drivers. Leclerc has really impressed this year and I just love those voluptuous Ferraris over the anorexia design of Mercedes. Plus they're fast!

  • Comment posted by ThatsLuvleyThat, today at 22:20

    Max chokes again…

    Not GOAT material unfortunately

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:25

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      i dont recall him choking when he overtook hamilton for the world championship last season on the final lap in abu dhabi

  • Comment posted by RB, today at 22:41

    Great to see the red cars at the front. Charles Leclerc is a decent guy unlike the brat in the Red Bull

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:46

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      do you know him personally? he is a great guy by those who him. i could list the amount of drivers who are friends with max including the ferrari drivers

  • Comment posted by Frankie, today at 22:53

    Michelle Obama was there,...... Yeah, OK, so were 82,500, just as important, people.

    • Reply posted by JLL, today at 22:56

      JLL replied:
      She’s an incredible woman; I would highly recommend her book.

  • Comment posted by iDominic, today at 22:57

    Highlights on C4 at 08.30am tomorrow morning

    So I'll watch then

    The little I've seen on youtube of P1 and P2 looks like it is (at points) a narrow track with walls you can hit, but some chicanes that you can go off track. and some curbs that bounce the car

    There are going to be Red Flags tomorrow when racing happens, or at least several Safety Car Restarts

    Latifi will cause at least one

    • Reply posted by HappenedSoFast, today at 22:59

      HappenedSoFast replied:
      Was live on a sky free view channel

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 22:36

    Hahahaha, wonder what the BBC and Russell fans & Hamilton haters will say now or how they will spin his woeful qualifying performance. Maybe poor weather? Lol
    Hamilton 6th; Russell 12th

    It really shows how delusional & destroyed the haters of Hamilton's 2nd-to-none achievements are that they have the audacity to say Russell is better than him.
    Form is temporary, Class and talent are permanent.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:40

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      give me a break. russell was given a terrible car for this weekend, nothing he could. this is the lasting effect of hamilton running the teams development, its producing a car that does not suit russells driving style. when we reach the end of the season and russell is not given number 2 status then we will see russell develop the car into a great driving car like his williams last year

  • Comment posted by dutchtouch84, today at 23:10

    I'm just glad to see 4 drivers 2 teams with very little between them been years since we last seen that. Anything can happen tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by montana, today at 22:51

    anyone with an iq of 75 or above knew that it was the car that was doing the job during period 2014-2021

    • Reply posted by Cpt Breeze, today at 22:55

      Cpt Breeze replied:
      Well, I hazard a guess that even with the fastest, you'd be coming last every time.

  • Comment posted by Baz, today at 23:14

    Verstappen showing that even in the best car he’s no Hamilton, mistake again when he had a chance for pole. Put Hamilton or leclerc in that car and redbull would be coasting this championship

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 23:16

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      he had only 4 laps practice on friday. he will win tomorrow

  • Comment posted by GIN, today at 23:11

    It's anyone's race tomorrow, expecting a few safety cars.

  • Comment posted by Robofleeds, today at 23:01

    The hate boys are out in force already, they must lurk ready for Benson to post his report so they can hit the hate button as soon as possible so more haters can support them and all feel good together.

  • Comment posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 22:56

    Hamilton would have been faster except for the extra weight of all that jewellery.

    • Reply posted by Robofleeds, today at 23:02

      Robofleeds replied:
      That joke was from yesterday. Be original

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 22:51

    Perez currently at 20/1 after qualifying. Worth a tenner I think.

    • Reply posted by HappenedSoFast, today at 23:00

      HappenedSoFast replied:
      Gambling is bad

  • Comment posted by Moimoi, today at 22:40

    Mercedes now getting thier MOJO back.

