Miami Grand Prix: George Russell fastest for Mercedes as Max Verstappen struggles

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Miami

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments8

Carlos Sainz
The Miami Grand Prix is live on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

George Russell was fastest in Friday practice at the Miami Grand Prix in Mercedes' most competitive showing by far this season.

Russell was 0.106 seconds quicker than Ferrari's title leader Charles Leclerc, whose rival Max Verstappen suffered reliability problems for Red Bull.

Verstappen failed to set a time while team-mate Sergio Perez was third, ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso was fifth fastest for Alpine, from McLaren's Lando Norris.

Carlos Sainz crashed the second Ferrari midway through the session, his third key error in as many race weekends.

Sainz's accident caused a 10-minute stoppage in the session, and a second red flag when Nicholas Latifi's Williams stopped out on track meant the teams were unable to do any significant running in race trim in the final minutes.

Russell's performance came as Mercedes introduced their first significant upgrades of the season, which they started with a car that was close to a second off the pace.

And underlining the apparent step forward from the world champions, the Briton was second fastest behind Leclerc in the first session as drivers had their first taste of the new Miami street track at the Florida city's inaugural race.

Miami
The weekend began with the revelation there is a fake marina near the circuit...

It is too soon to draw any firm conclusions as to whether this is indicative of permanent progress for Mercedes or caused by a series of aspects particular to this weekend, but it was certainly the first sign that the team may be getting on top of the problems that have afflicted them this season.

The upgrade on the car is a lower-drag rear wing, as well as a revised front wing.

The team hoped that the rear wing would raise the speed at which the 'porpoising' problem that has hamstrung this season would instigate and it seems to have worked.

However, it could also be that circumstances have helped them.

The upgrade appears to have worked, but at the same time this is a lower-downforce track that might have helped their car's characteristics and the hot temperatures in Miami could have alleviated their problems with getting temperature into their tyres on a first flying lap - which has been a problem all season, but was not on Friday.

Behind Alonso and Norris, the top 10 was completed by Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly, Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu, Alpine's Esteban Ocon and the Haas of Kevin Magnussen.

The second Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas did not take part in the session after a crash in the first hour of running.

On the short race simulations that were completed at the end of the session, Perez appeared to have a slight advantage over Leclerc and then Russell.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 23:59

    if mercedes end up dominating i will 10000% be behind russell in this battle. a real driver

  • Comment posted by Doc Daneeka, today at 23:58

    How long before George gets number one one status at Merc? He's bossing his team mate who surely needs to get into a support role.

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 23:57

    Well that came as a pleasant surprise. Well done Russell!

    It appears that the Mercedes isn't a lemon after all. Either that or George had Bovril for lunch. Or maybe those upgrades did the trick. Either way I'm hoping Mercedes are back so we can have a three or four way battle for the championships this year.

    I hope so because a real fight, involving several drivers, is long overdue in F1.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 23:57

    Jeez....there's no hope of a genuine overtake in the race if they can't even do it in free practice without all the help of constant white and blue flags. Doesn't bode well.

  • Comment posted by eagles2008, today at 23:56

    I’m surprised Mr Benson hasn’t come up with his usual quote of practice times don’t necessarily display the full potential of the teams pace.

  • Comment posted by Hex, today at 23:55

    Good progress by Mercedes but too early to say for sure if they're competitive, be great to see a 3 way fight at the top though!

  • Comment posted by ED, today at 23:54

    Verstappen has the least reliable car of the lot. This is the third time his car has quit on him this season.

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 23:54

    Great lap by George Russell outperforming Lewis again. Will be interesting to see how the weekend pans out when Max and Carlos Sainz are added back into the mix.

  • Comment posted by MisterFiftyFivePee, today at 23:54

    If anyone thinks Mercedes have turned it around then they are seriously deluded. P1 is never representative of true pace. Sorry Benson.

  • Comment posted by Skcania, today at 23:53

    Game on 🙂

