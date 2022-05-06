Close menu

Miami Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc top as Mercedes show signs of pace

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

comments23

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace in first practice at the Miami Grand Prix as Mercedes showed signs of increasing competitiveness.

Leclerc was fastest by 0.071 seconds, with Mercedes' George Russell second, an unfamiliar place for the world champions in a difficult start to 2022.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Leclerc's title rival, was third, 0.179secs away.

Lewis Hamilton was eighth, struggling with traffic on his best laps and apparent understeer in the car.

A number of drivers made errors as they got to grips with the new street track around the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium, but none were bigger than that of Valtteri Bottas, who crashed his Alfa Romeo at Turn Eight.

The accident was bad news for his team, who are short of spare parts after problems at the previous race at Imola in Italy.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz also had a big spin, at Turns Four and Five, wrecking his set of soft tyres and causing a front-right puncture.

Leclerc had a lower-speed spin while learning the track early in the session, and Verstappen brushed the wall coming out of Turn 16, with no damage to his car.

The Ferrari, which has a new rear wing as an upgrade, on balance appeared the quickest car in the session, although Verstappen was struggling with his car overheating in the Florida heat.

There were two striking elements of the session - the pace of the Mercedes car and Alexander Albon managing to put the Williams seventh.

Mercedes have some significant upgrades for the first time this season, with a new lower-drag rear wing.

They hoped this would help reduce the problems they were having with high-speed "porpoising", where the car bounces because of under-body airflow disruption.

It is early days but the first indications are that the experiment has been a success. Mercedes have never looked so convincingly quick through a session so far this season, at least as far as Russell is concerned.

Hamilton appeared to be struggling with his car, though, front-end grip appearing to be a problem.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was fourth quickest, ahead of Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly, and Sainz, whose best time was set on the medium tyres because of his spin.

  • Comment posted by DavidFinbarr, today at 21:15

    Headline should be.
    One Mercedes driver show signs of pace

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 21:13

    Wow took Benson a whole 4 sentences before making excuses for LH. Out performed by George again plain and simple.

  • Comment posted by Tuds, today at 21:13

    Wonder how long before Crashtappen fans saying Merc is the fastest car.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 21:11

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by KMpuggy, today at 21:11

    Early days, lets wait and see how the mercs do come qualifying.

  • Comment posted by xxdavidxcx87, today at 21:10

    Personally think extra practice days would've been a good idea for a new track.

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 21:14

      kevirl replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Panda, today at 21:10

    Do people still watch this farce of a sport

    • Reply posted by fatboy24, today at 21:14

      fatboy24 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by shah7, today at 21:10

    Russell turning the heat up on Lewis

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 21:14

      kevirl replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 21:10

    If Russel is finishing ahead of the GOAT in the same car, how does that work? Shouldn't the GOAT be fastest, or is it the car??

  • Comment posted by and reelaaaxx, today at 21:09

    Will be interesting to know if the good pace by Mercedes today is track specific or that they've actually made a breakthrough with the porpoising.

    Anyway, it'd be great to see a three way scrap between RB, Ferrari and Mercedes this time round!

  • Comment posted by Jimmi, today at 21:08

    Would be nice to see Mercedes fight against the top two teams.

  • Comment posted by BMrider, today at 21:07

    RIP to Tony Brooks.
    Anyone else long for the simplicity of no driver aids or radio, and less glitzy circus around a GP? Just the driver's skills and engineering elegance...

  • Comment posted by conversant, today at 21:06

    Good to see Mercedes performing well. Could be 6 cars challenging , maybe 7 with Pierre Gasly.

  • Comment posted by Drax, today at 21:06

    P2 should be the better guide now they have some experience of the track and data in the bag

  • Comment posted by wrong, today at 21:04

    thumbs up if you want to see a 3 way race with Ferrari, red bull and Mercedes. could be the most exciting race

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 21:10

      kevirl replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 21:04

    LETS GO MAX VERSTAPPEN #1

    • Reply posted by Big Fat Pigeons, today at 21:07

      Big Fat Pigeons replied:
      Actually that should be an asterisk rather than a hashtag

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 21:04

    Russell’s going well again! If we can get these top 3 drivers(rus/lec/max) battling it out this could be an epic season!
    Even better if Lando can join in the mix too!

  • Comment posted by Nohumour, today at 21:03

    Interesting P1. 👍

