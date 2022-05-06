Close menu

Miami Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc top as Mercedes show signs of pace

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Miami

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments62

George Russell
The Miami Grand Prix is live on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace in first practice at the Miami Grand Prix as Mercedes showed signs of increasing competitiveness.

Leclerc was fastest by 0.071 seconds, with Mercedes' George Russell second, an unfamiliar place for the world champions in a difficult start to 2022.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Leclerc's title rival, was third, 0.179secs away.

Lewis Hamilton was eighth, struggling with traffic on his best laps and apparent understeer in the car.

A number of drivers made errors as they got to grips with the new street track around the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium, but none were bigger than that of Valtteri Bottas, who crashed his Alfa Romeo at Turn Eight.

The accident was bad news for his team, who are short of spare parts after problems at the previous race at Imola in Italy.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz also had a big spin, at Turns Four and Five, wrecking his set of soft tyres and causing a front-right puncture.

Miami
The weekend began with the revelation there is a fake marina near the circuit...

Leclerc had a lower-speed spin while learning the track early in the session, and Verstappen brushed the wall coming out of Turn 16, with no damage to his car.

The Ferrari, which has a new rear wing as an upgrade, on balance appeared the quickest car in the session, although Verstappen was struggling with his car overheating in the Florida heat.

There were two striking elements of the session - the pace of the Mercedes car and Alexander Albon managing to put the Williams seventh.

Mercedes have some significant upgrades for the first time this season, with a new lower-drag rear wing.

They hoped this would help reduce the problems they were having with high-speed 'porpoising', where the car bounces because of under-body airflow disruption.

It is early days but the first indications are that the experiment has been a success. Mercedes have never looked so convincingly quick through a session so far this season, at least as far as Russell is concerned.

Hamilton appeared to be struggling with his car, though, front-end grip appearing to be a problem.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was fourth quickest, ahead of Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly, and Sainz, whose best time was set on the medium tyres because of his spin.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 21:26

    Very impressive by George. What a star! Reminds me of sterling moss or graham hill

  • Comment posted by me, today at 21:25

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 21:25

    Go on George Russell,expose Hamilton for the has been he really is.

  • Comment posted by Benson it is your father, today at 21:25

    Lewis could be a great wingman for Russell this year.

    When your car is average, you’re just average Lewis!

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 21:23

    Well done George! Best British driver at the moment!

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 21:21

    Very impressive effort by Leclerc to be quickest. I guess we'll soon see whether he can repeat this over the race weekend.

    Likewise it's good to see Russell up the peaking order and in front of Verstappen. Whether that continues is still again to be seen given the Mercedes is still a questionable car at the moment.

    And speaking of which, why is Hamilton still MIA? He really is having a bad year.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 21:20

    My 2 year old nephew just asked why Lewis is doing so badly. “ I thought he was the best”. I replied the “most successful Michael”

    • Reply posted by Lamon Hill, today at 21:22

      Lamon Hill replied:
      ,*

  • Comment posted by 123, today at 21:19

    According to Hamilton fans he should be winning in a Ford fiesta due to the vast superiority of his driving skills. However, he will probably end up behind Russell and Magnuson and a few others again.

  • Comment posted by Moimoi, today at 21:19

    Now that Mercedes slowly but sure regaining pace and podium, the haters will say everything to distract from realty.

    • Reply posted by billyb19, today at 21:22

      billyb19 replied:
      What has the property market got to do with this?

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 21:19

    Why does sky give George no credit?! All the build up is Lewis. My son loves George and went to bed upset because of it

  • Comment posted by Charles, today at 21:19

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by speeddemon666, today at 21:19

    Not F1, but does anyone on BBC proof read anymore?

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 21:18

    kLewis Hamilton was eighth, struggling with traffic on his best laps and apparent understeer in the car’

    Also known as Hamilton was outperformed by Russell again.

    • Reply posted by scubamike, today at 21:22

      scubamike replied:
      and the hate continues....

      get a life, get over it.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 21:17

    Tom Brady and Lewis! More like alcohol vs alcohol free!

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 21:21

      Paul replied:
      What’s that about free alcohol

  • Comment posted by scared of digital progression, today at 21:17

    “The weekend began with the revelation their is a fake marina near the circuit...“

    “There” is the correct word. Not difficult BBC. Poor editorial standards.

    • Reply posted by karl, today at 21:20

      karl replied:
      Time to cut the funding for these labour loving luvies

  • Comment posted by DavidFinbarr, today at 21:15

    Headline should be.
    One Mercedes driver show signs of pace

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 21:13

    Wow took Benson a whole 4 sentences before making excuses for LH. Out performed by George again plain and simple.

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 21:15

      kevirl replied:
      Now now, let's not knock the GOAT, the sports personality of the year talk will be next 😅

  • Comment posted by Tuds, today at 21:13

    Wonder how long before Crashtappen fans saying Merc is the fastest car.

    • Reply posted by GingerKing, today at 21:20

      GingerKing replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 21:11

    Lewis 8th, the GOAT? More concerned with Jewellery this week than racing it seems. Oh well.

  • Comment posted by KMpuggy, today at 21:11

    Early days, lets wait and see how the mercs do come qualifying.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured