Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins as Charles Leclerc makes costly error

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments119

Graphic of the top three finishes in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with a picture of Max Verstappen's Red Bull
Max Verstappen has won both grands prix that he has finished this season, plus Saturday's sprint race at Imola

Red Bull's Max Verstappen dominated a wet-dry Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to revive his title hopes as rival Charles Leclerc threw away third place with a costly error.

The Ferrari driver was pushing to try to pass Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez after a late pit stop when he lost control at the Variante Alta chicane at Imola.

Leclerc had to pit for a new front wing and fresh tyres and dropped to ninth, and could recover only to sixth.

The error enabled Verstappen to slash his deficit to Leclerc from 45 points to 27, moving the Dutchman up from fifth in the championship to second.

Until Leclerc's mistake, the Ferrari driver appeared to be heading for a frustrating but acceptable third place. But in an instant he threw away a significant part of the advantage he had gained thanks to Red Bull's poor early-season reliability.

The fact the error happened at Ferrari's home race, in front of a packed crowd of their passionate Italian tifosi, will have made it feel even worse, especially as Leclerc had emphasised before the weekend the need "to not overdo things" with expectations so high at Imola.

It made for a nightmare race for Ferrari, who had lost Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz on the first lap when the Spaniard was tipped into the gravel by McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo.

The error cost Leclerc seven points - the difference between third and sixth places.

McLaren's Lando Norris took third place after an impressive drive, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, who held off the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas in the closing stages.

Russell's team-mate Lewis Hamilton had a dire afternoon, stuck behind slower cars throughout and unable to pass and finished in 14th place.

Verstappen's dominant drive

The late drama enlivened what until then may have been the most uneventful race of the season so far, despite the difficult conditions.

Verstappen was in total control after converting his pole position, from winning Saturday's sprint, into a lead at the first corner.

Rain before the start forced everyone on to wet-weather tyres and an apparent off-set in grip between the pole position side of the grid dropped Leclerc from second on the grid behind Perez and Norris by the time they reached the first corner.

Leclerc repassed Norris on lap eight - the third lap after a restart from an early safety car period caused by the Ricciardo-Sainz collision.

The Ferrari driver bided his time as the track dried and then began to close in on the Red Bull as the time came to change to dry tyres.

Perez pitted first for dry tyres on lap 18 and a fast in-lap by Leclerc ensured that he emerged from his stop a lap later ahead of the Red Bull.

But Perez was able to close in and pass into the second chicane and once in front managed to hold Leclerc at bay until Ferrari made their late gamble and then their driver his mistake.

Perez showed strong pace, but a couple of small mistakes dropped him to 10 seconds or so behind Verstappen, who sailed serenely on to his second win of the year.

Best of the rest

Norris was serene in a lonely race behind the big two but comfortably able to hold off Russell once the field had switched to dry tyres.

Russell made a great start to vault from 11th on the grid to sixth on the first lap.

He fought past Kevin Magnussen's Haas and benefited from Leclerc's error but was unable to close on Norris, not helped by Mercedes being unable to adjust his front wing as planned during their pit stop, which meant he was battling with a difficult balance for the rest of the race.

Bottas fought hard to try to pass the man who replaced him at the world champion team but was unable to get close enough.

Leclerc, after his error, managed to pass Magnussen, Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel and Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda but he looked distraught with himself after climbing out of the car.

What happened to Hamilton?

Unlike Russell, Hamilton was unable to make up ground at the start and his race soon fell into a dispiriting pattern.

The Mercedes' lack of straight-line speed meant he could not pass Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, as he trailed around in 12th place in the opening stages.

He was then impeded by Alpine's Esteban Ocon at the pit stops, and the five-second penalty earned by the Alpine was no consolation as Hamilton now found himself stuck behind Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly, again unable to pass in what was one of his worst races for years.

Driver of the day

Verstappen was utterly dominant in Red Bull's most convincing race of the season so far, a performance of such superiority that will doubtless cause some concern at rivals Ferrari.

What's next?

A two-week break before the highly anticipated new race in Miami, a glamorous event in which F1 as a sport has invested much effort and hope.

Comments

Join the conversation

121 comments

  • Comment posted by andyd, today at 15:47

    It was a wet race behind Lewis hamilton as they were all driving through his tears.

    • Reply posted by SolmonO, today at 15:53

      SolmonO replied:
      Remember when his fan boys used to say things like:

      "the wet is the greatest leveler"
      "wet conditions show you who the best drivers are"

      Well he's just finished 10 places behind his teammate!!

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 15:49

    Verstappen got more points this weekend than Hamilton has all season!!

  • Comment posted by NiYid, today at 15:46

    That's embarrassing for Lewis and Mercedes. Lapped by Max.

    • Reply posted by Dutchie, today at 15:50

      Dutchie replied:
      Twice

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:44

    i bet hamilton fans enjoyed that one by all the tv coverage he got 😂😂

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 15:51

      LifeGirl replied:
      His season is already been and lost. Only the most hardcore Hammy fan can possibly think he is going to get back from this.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 15:47

    Hamilton massively unimpressive. Very poor show.

    • Reply posted by Dutch, today at 15:50

      Dutch replied:
      His head has completely fallen off.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:50

    I’m honestly shocked at how bad Lewis was! Time to go!

  • Comment posted by middle, today at 15:46

    The 2021 World champion lapping Hamilton once then unlapped after a pitstop then lapped again Oooooh that was bliss!!

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 15:44

    What are Merc going to do about their number 2 driver - he was nowhere today.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 15:49

    GOAT schooled again by Russell who is a relative novice.Only GOAT thing about Hamilton was the GOAT car he was so very,very lucky to drive for so long.Retirement beckons.

  • Comment posted by Ibn Rushd, today at 15:47

    Great result for RB. Well done Norris and Russell too.

  • Comment posted by andyg, today at 15:47

    Flawless drive from Max for a well deserved win.
    Nice for Lando to get another podium too.

  • Comment posted by oobiedoobie, today at 15:46

    Congratulations to Max and Checo, this is making for a lively season.
    As a Merc and Hamilton fan - this was a mixed day but seeing Bottas in a wounded Alfa Romeo chase down Russell at the end was a real wakeup call. Mercedes have designed a lemon and really need to stop seeking data and just sort the car out.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 15:45

    Ideally it needed more rain towards the end, but hey, well done to verstappen..no mistakes at all. Why did they insist on showing hamilton trying to overtake for over 20 consecutive laps from 14th place? He got more coverage than the top three.

  • Comment posted by maths, today at 15:44

    George did OK so the Merc isn't that bad...

    • Reply posted by oobiedoobie, today at 15:49

      oobiedoobie replied:
      You kidding? He only just kept Bottass behind him at the end. Pleased for Russell but I want that car scrapped and a new one put in place. Merc fans deserve better than this.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 15:44

    There we go, proof.

    Stick Lewis in an average car and he's just an average or below driver.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 15:50

    No no Michael that is so not fair. Karma for Toto strikes again.

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 15:49

    Hamilton fans MUST be running out of excuses by now.

  • Comment posted by Dutchie, today at 15:47

    Well done Landon Norris! I didn't think it was possible yet he provers me wrong. Great result and well deserved

    Did we just witness the first mistake under pressure from Leclerc? He went for a point and lost a lot of unnecessary points instead.

    The Red Bull was incredibly strong this weekend and reliable too!

    Russell was there when it mattered, almost got caught out by Bettas but managed well

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 15:47

    Dominant performance by Max and Redbull, as Hammy is reduced to a lapped spectator. The only way Ham can pass other drivers is with post-race time penalties. Maybe that should be Toto’s strategy for Ham going forward.

  • Comment posted by Shahzad, today at 15:44

    Sorry guys I am new to F1.

    I started watching F1 because I heard that a GOAT is among the drivers lineup. I have watched 4 races but I have not seen him winning. Even I have seen him losing against his teammate.

    I heard he claimed that he lost because someone called Masi and that guy has been removed.

    So why he is not winning? Is it because of long Covid?

    Or this is what GOAT means in F1.

    • Reply posted by Willemvan Oranje, today at 15:49

      Willemvan Oranje replied:
      The future goat is Maxxie….!!

