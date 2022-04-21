Close menu

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes pole from Charles Leclerc

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments201

Graphic of the top three positions in qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Saturday's sprint race will start at 16:00 BST with live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Max Verstappen beat Charles Leclerc to pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint race in an incident-packed qualifying session at Imola.

There were five red flags in a rain-affected session and Verstappen ended up 0.8 seconds quicker than Leclerc.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton qualified only 11th and 13th before the rain came down in Mercedes' least competitive showing of the season.

McLaren's Lando Norris was third, from Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.

Red Bull's Verstappen, who retired from two of the first three races of the season, said: "It was tricky out there with the dry/rain. It was very slippery. It was hectic, a long qualifying but of course in the end happy to be here. It is an amazing track and it really punishes you if you make a mistake.

"Our first three races in general didn't go to plan but we will try to have a good weekend here."

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz caused one of the stoppages when he crashed at Rivazza early in the second session, and the Spaniard will start 10th.

The other red flags were caused by a brake failure for Williams' Alexander Albon in the opening minutes of the first session, an off for Magnussen at Acque Minerali, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas pulling off the track and then finally a mistake by Norris when the session resumed for what should have been a final one-lap shootout.

Verstappen's pole time was set on a lap on which the Dutchman had to back off for Bottas' stranded car. He was allowed to keep the time because he had slowed sufficiently for the incident.

Before that, Ferrari's Leclerc had been 0.02secs quicker than Verstappen on their first laps of the final session.

But while Leclerc chose to back off before going for a second lap, Verstappen kept going for another time straight away.

The championship leader admitted he was annoyed and that he had made the "wrong choice".

The session decided the grid for Saturday's sprint race, the results of which set the starting places for the main grand prix on Sunday.

The number of points for the sprint this year have been increased, with eight points for the winner, and all those finishing in the top eight rewarded.

Behind Magnussen in fourth, Alpine's Fernando Alonso was fifth, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo's McLaren, the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, Bottas, Sebastian Vettel in the improved Aston Martin and Sainz.

Leclerc leads the drivers' standings by 34 points from Russell with Verstappen a further 12 points back in sixth.

What happened to Mercedes?

Lewis Hamilton
Neither Mercedes went through to Q3 for the first time since the 2012 season when Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg were their drivers

It was a chastening day for Mercedes, who looked uncompetitive from the start of practice.

The two cars were five and seven seconds off the pace in the rain of first practice and although they were in better shape in qualifying, the team had both cars knocked out in second qualifying for the first time since the 2012 Japanese Grand Prix.

Mercedes were unlucky with the Sainz red flag as rain started to fall during the pause in the session while the Ferrari was removed from the barriers.

That robbed them of the chance to improve and make it into the top 10 shootout, but it would have been touch and go anyway.

Hamilton said he felt the team had "underperformed" but it is clear Mercedes need to get to the bottom of what is causing the car's problems quickly if this season is not to be a total write-off.

"It wasn't a great session. Came here with optimism and everyone is working hard at the factory but it is disappointing," the Briton told Sky Sports.

"There are things we should have done but we didn't. We will work as hard as we can to move up in the sprint race.

"It is what it is. Each weekend is a rescue."

Sainz's error was his second in as many competitive days, after he crashed out of the Australian Grand Prix two weeks ago.

He said: "It's a shame. I felt comfortable. I don't understand because I wasn't going at full speed. I have no choice but to apologise. The sprint race remains to come back as much as possible."

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz has signed a new contract to drive for Ferrari until 2024
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

202 comments

  • Comment posted by ScootMaGoot, today at 18:00

    Why does the writer talk about the Mercs before the guy who was third?

    • Reply posted by Defund the BBC, today at 18:01

      Defund the BBC replied:
      I think we know the answer to that.

  • Comment posted by Victor, today at 18:13

    So much hate on here. I think its a symptom of social media anonymity. It's all very sad.

  • Comment posted by Ripped off middle income, today at 18:03

    Bet Bottas is glad he moved.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 18:05

      KingFreddy replied:
      I'd be sniggering as well if I were him.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 17:59

    Hamilton off for an early bath once again!

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 18:20

      KingFreddy replied:
      Your attention seeking is almost pitiful.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 17:59

    Hi Mr Andrew Benson, hope you are having a good sulk about Lewis getting beaten by George again.

  • Comment posted by KMan34, today at 17:49

    The GOAT out-qualified again? Strange 🤔

    • Reply posted by Rodimtsev, today at 17:56

      Rodimtsev replied:
      But is Verstappen not on pole?

  • Comment posted by charliet27, today at 18:04

    Hamilton has done exactly what Vettel did when he fell down the order. Nothing special

    • Reply posted by ashtongatejim, today at 18:32

      ashtongatejim replied:
      A career's worth of excellent racing undone by 4 weekends? I think not. The guy is 37 and I think it's not exactly a surprise to see him getting beat by his younger teammate. I don't think Hamilton has been at the peak of his abilities for the last 2 or 3 years now.

      Not saying Hamilton is some god-sent talent of racing. But "nothing special" is an absurd thing to say.

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 17:51

    Oh dear, Hamilton whooped by his VASTLY less experienced team mate AGAIN

    • Reply posted by mark17, today at 18:15

      mark17 replied:
      Yes what happened to the quote Hamilton can win in any car

  • Comment posted by Robokopthe3rd, today at 18:09

    Bet Bottas is loving the turn of events this season.Who would have thought that he would be in a more competitive car than Ham and Rus?

    • Reply posted by timmo3351, today at 18:32

      timmo3351 replied:
      Well seeing as Bottas has half of LH points so far this season, and a third of GRs points I’m struggling to see where his ‘more competitive’ car is?

  • Comment posted by Damien, today at 18:03

    Lets see how good hamilton is at coming through the pack like in Brazil last year when he doesn't have a car 2s a lap faster than everyone else and a brand new engine

  • Comment posted by MarkS, today at 17:54

    I didnt expect Mercedes to still be so far off the mark. they better hurry if they want to rescue this season.

    • Reply posted by keith woodward, today at 18:31

      keith woodward replied:
      Suspect that the current car will be scrapped for something totally new (assuming the budget cap allows). Wouldn’t be surprised if MB don’t win in 2022.

  • Comment posted by cuddlesthekillerwhale, today at 18:04

    You have to feel sorry for Russell.
    If he had got into the Merc. a couple of years ago he would have 2 world championships by now.
    But, now they don't have the fastest car........................

    • Reply posted by Warm beer, today at 18:08

      Warm beer replied:
      Thanks for that Adolph.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 17:55

    When is Russell going to finally admit that Lewis isn’t what he was made out to be

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:53

    Looks like tomorrow will be interesting. Big well done to Kevin Mag and Lando.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 17:57

      KingFreddy replied:
      Been impressed with Mags since his return. The break from F1 seems to have done him the world of good.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 17:58

    Congrats to RB& MV for the quali. Get the reliability sorted & they'll run away with the championships

    On the other side, what can we say about Merc & LH, sad to see what's happening with them but also a realisation that life is a great leveller & you are only as good as your car. LH was winning because of that peach of an engine & the "party mode" was bringing them poles etc but look at them now

    • Reply posted by Warm beer, today at 18:03

      Warm beer replied:
      It's happening because they've changed the rules, it's what they do and the mugs lap it up.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 17:54

    Where's Hammy?

  • Comment posted by DumpsterFire, today at 17:54

    5 different teams in the top 5. When did that last happen?

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 17:54

    What an embarrassing weekend (once again) for Lewis fraudmilton

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 17:56

      KingFreddy replied:
      Yawn

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 18:09

    Feel sorry for all the fan boys. Must be hard to realise that your hero wasn’t all he was cracked up to be

    • Reply posted by mwf763, today at 18:10

      mwf763 replied:
      yet you still comment

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 17:58

    BBC reporter saying, will qualifying finish this year. It finished early enough for Hamilton.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured