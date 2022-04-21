Charles Leclerc and world champion Max Verstappen have battled on track during all three grand prix so far this season

Charles Leclerc says he and Max Verstappen "hated" each other at one point when they were younger because of their fierce rivalry.

Ferrari's Leclerc and Red Bull's Verstappen have contested the win in all three races so far this season.

Leclerc said: "It is going to be very close. It has always been very close.

"In karting, it was either me or him and that's why we hated each other at one point because very often it didn't end in the best way possible."

Leclerc already has a significant lead in the championship - he is 34 points ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell, who is second in the championship, and 46 ahead of Verstappen, who has failed to finish two of the races so far.

But Leclerc and Verstappen have dominated the season so far and are expected to continue to be the focus of the title battle.

Verstappen had a series of controversial incidents with Lewis Hamilton when they fought out the championship last season but so far he and Leclerc have raced cleanly in 2022 and have shown mutual respect and friendliness out of the car.

"In which parts we are stronger or not (as drivers), I don't know," Leclerc said. "We just have two very different styles of driving. In some days one will win, in some the other will. But I like it."

Dutchman Verstappen insisted he has not changed his approach this season

"I race exactly like I always race because that is how I am," he said.

"Everyone is different in their defence and their attack, and so far Charles and I race very well together because we know where we want to place the car and how much room we need to leave for each other. That works out really well for both of us.

"Charles is aggressive, too, and you can clearly see that. We have nice battles, but we don't touch."

Expectations on Ferrari at home

The two rejoin battle this weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, the closest track on this year's schedule to the Ferrari factory.

Monegasque Leclerc is the first Ferrari driver to race at Imola as championship leader since Michael Schumacher in 2004, and he said it was important for the team not to be affected by the expectations of the tifosi, the passionately supportive Italian fans.

"I am very excited," he said. "After the first three races, everything has gone our way and we seem to have a very strong car this year.

"I know in the past we have had so much support here, so to be here in that position I am pretty sure it is going to be special.

"But the most important this weekend is to not overdo things, which is easy whenever there is excitement and when things are going well. So we need to stay focused on our job and not try to do too much and hopefully it will be a positive weekend."

After such a strong start to the season, precedent suggests Leclerc is now a strong championship favourite.

But the 24-year-old said that with 20 races still to go in what is planned to be F1's longest ever season, it was premature to consider that possibility.

"I don't think about it now," he said. "Probably in seven or eight races I will start to think about the championship if we are in the same position. But for now it is too early."

Support for Sainz

Charles Leclerc (left) and Carlos Sainz now both have Ferrari contracts until 2024

Ferrari announced on Thursday before the race that Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz had signed a new contract to stay with them until 2024.

Leclerc, who signed a five-year contract before the 2020 season, backed the decision, saying: "I'm very happy, Carlos is a great guy as well as a very good driver. We have a very good relationship. We also work together very well.

"But what is the most important is we have the same feedback. We need the same thing from the car and it's important for the team that we push in the same direction, so to have him in the car for the next two years is great."

Sainz said coming to an agreement with Ferrari had been "easy" after a strong debut for the team last year.

He said he had been "analysing" why he made the mistake that forced him to retire from the Australian Grand Prix two weeks ago and was hopeful he could get back on terms with Leclerc in Italy.

The Spaniard has admitted he has not adapted to this year's new cars as quickly as Leclerc but says he is "not (missing) a lot".

"I have been in the fight for pole in the three races and maybe I was missing the last 0.1secs," he added.

"Of course Charles has done an exceptional job with this car and is making the difference as a driver and he is doing really well but I don't feel that far (away).

"I know I have a very, very strong challenger and even if I am not at home and cannot do everything I want with the car, I am still there or thereabouts.

"It is all about the detail now and getting it right and as soon as everything clicks I am sure the rest of the year will be simpler."