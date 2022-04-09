Close menu

Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton 'does not enjoy' driving new Mercedes

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton says the problems with his Mercedes car are so bad that he is not enjoying driving it this season.

The seven-time world champion qualified fifth for the Australian Grand Prix and would have been seventh had it not been for problems affecting Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Alpine's Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton was a second slower than Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's pole position time and said the "porpoising" - a rapid bouncing at high speeds - that has afflicted his car since the start of the season was "really the worst characteristic I have experienced in a car and we can't get rid of it at the moment".

The 37-year-old, who returned to F1 this season hoping to avenge the controversial loss of the world title at last year's final race, admitted winning was "a long way off".

"We're a second off, a pretty huge gap," he said. "I enjoy the role of working with the team. I don't enjoy driving the car but I enjoy the collaboration of working with the guys, knowing that there is a steep hill to climb and just remaining hopeful we will get there."

And he admitted there was no solution on the horizon for Mercedes' problems.

"It takes a long time to make stuff but there is nothing particularly exciting coming at the moment," he said. "I wish I could be optimistic and say the next one we have something better coming, but at the moment we don't."

Mercedes at a loss

Mercedes believe that fixing the "porpoising", which is caused by a disruption in the airflow under the car, would be the single biggest step they could make towards recovering competitiveness this year.

But their quandary is that the Ferrari also exhibits the problem and that remains a far faster car.

"I don't understand it and I don't think anyone does," Hamilton said. "I wish ours was the same, but it's not."

Team boss Toto Wolff admitted that Mercedes' problems were bigger than one single issue.

"Our bouncing is worse in the sense that we are carrying it into the corners, into the high speeds so we see where we are losing the performance," he said. "On sector one, we are very competitive when you look at the overlay, and sector two we are competitive. Sector three, through Nine and 10 we are losing all our margins, almost a second through a couple of corners.

"Is curing the bouncing the miraculous unlocking of a second? No, for sure not. But there are many other little improvements we can make on weight and a few others where we can optimise, and we just need to chip away at the small gains while understanding the car.

"I'm optimistic we are going to get there eventually. Whether it is is in two races or five or by the end of the season, I don't know."

Wolff's representation of Mercedes' pace relative to Leclerc was not quite accurate - Hamilton was 0.235secs slower than Leclerc in the first third of the lap and 0.214secs off in the second. But it is true that he lost the majority of his time - 0.468secs - in sector three, which starts with the fast chicane of Turns Nine and 10.

Hamilton said the phenomenon was so bad in Friday practice in Melbourne that he nearly lost control of the car on the curving straight before Turn Nine.

"We had so much porpoising down that straight that I had, like, an oversteer moment in the middle of the straight," Hamilton said. "It was like, 'This is ridiculous.' But it wasn't the case today."

Mercedes had not fixed the problem - they had benefited from a decision by race director Niels Wittich to remove the controversial fourth DRS overtaking zone on the flat-out but curving run from Turn Six. This meant that the DRS - which reduces drag and downforce - could not be used on that section any more, so speeds there were reduced and the cars more planted.

Hamilton said it was "good" that the DRS sector had been removed - although team-mate George Russell, who qualified a place and just over 0.1secs behind, said he disagreed with the decision and that removing the DRS there made his porpoising worse.

Slightly different set-ups aside - Russell said his was "more aggressive" - the opposing views of the Mercedes drivers on that topic seemed an appropriate reflection of just how lost the team are when it comes to the performance of their car.

George Russell
Russell moved to Mercedes at the start of this season and has scored six points more than Hamilton over the first two races

Why was the DRS sector removed?

Red Bull's Max Verstappen also said he did not agree with the decision, saying: "There was only one team who complained about it and it got removed this morning so I don't really understand."

Verstappen was referring to the fact that Alonso had been by far the most vocal driver on the safety risk of running DRS through that sector in the drivers' briefing on Friday evening.

Alonso, as it happens, was a surprise contender for pole in an Alpine much-improved by some small upgrades and the team unlocking some of its secrets. The technical failure that caused him to crash on his first lap in final qualifying - which the team have not publicly revealed - was a bitter blow for a man who, as Alonso pointed out, has waited nine years since he last had a competitive grand prix car.

Anyway, back to the DRS. After Alonso had made his point, Wittich asked all the teams for their views on the matter. Five of them - half - replied that they would prefer for it to be removed, so Wittich preferred to err on the side of caution.

The situation in which Mercedes find themselves is made worse by the fact that the porpoising problem cannot be solved in typical fashion, as it does not show up in either CFD simulations or in the wind tunnel.

The reason for the phenomenon is known - somehow, the airflow under the car is "stalling" at a certain car speed. This causes a loss of downforce, which lifts the car up, before the airflow reattaches, sucks the car down and then the problem repeats.

Experts who have experience of porpoising from F1 40 years ago - the last time cars used the aerodynamic philosophy that has been reintroduced with this season's rule changes - believe the problem is likely to be rooted in one of two areas.

It is thought the cause is likely to be either the floor flexing somehow, somewhere, or it touching the track and then lifting again. Or both. The difficulty is working out where and how this is happening.

Wolff said: "I believe we will get it nailed. Many other teams, like Ferrari, still have some bouncing but they have done many other things right that we didn't perform very well. The same with Red Bull - their car got quick in testing in one day by bringing the [bodywork] upgrade [at the end of the final pre-season test].

"This car is difficult to correlate because you can only move the car with a certain frequency in the wind tunnel and on track it does something completely different.

"It is a new way of analysing aero data, a new way of correlation between the simulations and the real world which needs to be understood. We have the tools and the people to understand it but we haven't found it yet."

Driver underpants and jewellery in focus

Lewis Hamilton

The DRS on the back straight took up a very small amount of discussion in a drivers' briefing that ran to two hours, the majority of which was taken up by the reminder the FIA gave before the weekend that the wearing of jewellery and non-compliant underwear in a racing car was forbidden.

Inevitably, given Hamilton's visible nose stud, this was immediately perceived by some to be targeted at him. But that was not the case. The nose stud is a minor concern for the governing body.

Far more worrying for the FIA was the fact that they had discovered - it is not quite clear how - that some drivers are racing in normal underwear, which is not fireproof and is therefore a risk to them, as it could melt in a fire. And the same goes for a watch with a plastic strap. Metal jewellery, of course, is a heat conductor and would risk worsening injuries in a fire.

Hamilton said "it was the longest driver briefing of my life" - a point true, it seems, both in a literal and figurative sense.

"I don't really understand the small things they're picking up, like the underwear," he said. "Are we really talking about that sort of thing? Anyway, we move on."

More of a concern for Hamilton was that the meeting was held with what he perceived to be a disregard for the risks of Covid - catching which is still a major risk for drivers as it means they have to miss races, as Sebastian Vettel has already had to do this year.

"No-one in the drivers' briefing was wearing masks," Hamilton said. "Some of the drivers were. Most of the FIA weren't, which for me was uncomfortable."

483 comments

  • Comment posted by MisterFiftyFivePee, today at 15:02

    I expect many drivers have not enjoyed driving cars that have had no chance of winning a race for the last 8 years.

    • Reply posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 15:36

      ubercurmudgeon replied:
      Not one of them would've felt a moment's guilt if the roles had been reversed. Or is there something else about Hamilton which makes you think he is different?

  • Comment posted by Stordoff600, today at 16:44

    People are saying Hamilton is whining or moaning in this article but when I read the whole article there isn't a single "whine" or "moan" he is just explaining and being honest about the car due to media asking him questions the people who are moaning and whining are most of the people in the comment section the ones that wait for any Hamilton Article to bash him or nit pick him.

    • Reply posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 17:28

      ubercurmudgeon replied:
      Hamilton does "whine" a bit. But no more than any other driver. Mansell was famous for it. He's a bit of a hypocrite, flying to races from his tax haven home. But so do most drivers once they're paid the big bucks. He's won in the best car, but that's the nature of the sport. What nobody who comes to post bile seems to be able to say is what else about him makes them hate him more than the rest.

  • Comment posted by geordie nation, today at 15:02

    This brings up the old chestnut of is success because of the driver or the car .
    A driver now has to master so many skills apart from driving the car in terms of communication , analysis and physical and mental fitness.
    In terms of driving there is probably a gnats hair between the top 10 drivers.
    Look how previous world champions like Alonso and Vettel have struggled in mediocre cars.

    • Reply posted by Billy Bobby Goaty, today at 19:23

      Billy Bobby Goaty replied:
      Alonso took a shocking Ferrari to the brink of the title.

      LH is mediocre unless he has the fastest car and an average teammate. Only Vettel is a bigger fraud.

      Sorry that hurts the LH disciples - facts are facts!

  • Comment posted by mmmmt, today at 14:36

    time for the trolls to take a breather, I mean most of you couldnt even drive an f1 car 10 metres in a straight line without crashing.

    • Reply posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:16

      Lamon Hill replied:
      Calm it down

  • Comment posted by Carol, today at 16:47

    George Russell qualified just 0.1 sec and 1 place behind LH, and has 6 more points than LH from 2 races. Not bad for a newcomer competing in the same car as a so-called GOAT.

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 17:41

      Richard replied:
      The last time Hamilton had a team mate competing on equal terms he lost to Rosberg.

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 16:15

    I'm a Lewis fan but he need to knuckle down, get on with it and stop whinging. Doesn't look good for someone who has only known the good times.

    • Reply posted by Stordoff600, today at 16:41

      Stordoff600 replied:
      I doubt you even read the whole article if you have point out where the moaning bit is

  • Comment posted by charliet27, today at 17:13

    Just admit it Lewis, it was the car..

    • Reply posted by SaltySeadog, today at 17:15

      SaltySeadog replied:
      it'd always they car. That's why Leclercs so good this year. It's the car.

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 14:36

    Too many Hamilton haters here
    7 times champ
    No one will touch that
    Verstapen is a winging child as well and was gifted the title
    He isn't in the same league as Lewis
    Stop hating a true 7 times champion and celebrate we actually have a sport person who is great
    We do love losing in this country

    • Reply posted by Norris86, today at 14:57

      Norris86 replied:
      No one will touch 7 championships? You forgot about Schumacher?

  • Comment posted by NET_2022, today at 16:16

    Wah wah ... Hamilton fanboys ... (when he's winning) "it's not the car, he's a great driver" ... (when he's losing) "it's not the driver, it's the car". Fact: he was lucky to have the best car over the past 5-6 seasons - doesn't make him the "greatest driver of all time".

    • Reply posted by charlieboy, today at 17:15

      charlieboy replied:
      Exactly, hit nail on the head. Rooney not greatest striker ever just cos he got most goals. It’s not just about numbers.

  • Comment posted by Eggsy, today at 16:42

    It is great to have Ferrari back with a competitive car. Should be a good battle this season between Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari. It is nice to see the cars so equal for a change instead of Mercedes being miles faster.

  • Comment posted by Scunny Dan, today at 14:10

    Bit more difficult without a dominant car isn't it mate.

    • Reply posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 15:33

      ubercurmudgeon replied:
      Do you think he didn't know he had a dominant car for all but about three of his championship-winning years? Do you think any multiple champions didn't enjoy a car advantage for most of their wins? Or is there something else about Hamilton that makes you assume he is less aware or less deserving?

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 17:04

    The toys are out the pram again

    • Reply posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 18:23

      ubercurmudgeon replied:
      So Hamilton is a child, as opposed the fully-rounded mature adults in all the other cars on the grid? No. They have all barely grown-up since they're (usually rich) parents took them to their first kart race. They are all massively overpaid. They all whinge when not winning, and sometimes even when they do. So what else is there about Hamilton that makes you think he's a bigger baby than the rest?

  • Comment posted by 23knots, today at 16:19

    As a Hamilton fan, this is still quite funny. Some of us mere mortals need to be resilient too, what with food banks running low on stock...

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 19:30

      Grumpygit replied:
      A great driver overcomes issues, a crap driver is only any good in a great car

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:08

    Why is this worthy of a HYS?

    • Reply posted by andyg, today at 18:02

      andyg replied:
      I agree, seems like an open invitation to you and all the other Hamilton-hating trolls.

  • Comment posted by Ossoman, today at 15:30

    To continue my post, mercedes have never had the opportunity to show any sort of aerodynamic masterclass. For the last 8 seasons it's really been all about the engine, and with its performance being hit far worse than others with this new fuel, can we really say we're surprised that Mercedes are now lacking in actual chassis/aero design?

    • Reply posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 15:49

      ubercurmudgeon replied:
      Yeah, sure, the Mercedes was a brick with an engine which was somehow (in the age of tight regulations) leagues more powerful that the rest. That is why Williams and Aston Martin came second and third in every one of the last 8 seasons.

  • Comment posted by F1 Ungineer, today at 14:33

    He doesn't like to drive in the mid field. Wow, and that is news?

  • Comment posted by f1appreciated, today at 17:26

    Hamilton is very good, but GOAT -- not a chance. He's not even in Senna's orbit. All we know is that pace-wise, he's been a couple of tenths quicker than Rosberg / Bottas over the past eight years. And I would be worried if my life depended on him outqualifying Russell over the full season. Senna averaged almost 0.7s quicker than Prost (4 titles, 51 wins) over two seasons in same car. Proper GOAT

    • Reply posted by Sulky, today at 17:49

      Sulky replied:
      thats typically what wins it, being a couple of tenths quicker

  • Comment posted by Chosen Man, today at 19:16

    Aww bless his cotton socks,£40 million and he's not enjoying his job.
    Try going to work for £9 per hour in a job you hate !
    Cry me a river Lewis!

    • Reply posted by Sherrif173354, today at 19:31

      Sherrif173354 replied:
      Nope - cotton socks not allowed - fire risk 🔥🔥

  • Comment posted by Sykes, today at 14:48

    I think he's achieved enough in Formula 1 to have the right to complain. Any seven time world champion (who has their eighth stolen at the last minute) has this right I reckon.

    • Reply posted by Psumow, today at 14:56

      Psumow replied:
      Now he is not in the best car we see what an ordinary driver he really is...

  • Comment posted by mynd views, today at 19:15

    Does anyone give a **** what hamilton thinks or does. The sooner he’s off the scene the better.

