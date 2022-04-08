Close menu

Australian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc beats Max Verstappen to pole after dramatic qualifying

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments125

Leclerc graphic

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc grabbed pole from Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the end of a dramatic qualifying session at the Australian Grand Prix.

The final session was interrupted by a red flag following a crash for Fernando Alonso's Alpine after an apparent hydraulic failure.

Leclerc had just set the fastest time when Alonso went off, but was beaten by Verstappen when the session resumed.

But Leclerc pulled out a fine lap at the end to take pole by 0.286 seconds.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez took third, with McLaren's Lando Norris fourth ahead of the Mercedes cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was only ninth fastest after a difficult session.

The Spaniard's first flying lap did not register because the red flag was thrown for Alonso's crash just as Sainz approached the line.

And then he could not deliver a representative lap on his final run, ending up 1.5secs slower than his team-mate.

But possibly the biggest loser was Alonso, who was 0.2secs up on Leclerc's first lap time after two sectors of his flying lap before his incident.

Alonso ran wide of the apex entering the corner, got on to the kerb and slid into the gravel and then the wall.

"I lost the hydraulics," he told Alpine over the radio. "I could not change gear."

The two-time champion must be considered unlikely to have contested for pole but he certainly looked on course for a competitive showing, before what seems to be the latest in a series of Alpine reliability problems this year thwarted him.

What did the top two say?

The stage appears set for another showdown between Leclerc and Verstappen, the winners of the two races so far after close battles at each.

Perez's presence at the front gives Red Bull a tactical advantage over Ferrari, but the Mexican is under investigation for allegedly not slowing sufficiently for yellow caution flags and may face a penalty.

Leclerc said: "It felt good, even more because it is a track I have always struggled at in the past. It was a bit of a messy free practice for me, not everything together. But in Q3 I managed to put everything together and very happy to be starting on pole."

Verstappen said: "I didn't feel good in the car the whole weekend so far. There wasn't one lap where I felt confident. Second is good but it's not great when you can't go to the limit."

A small McLaren revival

Daniel Ricciardo
The McLarens have hit form in Melbourne after a poor start to the season

Norris's fourth place was a highly impressive showing by McLaren after a difficult start to the season.

The team had not managed to get either car into the final part of qualifying at either of the preceding races but in Melbourne both drivers made it through, and Norris was able to beat the Mercedes cars to take up position as best of the rest behind the top two teams.

It has been another difficult weekend for Mercedes, but fifth and sixth is probably the best they would have expected in qualifying, albeit they would have expected the four cars from Ferrari and Red Bull to be ahead rather than a McLaren.

The silver cars are still suffering badly from aerodynamic bouncing on the straights, which is affecting the drivers' confidence into fast corners, especially the 150mph Turns Nine and 10.

Hamilton was 0.957secs off Leclerc's pole position time and 0.108 ahead of Russell, who has been close to him all weekend.

The second McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo was seventh, from Alpine's Esteban Ocon, Sainz and Alonso.

Aston Martin's Melbourne travails

Aston Martin have had a trying weekend. Both cars crashed in final practice earlier on Saturday, giving the mechanics a tough job to get the cars ready for qualifying.

Sebastian Vettel's mechanics were about to run out of time, only for his team-mate Lance Stroll to collide with Williams driver Nicholas Latifi in a bizarre incident when both were on cool-down laps and bring out the red flag.

That gave Vettel the chance to get out but the four-time champion could manage only 18th fastest time on his one lap - more or less his only flying lap of the entire weekend after an engine failure hampered his Friday running and then his crash on his first flying lap on Saturday.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

128 comments

  • Comment posted by Pi2, today at 08:46

    Loving watching Charles in a truly competitive car.

    Hopefully Mercedes can improve over the year to make it a 3 way battle, especially with following so much easier now

    • Reply posted by GIN, today at 08:49

      GIN replied:
      If the mercedes engine unit is good then Mclaren as well

  • Comment posted by mwf763, today at 08:54

    good to see Norris in Q3, ok from Merc (they will get the car right in due course, guessing only a small change will have a big effect (challenge is identifying that change))

    now getting off here before the haters arrive

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 09:06

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      unbelievable improvement from bahrain. seemed all doom and gloom, but now norris managed to qualify behind the two best cars. maybe in imola he will win lol

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 08:45

    Red hot Ferrari with Leclerc on pole position. His car looks good for a race win. Verstappen will have chances to overtake him and then there’s Perez who will take advantage of any opportunities. A great race in store for tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 08:55

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      my moneys on max

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 08:55

    Loving the mix of positions, amazing 4th for Norris, Sainz going to be pushing from 9th, Hamilton reminding everyone last week was a one off and Leclerc really showing his class again over Max. Can’t wait for tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 08:57

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      leclerc has a better car than max

  • Comment posted by ned kelly, today at 08:44

    The season is looking good - competitive. I reckon Alonso and the Mercs will be mixing it soon so hopefully pretty crowded at the front. That’s what we want to see!

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 08:45

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      alonso still owning it at over 40 proves how mclaren let him down in 2007

  • Comment posted by GIN, today at 08:43

    Good qualifying, well CL and good to see Mercedes and Mclaren in the mix. Make a good race tomorrow

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 08:55

    How unlucky is Alonso, 3 engine issues in 3 races. HE WAS FASTER THAN LECLERC IN BOTH SECTOR 1 AND SECTOR 2 - easily would've got top 4. So infuriating. Nonetheless good result for Norris.

    • Reply posted by Bored, today at 09:10

      Bored replied:
      Briiliant for Norris especially after the first two races. They seem to have fixed the car especially with Riccardo getting into Q3 as well. Let's hope Alonso's car can be fixed to make him competitive as well to ensure a great race tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 08:57

    Just got to hope they fix Alonso's car so that he can push from 10th. Here's hoping for a trademark Alonso start :)

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 09:01

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      its going to be very difficult to overtake now without the 3rd drs zone. probably due to complaints of those who cant fix their porpoising…

  • Comment posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 08:50

    stroll and latifi are not for f1. stroll situation just terrible as he will never lose his seat as long as his dad owns the team

  • Comment posted by t6tw4fhi, today at 09:06

    f1 hasn't changed still just 2 drivers.

  • Comment posted by Billinho, today at 08:53

    This has all the makings of another entertaining GP. 🤞

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 08:56

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      makes a change to the merc dominated years. fia really messed up in 2014 when they tried to stop the rb domination and ended up giving mercedes a car 1 second faster

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 08:53

    The real lesson is, sadly, that Mercedes is gone for 2022.

    Yes, I know that means Hamilton won't win his eighth WDC this year, but at the same time it makes it all alive.

    Good luck to them all tomorrow. Rev those engines, plant that right foot, and may the best man win in Australia.

    And if Hamilton does win, then good luck to him too.

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 08:55

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      u mean his 9th title 🤪

  • Comment posted by Floris Dboss, today at 08:44

    That was entertaining

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 09:06

    Brilliant pole by Leclerc and nailed it when it mattered in a red hot Ferrari. It should be another cracker of a race with Verstappen well and truly on it. Well done Perez on a great lap. Looks like the Mercedes is beginning to improve but a long way off the Ferrari and Red Bull.

  • Comment posted by Possum Phine Phits, today at 09:05

    Alpine the surprise package. But then, with these regulation changes and the myriad of ways in which they've been implemented by the teams, I hope that every race weekend gives us a "surprise package."

    Verstappen vs. Leclerc: the plot thickens as every race weekend passes. Bring it on!

  • Comment posted by vic, today at 09:04

    Latifi strikes again and again and again etc

    • Reply posted by Possum Phine Phits, today at 09:06

      Possum Phine Phits replied:
      Indeed. That's 4 race weekends in a row he's had a shunt now!

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 09:04

    Good

  • Comment posted by RAMpageDCFC, today at 08:56

    That Merc looks terrible to drive and somehow they’re still 3rd or 4th quickest. It’s absolutely not a given that they’ll fix their issues though.

    Ferrari and Red Bull are clearly the teams to beat, but neither can rest on their laurels with some seriously quick midfield teams not far behind them.

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 09:06

      Michael replied:
      Third or fourth? Do you mean fifth and sixth?

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 08:50

    Great start to the weekend!

  • Comment posted by GIN, today at 08:47

    Mercedes will get the car right soon

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 08:49

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      maybe if they let russell have more input to car development

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured