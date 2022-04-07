Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Carlos Sainz has finished on the podium at each of the first two races of the season

Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two in first practice at the Australian Grand Prix.

Sainz was 0.571 seconds ahead of his team-mate, whose attempts on a new set of soft tyres were affected by an off-track moment as he exited the pits.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen were third and fourth, Perez 0.59secs off the pace.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was seventh, 1.2secs off the pace, behind McLaren's Lando Norris and Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

Melbourne's Albert Park track has been modified for F1's return to Australia after a two-year absence because of the pandemic.

A chicane has been removed and some of the corners reprofiled in an attempt to make the racing more exciting on a circuit that is renowned for the difficulty of overtaking.

There were no major incidents during the session, although a number of drivers ran off-track.

Leclerc went off at the third-last corner towards the end of the session when pushing on hard tyres in addition to his off after a practice start earlier.

Kevin Magnussen ran wide at Turn Three after misjudging his braking in the Haas.

And Sebastian Vettel, returning for Aston Martin after missing the first two races of the season with Covid, suffered a loss of power and stopped on track in a cloud of smoke.

Behind Hamilton, McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, Alpine's Fernando Alonso and Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas completed the top 10.

Alonso's Alpine is fitted with a new engine for this weekend - his third of the season when only three are allowed for the whole championship.

Alpine discovered a problem with Alonso's engine after the first race in Bahrain and fitted a new one for the second race in Saudi Arabia. That suffered a water-pump failure which caused irreparable damage to the internal combustion engine.

Alonso's problems mean he will inevitably face grid penalties later in the year for using more than the permitted number of power-unit elements.

The second session starts at 07:00 BST.