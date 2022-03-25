Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: F1 drivers agree to race despite security concerns after missile attack

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Formula 1 drivers say they agreed to race in Saudi Arabia this weekend despite security concerns following a missile attack near the Jeddah track.

The grand prix - the second of the new season - will go ahead on Sunday.

The drivers spent four hours in meetings after practice on Friday discussing whether the race should go ahead before agreeing to proceed at 02:30 local time.

A statement from the Grand Prix Drivers' Association said it had been "difficult to erase natural human concerns".

They had been reassured by F1 bosses and Saudi government ministers, it said.

More to follow.

