Formula 1 drivers say they agreed to race in Saudi Arabia this weekend despite security concerns following a missile attack near the Jeddah track.

The grand prix - the second of the new season - will go ahead on Sunday.

The drivers spent four hours in meetings after practice on Friday discussing whether the race should go ahead before agreeing to proceed at 02:30 local time.

A statement from the Grand Prix Drivers' Association said it had been "difficult to erase natural human concerns".

They had been reassured by F1 bosses and Saudi government ministers, it said.

