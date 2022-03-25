Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Formula 1 practice was delayed at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a fire erupted near the track in Jeddah.

Team bosses and drivers were called to a meeting with F1 president Stefano Domenicali before second practice, which was delayed by 15 minutes.

Smoke billowed across the track amid reports that a fire had broken out at an oil depot 12 miles from the circuit.

Yemen's Houti rebels claimed responsibility for an attack, according to the Associated Press.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen reported to his team during the first session earlier on Friday that he could smell smoke.

"I smell a bit of a burning feeling," said the Dutchman. "I am not sure if it is my car, or another car."

His engineer Gianpiero Lambiase replied: "We are happy it is not your car."

The second practice session started at 18:15 GMT.

There is due to be a second meeting to discuss the situation after the session.

Domenicali told the teams and drivers that the weekend would proceed as planned and that security for the grand prix has been a priority for the authorities.

He said he would keep them updated through the weekend and he is likely to meet them again later on Friday to share any further information.