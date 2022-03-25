Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will go ahead as planned after a missile attack on an oil facility near the track in Jeddah.

Second practice was delayed by 15 minutes after the attack as team bosses and drivers were called to a meeting with F1 president Stefano Domenicali.

Smoke billowed across the track during the first session earlier in the day.

Yemen's Houti rebels claimed responsibility for an attack, according to the Associated Press.

Domenicali told the teams and drivers that the weekend would proceed as planned and that security for the grand prix has been a priority for the authorities.

He said he would keep them updated through the weekend and he is likely to meet them again later on Friday to share any further information.

An F1 statement said: "Formula 1 has been in close contact with the relevant authorities following the situation that took place today.

"The authorities have confirmed that the event can continue as planned and we will remain in close contact with them and all the teams and closely monitor the situation."

A statement from race organisers the Saudi Motorsport Company said: "We are aware of the attack on the Aramco distribution station in Jeddah earlier this afternoon and remain in contact with the Saudi security authorities, as well as F1 and the FIA to ensure all necessary security and safety measures continue to be implemented."

"The race weekend scheduled will continue as planned. The safety and security of all our guests continues to be our main priority."

The Jeddah Corniche circuit is surrounded by coastline

Once second practice started, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the fastest time by 0.14 seconds from Red Bull's Max Verstappen. But the Monegasque, winner of the first race of the season in Bahrain last weekend, later hit the wall at Turn Four and damaged his car's steering.

Verstappen's best time was set on the harder medium tyre while Leclerc's was on the soft, because traffic and other interruptions prevented the Dutchman completing his run on the softs.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third fastest, also with a fastest time on the mediums, after he, too, hit the wall, this time on the exit of Turn 13 and without damaging his car.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was fourth fastest, ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The pair were just over 0.1secs apart and Hamilton was 0.4secs off the pace.

The Ferraris' incidents meant the drivers were unable to go out again in the final part of the session to do their race-simulation runs on high fuel.

Behind the Mercedes, Lando Norris was seventh for McLaren, a more encouraging showing after their dismal start to the season in Bahrain, when the McLaren was the third slowest car.

Esteban Ocon's Alpine was eighth fastest, ahead of Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda's Alpha Tauri.