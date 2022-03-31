Sebastian Vettel: Aston Martin driver fit for Australian GP after Covid-19
Last updated on .From the section Formula 1
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will begin his Formula 1 season at the Australian Grand Prix after recovering from Covid-19.
The Aston Martin driver was ruled out of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, then failed to produce a negative test in time for the second race in Saudi Arabia.
Reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg replaced Vettel in the Aston Martin, but was unable to score any points, finishing 17th in Bahrain and 12th in Saudi Arabia.
Vettel, 34, will line up alongside team-mate Lance Stroll in Melbourne for the 2022 season's third grand prix on April 8-10.
