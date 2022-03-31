Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Vettel returns to one of his favoured tracks having won two of the previous three races at Albert Park

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will begin his Formula 1 season at the Australian Grand Prix after recovering from Covid-19.

The Aston Martin driver was ruled out of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, then failed to produce a negative test in time for the second race in Saudi Arabia.

Reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg replaced Vettel in the Aston Martin, but was unable to score any points, finishing 17th in Bahrain and 12th in Saudi Arabia.

Vettel, 34, will line up alongside team-mate Lance Stroll in Melbourne for the 2022 season's third grand prix on April 8-10.