Vettel must return a negative test by Friday

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel could miss the second round of the Formula 1 season because of Covid-19 after his Aston Martin team confirmed that he is yet to travel Saudi Arabia for this weekend's race.

The German missed last week's Bahrain Grand Prix after testing positive.

He is yet to return a negative result that would allow him to travel and race.

Nico Hulkenberg is again on standby to deputise and could race in Jeddah.

Hulkenberg, Aston Martin's reserve driver, stood in for Vettel in the season-opening race in Bahrain, finishing 17th.

Aston Martin have given Vettel, 34, until Friday to return a negative test.