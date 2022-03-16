Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen begins his defence of the F1 world title in Bahrain

After last season's controversial end to the Formula 1 season it all starts again at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

Both Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen went into the final race of an epic 2021 season locked together on 369.5 points - only the second time this has happened since F1's first season in 1950.

Verstappen snatched his first Formula 1 world title by beating Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of a thrilling season finale in Abu Dhabi.

With all the testing done - it's time to see who can start the season with a bang...

