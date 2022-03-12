The images from F1 testing

The images from F1 testingLast updated on 1 minute ago1 minute ago.From the section Formula 1McLaren are another team many are backing, but they suffered overheating problemsRed Bull brought their own upgrade on the final day of the three-day testSebastian Vettel wore a helmet design in support of UkraineNicholas Latifi's Williams caught fire during Friday's sessionMercedes brought an upgrade to Bahrain which saw different designs around the wing mirrors and sidepodsMany teams suggest Ferrari have a competitive carBahrain saw the return of Dane Kevin Magnussen to Haas following the sacking of their Russian driver Nikita Mazepin over Russia's military action in UkraineHaas have a different livery following the loss of their Russian title sponsorThe F1 season begins in Bahrain next weekendLewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will hope to battle for the title in 2022