Magnussen said he was "very surprised but equally very excited" to get the call from Haas

Dane Kevin Magnussen will make a comeback to Formula 1 as the replacement for Nikita Mazepin at the US-based Haas team.

Magnussen, 29, drove for Haas from 2017 to 2020 before the team decided to replace him and Romain Grosjean with Mazepin and Mick Schumacher.

Mazepin was sacked on Sunday as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Haas said Magnussen signed a "multi-year contract" and will drive at the pre-season test in Bahrain this week.

The new deal represents a surprise return to F1 for the popular 29-year-old, the son of former F1 driver Jan Magnussen.

Haas said they were starting a new chapter when they decided to replace their experienced line-up with two rookies at the start of last season, but Mazepin's departure forced a rethink.

Magnussen said: "I was obviously very surprised but equally very excited to receive the call from Haas.

"I was looking in a different direction regarding my commitments for 2022 but the opportunity to return to compete in F1, and with a team I know extremely well, was simply too appealing."

Magnussen has had to negotiate releases from his contracts with two separate endurance racing teams for this season - Ganassi in the US and Peugeot's nascent Le Mans project in Europe.

The Dane, who said he had retained a "positive association" with Haas after leaving at the end of 2020, sees their approach as a chance to revive an F1 career that he had previously considered over - one that never quite lived up to his own expectations in his six years with the McLaren, Renault and finally Haas teams.

He scored one podium finish, when he finished second on his debut for McLaren in the 2014 Australian Grand Prix.

"I really have to say thank you to both Peugeot and Chip Ganassi Racing for releasing me promptly - both are great organisations," Magnussen said.

"I've been briefed as much as possible on the development of the VF-22 [car] and the potential in the package. There's work to do but I'm excited to be a part of it. I can't wait to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car in Bahrain."

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner said: "When looking for a driver who could bring value to the team, not to mention a wealth of Formula 1 experience, Kevin was a straightforward decision for us.

"Kevin's immediate availability means we can tap into him as a resource for pre-season testing alongside both Mick Schumacher and [reserve driver] Pietro Fittipaldi."

Fittipaldi will drive the car first in Bahrain, once it has been prepared following flight delays that mean the team will not be ready for the morning session on Thursday.

Steiner added: "As a veteran presence in both the garage and the engineering room, he'll provide a solid benchmark for us with the ongoing development of the VF-22."