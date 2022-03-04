Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Nikita Mazepin would line-up with Mick Schumacher if he stays in the F1

Nikita Mazepin would be required to sign a document forbidding him from supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine if he remains in Formula 1.

The Russian is expected to lose his Haas seat because of the Ukraine crisis but is still officially a driver.

The FIA has made not backing the invasion, either directly or indirectly, a requirement to race.

Drivers will also have to sign a declaration adhering to the FIA's principles of peace and neutrality.

Mazepin's billionaire father Dmitry, who gives financial backing to Haas through his chemicals company, is a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mazepin's commercial manager Jesper Carlsen said he was unable to comment on whether Mazepin would be prepared to commit to these requirements, which are among a number demanded of Russians wishing to compete in international motorsport competitions.

The others include:

• Having to compete in an individual or neutral capacity

• Not displaying any Russian or Belarusian national symbols, colours or flags

• An acknowledgement of "the strong commitment made by the FIA to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the Federation Automobile d'Ukraine, and all of those suffering as a result of the ongoing conflict"

The FIA's move comes a day after F1's commercial arm terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix - an effective statement that F1 will not race in the country at least until Putin is no longer president.

The governing body has not banned Russians from competing in international events, instead allowing them to participate on a neutral basis.

The UK motorsport authority has banned Russian and Belarusian drivers from taking part in events in Britain and Northern Ireland.

However, BBC Sport has been told this would not necessarily prevent Mazepin from competing in the British Grand Prix as the F1 driver super-licence contains a clause requiring national authorities to permit the driver to take part in F1 events.