Max Verstappen signs new Red Bull contract until 2028

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Max Verstappen
Verstappen won last year's title in controversial circumstances

World champion Max Verstappen has signed a new contract with Red Bull that lasts until the end of 2028.

The Dutchman was already committed to Red Bull until the end of 2023, and the team said the new contract was "in addition to" his existing deal.

Verstappen said: "I love this team and last year was simply incredible.

"Our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that. Now it's about keeping the number one on the car long term."

The new contract is said to be worth in the region of €40-50m (£33.3-41.7m) a year, which would make it among the most lucrative in F1 history.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is said to earn a salary of about £40m from Mercedes, before his many endorsements are taken into account.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "To have Max signed with Red Bull Racing through to the end of 2028 is a real statement of intent.

"Our immediate focus is on retaining Max's world championship title but this deal also shows he is a part of the team's long-term planning."

Red Bull enter a new era in 2022 following the departure of engine partner Honda from F1.

Red Bull have taken over the intellectual property for the engine and set up their own engine division on their campus in Milton Keynes.

The original plan had been for Red Bull to take over the manufacture of the engines from 2023 but motorsport adviser Helmut Marko said in an interviewexternal-link earlier this year that the engines would continue to come from Honda's R&D base in Japan until 2025, after which a new engine-design formula will come into force in F1.

In theory, Red Bull would have to build its own engines for the new era, when the engines will feature a greater proportion of their power from hybrid energy, and use fully sustainable, probably synthetic, fuels.

However, Red Bull have been strongly linked with the Volkswagen Group, which is expected to enter F1 from 2026 with either its Porsche or Audi brands.

Horner said: "With the Red Bull Powertrains division working towards the new engine regulations in 2026, we wanted to make sure we had the best driver on the grid secured for that car."

Verstappen's deal is a continuation of a trend for leading drivers in F1 to commit their futures to single teams for a long period.

Hamilton has been at Mercedes since 2013. Two years ago, Charles Leclerc signed for Ferrari until the end of 2025. And Lando Norris last month committed to McLaren until the end of 2025.

The thinking is that creating a stable environment and optimising working practices around a known and respected driver quantity is the best way to achieve success - a model most obviously pioneered by Michael Schumacher and Ferrari from 1996-2006.

During that period, the German became the most successful driver in F1 history, until Hamilton usurped him.

  • Comment posted by Feldybhoy, today at 10:08

    Good for max.

    Sorry to go off topic, but is it not disgraceful that the FIA have not banned Russian and Belarusian drivers? I guess we should not have expected better of organisations that are keen to race in places like Russia, China, Qatar, Saudi Kazakhstan etc etc Surely time for the FIA to stop chasing blood soaked dollars?

    • Reply posted by Zhu Bajie, today at 10:14

      Zhu Bajie replied:
      The blanket banning of Russian athletes is disgraceful.

  • Comment posted by T on the wing, today at 10:05

    MV & Red Bull - match made in heaven - both completely odious

    • Reply posted by keith woodward, today at 10:16

      keith woodward replied:
      Not as nice as that !

  • Comment posted by Zhu Bajie, today at 10:07

    Asterisk champion.

    • Reply posted by Fan Boy Ben Son, today at 10:10

      Fan Boy Ben Son replied:
      * = WDC in a car that did not win the constructor title

  • Comment posted by Suffolk old boy, today at 10:42

    So Red Bull will build their own engines from 2025
    Expect it to have an annoying high pitched whine when it's behind another car then

    • Reply posted by mwf763, today at 10:48

      mwf763 replied:
      and a smug smearing Horner Hum when it's in front, quite an achievement

  • Comment posted by Mrgrumpy, today at 10:12

    Not a World champion and will only be a World champion if he wins it by getting more points on the track in future, not in a dodgy illegal decision made in an office for who knows what reason????

    • Reply posted by Fan Boy Ben Son, today at 10:14

      Fan Boy Ben Son replied:
      Still sour grapes?

  • Comment posted by Jackie Moon, today at 10:08

    Some of that is surely being siphoned off to Mr Masi for his stellar contribution.

  • Comment posted by Roadkill, today at 10:27

    Who cares? F1 is dead after that fiasco. It was costing me around £1,000 to take the family to the British Grand Prix each year, but never again. I won't be tuning in. All Verstappen has done is defend his team for how they conned their way to the title.

    • Reply posted by ACopley, today at 11:00

      ACopley replied:
      If the roles had been reversed, you would have been screaming at the TV for Masi to clear the lapped cars and let Hamilton have a racing shot at the title.

      I've got no view on it (don't care for either of them) but the hysteria is stupid. Hamilton has won titles on the right side of good luck (Glock falling off the road in 2008), and won races as a result of safety car interventions. Get over it.

  • Comment posted by manJambo, today at 10:20

    So much for capping driver's salaries eh Max?

  • Comment posted by SmokingBaby, today at 10:40

    Verstappen didn't win the world title, he was given it. Him having the number 1 on his car is a joke. You know Horner would be kicking off if it was the other way round.

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 10:43

      147break replied:
      Yes, but it's only like as Woolf kicked off about it when it happened.

  • Comment posted by Jackie Moon, today at 10:21

    F1 is at an all time low in my time as a spectator.

    MV’s “championship” and FIA’s stance on Russian and Belarusian drivers paint the sport in a dismal light.

    Viewership should suffer.

    • Reply posted by seb05, today at 11:04

      seb05 replied:
      No it won't.

  • Comment posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 10:34

    World Champion* <- you forgot the asterisk

    • Reply posted by mwf763, today at 10:37

      mwf763 replied:
      Fake Champ*

  • Comment posted by WhoIsSteveFrench, today at 10:10

    Do they need to keep Christian Horner until 2028 as well? Asking for a friend...

  • Comment posted by me, today at 10:43

    If the FIA sacked Masi that means they are saying he broke the rules, thats means Lewis should hve been crowned champion. No wonder Horner and Maxi were'nt happy about is sacking because that meant Lewis should technically be world champion.

    £40m wasn't Marko Helmut saying Hamilton gets paid to much and there should be wage cap..?

    • Reply posted by LG Brandon, today at 10:46

      LG Brandon replied:
      too

  • Comment posted by Janie, today at 10:11

    Poor little boy. And no, that is not satire. Yes, a lot of money but both he and Red Bull feel so insecure that they feel the need to tie themselves to eachother for six years?! This may well be Max' undoing - he would have benefitted so much from learning racecraft and sportsmanship at another team and now that is probably the rest of his career spent in that toxic environment.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 10:45

      John replied:
      Lol how long has Hamilton tied himself to Mercedes?!

  • Comment posted by rogrog, today at 10:07

    Let's hope he keeps it clean from now on

    • Reply posted by Janie, today at 10:13

      Janie replied:
      He won't because he is in a team that values a win at any cost. Nobody around him (including his father) is going to tell him that his driving style is often unacceptable because they all just want that win.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 10:44

    Surely Michael Masi is world champion?
    He did more than anyone else to decide the championship last year.

    • Reply posted by salim, today at 11:20

      salim replied:
      Agree

  • Comment posted by desert penguin, today at 10:25

    I made a hefty bet that George Russell will finish ahead of Max this season

    • Reply posted by omar, today at 10:53

      omar replied:
      what's the odds? might copy u mate

  • Comment posted by GunnerBear, today at 10:26

    Michael Masi on a retainer at Red Bull too I hear.

  • Comment posted by mwf763, today at 10:36

    the fake champion signs a contract, well done, is it news in the scheme of things (queue salty silly comments)

    • Reply posted by mwf763, today at 10:38

      mwf763 replied:
      apologies, it's cue

  • Comment posted by desert penguin, today at 10:17

    Two toxic entities in Max and Redbull tying each other down for the foreseeable future. I hope Max does a Lionel Messi and bankrupts them

