Nikita Mazepin joined the Haas F1 team in 2021, partnering Mick Schumacher

Russian drivers have been banned from competing in the UK by the national motorsport authority.

Motorsport UK will refuse to recognise licenses of competitors from the Russian federation until further notice.

It means Nikita Mazepin cannot race in the British Grand Prix even if he continues to be part of the Haas team.

Mazepin's father Dmitry provides financial backing to Haas and is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Haas are expected to sever their links with their Russian driver.

Motorsport UK's decision comes in the wake of the FIA, the international governing body, deciding to allow Russian competitors to take part in events but ban Russian teams.

Motorsport UK chair David Richards is thought to have voted against the FIA's decision at Tuesday's meeting of its World motorsport council.

A statement from Motorsport UK stated:

No Russian/Belarusian licensed teams are approved to enter motorsport competitions in the UK

No Russian/Belarusian licensed competitors and officials are approved to participate in UK motorsport events

No Russian/Belarusian national symbols, colours, flags (on uniform, equipment and car) to be displayed at Motorsport UK permitted events

It added that the sanctions had been taken in consultation with the UK Government.

Richards said: "It is our duty to use whatever influence and leverage we might have to bring this wholly unjustified invasion of Ukraine to a halt. We would encourage the motorsport community and our colleagues around the world to fully embrace the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee and do whatever we can to end this war.

"Motorsport UK stands united with Leonid Kostyuchenko, president of the Automobile Federation of Ukraine, the Ukrainian motorsport community and the Ukrainian people and calls for the violence to end with a peaceful resolution."