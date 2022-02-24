Russian Grand Prix: F1 'closely watching' situation in Ukraine
Formula 1 says it is monitoring the situation in Ukraine in the context of this year's Russian Grand Prix.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, who is closely associated with his country's F1 race.
F1 said in a statement said that it was "closely watching the very fluid developments and at this time has no further comment on the race".
It added: "We will continue to monitor the situation very closely."
The Russian Grand Prix is due to take place in Sochi on 25 September.
The page selling tickets for the event has disappeared from the official F1 website, and one promoting the Turkish Grand Prix has appeared.
This has led to speculation that the race will be cancelled and replaced by one at Turkey's Istanbul Park.
But F1 said this was a development issue with the website and "nothing deliberate".
The US-based Haas team has significant Russian financial backing through its driver Nikita Mazepin.
A spokesman said: "Presently there is no knock-on impact", adding: "We are obviously monitoring the situation and will continue to do so."
