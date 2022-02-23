Formula 1 pre-season testing: Lewis Hamilton calls for 'non-biased' stewards

By Andrew Benson

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton was on track for the afternoon session on the first day of pre-season testing

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton called for Formula 1 to ensure race officials were "non-biased" as pre-season testing began on Wednesday.

The Mercedes driver, who set the fifth fastest time on day one in Barcelona, said it was "super-essential" for stewards to "have no bias".

He was speaking as he returned to the track just over two months after losing the title in contentious circumstances.

Hamilton also called for there to be "more women in the stewards' room".

F1's governing body, the FIA, has set up a new race-management structure after race director Michael Masi failed to apply the rules correctly in the title-deciding final race.

Masi's actions were central in the sequence of events that led to Hamilton, who had dominated the race before a late safety-car period, losing the lead and the title to Red Bull's Max Verstappen on the final racing lap after a restart in Abu Dhabi.

Masi has been removed as race director and replaced by two people who will rotate through the role - Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich. A beefed-up support structure has also been introduced, including an F1 version of football's VAR.

At each race, the F1 stewards' panel features a former driver, to assist the three other stewards.

Hamilton said: "Race drivers are sometimes very, very good friends with certain individuals. Some travel with certain individuals and tend to take a more keen liking to some of them.

"So just people who have no bias is super-essential when it comes to making decisions."

Hamilton also said he wanted to see "more women in the stewards' room".

"Last year there were maybe one or two. It would be awesome to have a male and female as the two race directors. That's a great way of promoting diversity."

An FIA spokesperson said: "The FIA is proud of its global stewarding pathway that connects and develops the most talented stewards from across motor sport.

"This has resulted in a strong, independent and experienced group of officials who carry out their work with impartiality and the utmost professionalism."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said he "wasn't aware" of any stewards travelling to races, adding: "I don't think there was any bias from stewards during the last seasons."

What happened in testing?

The fastest time on the first day of testing - with cars designed to regulations that amount to the biggest change in F1 for 40 years - was set by McLaren's Lando Norris.

The Briton was just under 0.6 seconds quicker than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, although the McLaren was on a faster, softer tyre than the Ferrari when it set its fastest time.

Leclerc was just under 0.3 seconds quicker than team-mate Carlos Sainz, ahead of the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Hamilton next up, all on the same compound of tyre.

World champion Verstappen was ninth fastest, nearly two seconds off the pace but on a harder tyre than the drivers ahead of him.

Headline lap times in testing are notoriously inaccurate in predicting form as there are so many factors able to disguise true pace - including fuel levels, engine modes, tyre choice and car set-up.

However, leading teams Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari all clocked up well over 100 laps - impressive reliability for the first day running new cars - while McLaren, Alpha Tauri, Alpine, Aston Martin and Williams also topped the century mark.

Before driving the Mercedes, Hamilton said he was confident his team would have found a good solution to the new rules.

Asked if he was concerned they may have not interpreted them as well as some other teams, Hamilton said: "Why would I ever think that? We've won eight [constructors' titles] in a row.

"Of course there is always a risk but we don't make mistakes. We have very intelligent people in our factory. I trust in them 100%, and whatever we start with today, we will work through it."

The new Red Bull attracted much of the attention on the first day in Barcelona - its public debut after the team used a fake car at their official launch two weeks ago.

The new RB18 features aggressively undercut side-pods in the search for optimum airflow, as well as a switch to unconventional pull-rod front suspension.

This is where the suspension arm runs from the top of the wheel upright to the bottom of the chassis rather than the other way around.

The more favoured push-rod has advantages in terms of suspension operation but the pull-rod can have aerodynamic advantages. A pull-rod front was last used by Ferrari in 2014. McLaren have also adopted it this season.

What were the drivers' fastest times?

1. Lando Norris (GB) McLaren 1:19.568s *

2. Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari one minute 20.165 seconds

3. Carlos Sainz (Spa) Ferrari 1:20.416

4. George Russell (GB) Mercedes 1:20.784

5. Lewis Hamilton (GB) Mercedes 1:20.929

6. Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:21.276

7. Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Alpha Tauri 1:21.638

8. Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:21.746

9. Max Verstappen (ned) Red Bull 1:22.246 **

10. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo 1:22.572s

11. Alex Albon (Tha) Williams 1:22.760

12. Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas 1:22.962

13. Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:23.327 **

14. Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:23.379s

15. Nikita Mazepin (Rus) Haas 1:24.505s **

16. Robert Kubica (Pol) Alfa Romeo 1:25.909

* denotes C4 compound tyre; ** denotes C2 compound; all other times set on C3 tyre. C1 is hardest, C5 is softest

Comments

Join the conversation

189 comments

  • Comment posted by Andy M, today at 17:43

    Good to see McLaren doing well

    • Reply posted by ZG, today at 17:46

      ZG replied:
      Good to see a comment on the test/article.

  • Comment posted by Vernolien, today at 17:57

    Good riddance to Michael Masi. Solely and unforgivably culpable for the most contrived, anticlimactic and unfair end to a season in Formula 1's entire history. The 2021 final standings will always have an asterisk beside the winner's name for me.

    • Reply posted by Doffyourhat, today at 17:59

      Doffyourhat replied:
      I thought it was quite an entertaining end to the season. Just saying for balance.

  • Comment posted by adraxis, today at 17:53

    It's easy to win World Championships when you drive like an aggressive maniac - pushing your competitors off the track (or simply colliding with them when they try to overtake you) - PROVIDED that the stewards let you get away with it.

    That is precisely what happened last season, and I agree with Hamilton. It no longer should happen.

    • Reply posted by Chongo657, today at 17:55

      Chongo657 replied:
      Yip that's why SLH won 7 titles..

  • Comment posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 17:50

    Let's hope there's no race fixing taking place this season. After the embarrassing end of last season.

  • Comment posted by BBBC, today at 17:51

    Good riddance to that fame chasing Masi! Let's hope they learnt some lessons this year. Looking Ford to seeing how George Russell does.

    • Reply posted by eggnogs, today at 18:02

      eggnogs replied:
      I hope Masi now knows what’s called a motor race😂

  • Comment posted by R Soul, today at 17:47

    Masi has been replaced, rightly so. No need to prejudge the fairness of the replacements by saying anything now.
    Max will need to win WDC to remove the tarnish, Lewis is way past his peak but still strong. It will be nice to see a competitive McLaren and an improving Williams.

    • Reply posted by Tigger, today at 18:00

      Tigger replied:
      That same tarnish that Hamilton had for his first win.... Team mate let him through on that last lap..... team orders.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 17:50

    I would like your salary Lewis. About as likely to happen. But nobody recognises Max as champ, so it doesn't really matter 👍

    • Reply posted by Craig Miller, today at 17:54

      Craig Miller replied:
      Everyone who remembers Silverstone recognises Verstappen as champ.

  • Comment posted by Delboy, today at 17:49

    Why are some of you guys talking about Max and Lewis....though we could not watch it....focus more on the new cars and the time sheets.....From a Lewis fan. Way to go Lando!

  • Comment posted by Craig Miller, today at 17:53

    Don't the FIA fine people for calling the integrity of the stewards into question?

    • Reply posted by Chongo657, today at 17:56

      Chongo657 replied:
      Unless they are above the law and untouchable.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:47

    You know what you're doing making this an article with comments on. just wait for the comments

    • Reply posted by Timefiller, today at 18:06

      Timefiller replied:
      Yes it's horrible - it really brings out some toxic comments tbh.

  • Comment posted by Robert Walker, today at 17:31

    Max said he prefers to win it on the track(with the support of the F1 race controller) FIXED IT well done Max

  • Comment posted by be happy, today at 17:58

    F1 a non sport after last season's disgraceful ending. Whoever is paying to watch again needs to really have a long hard look at what they consider sport.

    • Reply posted by MP4, today at 18:04

      MP4 replied:
      Take it be happy is not so happy?

  • Comment posted by Strelnikov, today at 17:56

    It was the FIA's own rules

    Yet they broken them

    But guess what?

    It was the FIA's own appeals procedure!

    Who guards the guards?

    • Reply posted by Gene Flackman, today at 17:58

      Gene Flackman replied:
      Who was guarding them when giving LH favourable calls during all previous seasons?

  • Comment posted by kevin, today at 18:01

    It's true, mercedes and red bull have had way too much influence over the stewards recently. Be less bias and make it fairer for the other teams on the grid

  • Comment posted by Person, today at 17:58

    Lewis likes making out that he and Mercedes are treated unfairly. On multiple ocassions last year he insinuated a race has been fixed against him. It's a load of nonsense

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 18:06

      Dougal replied:
      Agreed, it was only on the one occasion but that was critical.

  • Comment posted by RMP17, today at 18:00

    Good to see George Russell settling as the future of Mercedes, likely their lead driver by mid season.

    • Reply posted by be happy, today at 18:06

      be happy replied:
      Likely as is totally unlikely and you know it.

  • Comment posted by rubberduck, today at 17:54

    Maybe a good start might be to not have your girlfriends fathers former mechanic decide the world championship!

  • Comment posted by JumpinJeffFarmer, today at 18:01

    Agreed, which ever driver one supports. Impartiality is key.

  • Comment posted by To spend your days in the sunshiiiine, today at 17:59

    Who decides who is impartial though?

    Think about it, if you favour someone then that means your own preference is biased.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 17:58

    Amazing Horner said there was no bias last season…

